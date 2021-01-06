Generate SHA-256 hashes (in Node and the Browser)

In Node.js, this package uses crypto.createHash() . In the browser, it uses crypto.subtle.digest() .

install

npm install simple-sha256

usage

Async (returns a Promise ):

const sha256 = require ( 'simple-sha256' ) init() async function init ( ) { const hash = await sha256( 'hey there' ) console .log(hash) }

Sync:

const sha256 = require ( 'simple-sha256' ) console .log(sha256.sync( 'hey there' ))

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.