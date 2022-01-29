Creates a simple SOCKS5 server and exposes additional SOCKS5 proxy events.
npm install simple-socks
In the examples folder exists two examples, one that requires no authentication and one that requires username/password authentication. Below is an example with no authentication:
const
socks5 = require('simple-socks'),
server = socks5.createServer().listen(1080);
// When a reqest arrives for a remote destination
server.on('proxyConnect', (info, destination) => {
console.log('connected to remote server at %s:%d', info.address, info.port);
destination.on('data', (data) => {
console.log(data.length);
});
});
// When data arrives from the remote connection
server.on('proxyData', (data) => {
console.log(data.length);
});
// When an error occurs connecting to remote destination
server.on('proxyError', (err) => {
console.error('unable to connect to remote server');
console.error(err);
});
// When a request for a remote destination ends
server.on('proxyDisconnect', (originInfo, destinationInfo, hadError) => {
console.log(
'client %s:%d request has disconnected from remote server at %s:%d with %serror',
originInfo.address,
originInfo.port,
destinationInfo.address,
destinationInfo.port,
hadError ? '' : 'no ');
});
// When a proxy connection ends
server.on('proxyEnd', (response, args) => {
console.log('socket closed with code %d', response);
console.log(args);
});
For a SOCKS5 server that does not require authentication, look at examples/createServer.js:
node examples/createServer
In a separate terminal window:
curl http://www.google.com --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080
For a SOCKS5 server that requires username/password authentication, look at examples/createServerWithAuthentication.js:
node examples/createServerWithAuthentication
In a separate terminal window:
curl http://www.google.com --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080 --proxy-user foo:bar
For a SOCKS5 server that can perform either origin or destination (or both!) address filtering, look at examples/createServerConnectionFilter.js:
node examples/createServerConnectionFilter
In a separate terminal window:
curl http://www.us.gov --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080 # allowed
curl http://www.google.com --socks5 127.0.0.1:1080 # denied
Factory method that creates an instance of a SOCKS5 proxy server:
const server = require('simple-socks').createServer();
server.listen(1080, '0.0.0.0', function () {
console.log('SOCKS5 proxy server started on 0.0.0.0:1080');
});
This method accepts an optional
options argument:
options.authentication - A callback for authentication
options.connectionFilter - A callback for connection filtering
To make the socks5 server require username/password authentication, supply a function callback in the options as follows:
const socks5 = require('simple-socks');
const options = {
authenticate : function (username, password, socket, callback) {
if (username === 'foo' && password === 'bar') {
return setImmediate(callback);
}
return setImmediate(callback, new Error('incorrect username and password'));
}
};
const server = socks5.createServer(options);
// begin listening and require user/pass authentication
server.listen(1080);
The
authenticate callback accepts three arguments:
Allows you to filter incoming connections, based on either origin and/or destination, return
false to disallow:
server = socks5.createServer({
connectionFilter : function (destination, origin, callback) {
if (origin.address === '127.0.0.1') {
console.log('denying access from %s:%s', origin.address, origin.port);
return setImmediate(callback, new Error('access from specified origin is denied'));
}
if (destination.address === '10.0.0.1') {
console.log('denying access to %s:%s', remote.address, remote.port);
return setImmediate(callback, new Error('access to specified destination is denied'));
}
return setImmediate(callback);
}
});
The
connectionFilter callback accepts three arguments:
For an example, see examples/createServerConnectionFilter.js.
The socks5 server supports all events that exist on a native net.Server object. Additionally, the following events have been added that are specific to the SOCKS5 proxy:
proxyConnect occurs, this event is emitted when the remote destination ends the connection
Note:
This module exports the above events as constants for convenience purposes via the property
events:
console.log(socks5.events);
Outputs the following:
{ AUTHENTICATION: 'authenticate',
AUTHENTICATION_ERROR: 'authenticateError',
CONNECTION_FILTER: 'connectionFilter',
HANDSHAKE: 'handshake',
PROXY_CONNECT: 'proxyConnect',
PROXY_DATA: 'proxyData',
PROXY_DISCONNECT: 'proxyDisconnect',
PROXY_END: 'proxyEnd',
PROXY_ERROR: 'proxyError' }
This is event is emitted when a socks5 client connects to the server. The callback accepts a single argument:
// When a new request is initiated
server.on('handshake', function (socket) {
console.log('new socks5 client from %s:%d', socket.remoteAddress, socket.remotePort);
});
This event is emitted when successful authentication occurs. The callback accepts a single argument:
// When authentication succeeds
server.on('authenticate', function (username) {
console.log('user %s successfully authenticated!', username);
});
This event is emitted when authentication is not successful. The callback accepts the following arguments:
options.authenticate callback
// When authentication fails
server.on('authenticateError', function (username, err) {
console.log('user %s failed to authenticate...', username);
console.error(err);
});
This event is emitted when a destination address and port is filtered by the
connectionFilter callback. The callback accepts the following arguments:
options.connectionFilter callback
// When a destination connection is filtered
server.on('connectionFilter', function (port, address, err) {
console.log('connection to %s:%s has been denied', address, port);
console.error(err);
});
This event is emitted each time a connection is requested to a remote destination. The callback accepts two arguments:
// When a reqest arrives for a remote destination
server.on('proxyConnect', function (info, destination) {
console.log('connected to remote server at %s:%d', info.address, info.port);
});
This event is emitted each time a remote connection returns data:
// When a reqest arrives for a remote destination
server.on('proxyData', function (data) {
console.log('data received from remote destination: %d', data.length);
});
Note: This can also be accomplished by listening to the
data event on the
destination connection received in the
proxyConnect event:
// When a reqest arrives for a remote destination
server.on('proxyConnect', function (info, destination) {
destination.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('data received from remote destination: %d', data.length);
});
});
This event is emitted after a
proxyConnect when a connection to a remote destination has ended. The callback accepts three arguments:
// When a request for a remote destination ends
server.on('proxyDisconnect', function (err) {
console.log(
'client %s:%d request has disconnected from remote server at %s:%d with %serror',
originInfo.address,
originInfo.port,
destinationInfo.address,
destinationInfo.port,
hadError ? '' : 'no ');
});
In the event that a network error occurs attempting to create communication with the destination, this event is raised.
// When an error occurs connecting to remote destination
server.on('proxyError', function (err) {
console.error('unable to connect to remote server');
console.error(err);
});
When a socket connection is closed by the server, the
proxyEnd event is emitted. It returns two arguments in the callback:
ver
cmd
atype
dst.addr
dst.port
// When a proxy connection ends
server.on('proxyEnd', function (response, args) {
console.log('socket closed with code %d', response);
console.log(args);
});