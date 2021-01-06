In Node.js, this package uses
crypto.createHash(). In the browser, it uses
crypto.subtle.digest().
npm install simple-sha256
Async (returns a
Promise):
const sha256 = require('simple-sha256')
init()
async function init () {
const hash = await sha256('hey there')
console.log(hash)
// 74ef874a9fa69a86e091ea6dc2668047d7e102d518bebed19f8a3958f664e3da
}
Sync:
const sha256 = require('simple-sha256')
console.log(sha256.sync('hey there'))
// 74ef874a9fa69a86e091ea6dc2668047d7e102d518bebed19f8a3958f664e3da
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.