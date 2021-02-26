openbase logo
simple-sha1

by Michael Rhodes
3.1.0 (see all)

generate sha1 hashes in node and the browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.6K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

simple-sha1

simple-sha1 wraps three fast SHA1 implementations, and exposes a simple api for generating hashes in node (crypto) and the browser (WebCryptoAPI || Rusha).

Build status

Sauce Test Status

install

$ npm install simple-sha1

example

var sha1 = require('simple-sha1')

// Because the WebCryptoAPI uses Promises (shudder),
// you have to pass a callback if you want to take
// advantage of its mad-sick performance.

sha1('hey there', function (hash) {
  console.log(hash)
  > 6b1c01703b68cf9b35ab049385900b5c428651b6
})

// However, if you don’t mind always using Rusha in
// the browser, you can just call sha1.sync and be
// done with it.

console.log(sha1.sync('hey there'))
> 6b1c01703b68cf9b35ab049385900b5c428651b6

license

MIT

