simple-sha256

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.1.0 (see all)

Generate SHA-256 hashes (in Node and the Browser)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

simple-sha256 travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Generate SHA-256 hashes (in Node and the Browser)

In Node.js, this package uses crypto.createHash(). In the browser, it uses crypto.subtle.digest().

install

npm install simple-sha256

usage

Async (returns a Promise):

const sha256 = require('simple-sha256')

init()

async function init () {
  const hash = await sha256('hey there')
  console.log(hash)
  // 74ef874a9fa69a86e091ea6dc2668047d7e102d518bebed19f8a3958f664e3da
}

Sync:

const sha256 = require('simple-sha256')
console.log(sha256.sync('hey there'))
// 74ef874a9fa69a86e091ea6dc2668047d7e102d518bebed19f8a3958f664e3da

see also

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

