DISCONTINUED due to certification problems on newer firmwares. See this issue for details.
Current State => Not finished yet, but works most of the time.
A lot of this code is based on the findings in this blog http://blog.nanl.de/2017/05/sonota-flashing-itead-sonoff-devices-via-original-ota-mechanism/ and https://blog.ipsumdomus.com/sonoff-switch-complete-hack-without-firmware-upgrade-1b2d6632c01
The idea was to have an Openhab Binding. And this is the concept implementation, that works good enough for me to start with. It can be used in combination with the HTTP Binding.
I suggest to use => https://github.com/saryn/node-red-contrib-sonoff-server It solves a lot of problems like taking care of starting/stoping the server or keeping it running.
If you still want to use this directly:
Change the sonoff.config.json to fit your environment.
The "server" is the device, which should stay in contact with the SONOFF devices. In my case it was the Raspverry Pi, which also runs Openhab.
But make sure, that your router is allowing communication between devices.
{
"router": {
"SSID": "##########",
"password": "###########"
},
"server": {
"IP": "0.0.0.0",
"httpPort": 1080,
"httpsPort": 1081,
"websocketPort": 443
}
}
There are two ways of setting up the devices. Either with the sonoff.setupdevice.js script, or with wget (or anything else that can post an http request to a specific server).
Start sonoff.setupdevice.js on a computer you like. It will connect to the SONOFF device, so you will lose internet connection. When the scripts runs, you must long-click the black button on the device, and it will be configured to use the "server" as its cloud. Which now runs in your own network.
To run this on a linux device, the network manager must be installed. On an raspberry pi I would suggest to do the setup process manually with wget.
sudo route change 0.0.0.0 mask 0.0.0.0 10.10.7.1
wget -O- 10.10.7.1/device
wget -O- --post-data='{"version":4,"ssid":"yourSSID","password":"yourSSID_PASSWORD","serverName":"n.n.n.n","port":1081}' --header=Content-Type:application/json "http://10.10.7.1/ap"
The device will automatically drop out of AP mode and tries to connect to WiFi and server.
Start sonoff.server.js This Server keeps the connection to the sonoff devices, and must run permanently.