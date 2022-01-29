Simple Socks Server

Creates a simple SOCKS5 server and exposes additional SOCKS5 proxy events.

Installation

npm install simple-socks

Example Usage

In the examples folder exists two examples, one that requires no authentication and one that requires username/password authentication. Below is an example with no authentication:

const socks5 = require ( 'simple-socks' ), server = socks5.createServer().listen( 1080 ); server.on( 'proxyConnect' , (info, destination) => { console .log( 'connected to remote server at %s:%d' , info.address, info.port); destination.on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log(data.length); }); }); server.on( 'proxyData' , (data) => { console .log(data.length); }); server.on( 'proxyError' , (err) => { console .error( 'unable to connect to remote server' ); console .error(err); }); server.on( 'proxyDisconnect' , (originInfo, destinationInfo, hadError) => { console .log( 'client %s:%d request has disconnected from remote server at %s:%d with %serror' , originInfo.address, originInfo.port, destinationInfo.address, destinationInfo.port, hadError ? '' : 'no ' ); }); server.on( 'proxyEnd' , (response, args) => { console .log( 'socket closed with code %d' , response); console .log(args); });

Running The Examples

No Authentication

For a SOCKS5 server that does not require authentication, look at examples/createServer.js:

node examples/createServer

In a separate terminal window:

curl http://www.google.com --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080

Username/Password Authentication

For a SOCKS5 server that requires username/password authentication, look at examples/createServerWithAuthentication.js:

node examples/createServerWithAuthentication

In a separate terminal window:

curl http://www.google.com --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080 --proxy-user foo:bar

Connection Filter

For a SOCKS5 server that can perform either origin or destination (or both!) address filtering, look at examples/createServerConnectionFilter.js:

node examples/createServerConnectionFilter

In a separate terminal window:

curl http://www.us.gov --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080 curl http://www.google.com --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080

Methods

createServer

Factory method that creates an instance of a SOCKS5 proxy server:

const server = require ( 'simple-socks' ).createServer(); server.listen( 1080 , '0.0.0.0' , function ( ) { console .log( 'SOCKS5 proxy server started on 0.0.0.0:1080' ); });

This method accepts an optional options argument:

options.authentication - A callback for authentication

- A callback for authentication options.connectionFilter - A callback for connection filtering

authentication

To make the socks5 server require username/password authentication, supply a function callback in the options as follows:

const socks5 = require ( 'simple-socks' ); const options = { authenticate : function ( username, password, socket, callback ) { if (username === 'foo' && password === 'bar' ) { return setImmediate(callback); } return setImmediate(callback, new Error ( 'incorrect username and password' )); } }; const server = socks5.createServer(options); server.listen( 1080 );

The authenticate callback accepts three arguments:

username - username of the proxy user

password - password of the proxy user

socket - the socket for the client connection

callback - callback for authentication... if authentication is successful, the callback should be called with no arguments

connectionFilter

Allows you to filter incoming connections, based on either origin and/or destination, return false to disallow:

server = socks5.createServer({ connectionFilter : function ( destination, origin, callback ) { if (origin.address === '127.0.0.1' ) { console .log( 'denying access from %s:%s' , origin.address, origin.port); return setImmediate(callback, new Error ( 'access from specified origin is denied' )); } if (destination.address === '10.0.0.1' ) { console .log( 'denying access to %s:%s' , remote.address, remote.port); return setImmediate(callback, new Error ( 'access to specified destination is denied' )); } return setImmediate(callback); } });

The connectionFilter callback accepts three arguments:

destination - an information object containing details for destination connection address - the TCP address of the remote server port - the TCP port of the remote server

origin - an information object containing details for origin connection address - the TCP address of the origin (client) connection port - the TCP port of the origin (client) connection

callback - callback for destination and/or origin address validation... if connections are allowed to the destination address, the callback should be called with no arguments

For an example, see examples/createServerConnectionFilter.js.

Events

The socks5 server supports all events that exist on a native net.Server object. Additionally, the following events have been added that are specific to the SOCKS5 proxy:

handshake - The first event fired and it occurs when a new SOCKS5 client proxy negotiation occurs

authenticate - When username/password authentication is configured (see above), this event is fired when a successful authentication occurs

authenticateError - When username/password authentication is configured, this event is fired when authentication fails

connectionFilter - When a destination address is denied by the configured connection filter callback, this event is fired

proxyConnect - After handshake and optional authentication, this event is emitted upon successful connection with the remote destination

proxyError - If connection to the remote destination fails, this event is emitted

proxyDisconnect - If a successful proxyConnect occurs, this event is emitted when the remote destination ends the connection

proxyData - When data is recieved from the remote destination, this event is fired

proxyEnd - This event is emitted when the SOCKS5 client connection is closed for any reason

Note:

This module exports the above events as constants for convenience purposes via the property events :

console .log(socks5.events);

Outputs the following:

{ AUTHENTICATION : 'authenticate' , AUTHENTICATION_ERROR : 'authenticateError' , CONNECTION_FILTER : 'connectionFilter' , HANDSHAKE : 'handshake' , PROXY_CONNECT : 'proxyConnect' , PROXY_DATA : 'proxyData' , PROXY_DISCONNECT : 'proxyDisconnect' , PROXY_END : 'proxyEnd' , PROXY_ERROR : 'proxyError' }

handshake

This is event is emitted when a socks5 client connects to the server. The callback accepts a single argument:

socket - this is the originating TCP net.Socket

server.on( 'handshake' , function ( socket ) { console .log( 'new socks5 client from %s:%d' , socket.remoteAddress, socket.remotePort); });

authenticate

This event is emitted when successful authentication occurs. The callback accepts a single argument:

username - the username of the successfully authenticated SOCKS5 proxy user

server.on( 'authenticate' , function ( username ) { console .log( 'user %s successfully authenticated!' , username); });

authenticateError

This event is emitted when authentication is not successful. The callback accepts the following arguments:

username - the username of the SOCKS5 proxy user

err - the error returned to the options.authenticate callback

server.on( 'authenticateError' , function ( username, err ) { console .log( 'user %s failed to authenticate...' , username); console .error(err); });

connectionFilter

This event is emitted when a destination address and port is filtered by the connectionFilter callback. The callback accepts the following arguments:

destination - an information object containing details for destination connection address - the TCP address of the remote server port - the TCP port of the remote server

origin - an information object containing details for origin connection address - the TCP address of the origin (client) connection port - the TCP port of the origin (client) connection

err - the error returned to the options.connectionFilter callback

server.on( 'connectionFilter' , function ( port, address, err ) { console .log( 'connection to %s:%s has been denied' , address, port); console .error(err); });

proxyConnect

This event is emitted each time a connection is requested to a remote destination. The callback accepts two arguments:

info - object with two fields address - the TCP address of the remote (destination) server port - the TCP port of the remote (destination) server

destination - the destination TCP net.Socket

server.on( 'proxyConnect' , function ( info, destination ) { console .log( 'connected to remote server at %s:%d' , info.address, info.port); });

proxyData

This event is emitted each time a remote connection returns data:

server.on( 'proxyData' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'data received from remote destination: %d' , data.length); });

Note: This can also be accomplished by listening to the data event on the destination connection received in the proxyConnect event:

server.on( 'proxyConnect' , function ( info, destination ) { destination.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'data received from remote destination: %d' , data.length); }); });

proxyDisconnect

This event is emitted after a proxyConnect when a connection to a remote destination has ended. The callback accepts three arguments:

originInfo - object with two fields address - the TCP address of the origin of the request port - the TCP port of the origin of the request

destinationInfo - object with two fields address - the TCP address of the remote (destination) server port the TCP port of the remote (destination) server

hadError - a Boolean indicating if a transmission error occurred after connecting with the remote (destination) server

server.on( 'proxyDisconnect' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'client %s:%d request has disconnected from remote server at %s:%d with %serror' , originInfo.address, originInfo.port, destinationInfo.address, destinationInfo.port, hadError ? '' : 'no ' ); });

proxyError

In the event that a network error occurs attempting to create communication with the destination, this event is raised.

server.on( 'proxyError' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'unable to connect to remote server' ); console .error(err); });

proxyEnd

When a socket connection is closed by the server, the proxyEnd event is emitted. It returns two arguments in the callback:

response - the specific RFC 1928 documented response code

args - RFC 1928 fields for the proxy request including ver cmd atype dst.addr dst.port

