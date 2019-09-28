https://ruyadorno.github.com/simple-slider

Extremely lightweight carousel micro library.

About

simple-slider is a carousel micro library based on the requestAnimationFrame API. It makes for a highly testable implementation and less css-dependent.

This package contains a framework agnostic implementation. If you are using AngularJS or Polymer there are some simple-slider framework-specific implementations available:

Features

Small size, less than 1.1kb minified/gzipped

Support to UMD: AMD, CommonJS and global definition

Uses requestAnimationFrame for animations

Supports Page visibility API to pause/resume transitions when user navigates away from the page

Accept ease functions to customize the transition animation

Lots of ready-to-use examples available, just check the example folder

Animates any numerical css property

Install

Available on npm:

npm install --save simple-slider

and you can also get it on Bower:

bower install --save simple-slider

Getting it from cdnjs

This library is also available on https://cdnjs.com/ you can use it just by importing:

Usage

Simply import the script in your html and call the simpleslider.getSlider function.

< div style = "width:612px; height:612px" data-simple-slider > < img src = "https://picsum.photos/612/612?random=1" /> < img src = "https://picsum.photos/612/612?random=2" /> </ div > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/simple-slider/1.0.0/simpleslider.min.js" > </ script > < script > simpleslider.getSlider(); </ script >

In this previous example we didn't specified any additional option, in this case the slider will use its default left-to-right sliding animation and the container element will be the first element containing a data-simple-slider attribute.

Usage in a CommonJS environment

var simpleslider = require ( 'simple-slider' ); simpleslider.getSlider();

ES2015+ environments

import { getSlider } from 'simple-slider/src' ; getSlider();

RequireJS/AMD environment

require ([ 'simple-slider' ], function ( simpleslider ) { simpleslider.getSlider(); });

Options

Options are set as named properties of a single parameter accepted by the getSlider function, they help you customize the slider transition and how it's going to work.

The main option is a container element, this will usually be a <div> or <ul> containing the elements to be transitioned, keep in mind that this container should also have a defined width/height value. You can also tweak things such as the delay time between each transition, how long each transition will take, etc.

< div id = "myslider" style = "width:612px; height:612px" > < img src = "https://picsum.photos/612/612?random=1" /> < img src = "https://picsum.photos/612/612?random=2" /> </ div > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/simple-slider/1.0.0/simpleslider.min.js" > </ script > < script > simpleslider.getSlider({ container : document .getElementById( 'myslider' ), transitionTime : 1 , delay : 3.5 }); </ script >

Available Options

Here is the list of available values to customize how your slider is going to work:

container : [Element](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element) The HTML element that act as a container for the slider. Defaults to document.querySelector('*[data-simple-slider]) .

: [Element](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Element) The HTML element that act as a container for the slider. Defaults to . children [NodeList](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NodeList)/Array A list of children to be used as slides, you can use the querySelectorAll to have more flexibility on what children of the container element should be used as slides. Defaults to container.children .

[NodeList](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NodeList)/Array A list of children to be used as slides, you can use the querySelectorAll to have more flexibility on what children of the element should be used as slides. Defaults to . paused : Controls carousel auto-transition/slideshow. If value is true no transition will happen. Defaults to false .

: Controls carousel auto-transition/slideshow. If value is no transition will happen. Defaults to . prop : Determines the css property to be animated. Defaults to left .

: Determines the css property to be animated. Defaults to . duration : Value setting the duration of animation transition. Defaults to 0.5 .

: Value setting the duration of animation transition. Defaults to . delay : Value determining the wait between each animation when auto-transition is enabled. Defaults to 3 seconds.

: Value determining the wait between each animation when auto-transition is enabled. Defaults to seconds. init : <String/Number> Initial value of slide elements when starting a transition animation. Defaults to -100 .

: <String/Number> Initial value of slide elements when starting a transition animation. Defaults to . show : <String/Number> The value a slide element should have when it is displayed. Defaults to 0 .

: <String/Number> The value a slide element should have when it is displayed. Defaults to . end : <String/Number> The value a slide will move to during a transition animation. Defaults to 100 .

: <String/Number> The value a slide will move to during a transition animation. Defaults to . unit : The css unit value to be used. Defaults to % .

: The css unit value to be used. Defaults to . ease : An ease function, you can use any of these. Defaults to defaultEase internal function.

: An ease function, you can use any of these. Defaults to internal function. onChange : A callback function to be invoked each time a slide changes.

: A callback function to be invoked each time a slide changes. onChangeEnd: A callback function to be invoked at the end of the slide transition

Default values

{ container : document .querySelector( '*[data-simple-slider]' ), children : container.children, paused : false , prop : 'left' , duration : 0.5 , delay : 3 , init : -100 , show : 0 , end : 100 , unit : '%' , ease : defaultEase function , onChange : undefined , onChangeEnd : undefined }

Programmatic API

Some methods are exposed by the returning value of the function allowing you to control the slider.

< div id = "myslider" style = "width:612px; height:612px" > < img src = "http://placekitten.com/g/612/612" /> < img src = "http://placekitten.com/g/612/613" /> </ div > < script src = "../dist/simpleslider.min.js" > </ script > < script > var currentIndex; function updateCurrentIndex ( ) { currentIndex = slider.currentIndex(); } var slider = simpleslider.getSlider({ container : document .getElementById( 'myslider' ), onChangeEnd : updateCurrentIndex }); slider.pause(); </ script >

Available methods:

currentIndex() Returns the index of the current displaying image.

Returns the index of the current displaying image. pause() Pauses the slideshow.

Pauses the slideshow. resume() Resumes the slideshow.

Resumes the slideshow. reverse() Swaps init for end and reverses the order of slides.

Swaps for and reverses the order of slides. nextIndex() Gets the index of the next slide to be shown.

Gets the index of the next slide to be shown. prevIndex() Gets the index of the previous slide.

Gets the index of the previous slide. next() Switches displaying image to the next one.

Switches displaying image to the next one. prev() Switches displaying image to the previous one.

Switches displaying image to the previous one. change(index) Changes image to a given index value.

Changes image to a given value. dispose() Disposes of all internal variable references.

More examples

Extensive documentation of the options and methods can be found at the simple-slider official documentation.

Alternatives

A JavaScript carousel micro library is not a new thing (fun fact, simple-slider has been around since 2013).

I would recommend that you take a look at some of the available alternatives and decide by yourself which one better suits your needs.

License

MIT © Ruy Adorno