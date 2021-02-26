simple-sha1 wraps three fast SHA1 implementations, and exposes a simple api for generating hashes in node (crypto) and the browser (WebCryptoAPI || Rusha).

install

$ npm install simple-sha1

example

var sha1 = require ( 'simple-sha1' ) sha1( 'hey there' , function ( hash ) { console .log(hash) > 6 b1c01703b68cf9b35ab049385900b5c428651b6 }) console .log(sha1.sync( 'hey there' )) > 6 b1c01703b68cf9b35ab049385900b5c428651b6

license

MIT