simple-server

by 2011+ Benjamin Lupton
1.1.1

Simple Server allows you to easily get a node.js static file server up and running anywhere anytime.

Overview

Maintenance

Readme

Simple Server

Install

NPM

  • Install: npm install --global simple-server
  • Executable: simple-server

Using

Module usage is as so:

require('simple-server')(dir, port)

Command line usage is as so:

npm i -g simple-server
simple-server public 3000

Number argument is the port. String argument is the directory. No directory will listen to the current directory. No port will listen on port 3000.

As of v1.1.0 this project is now just a quick alias for zeit/serve, which you should just use directly, as that project is maintained and this project is not. If you have python on your computer, you can also just use:

python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

