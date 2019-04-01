Simple Server allows you to easily get a node.js static file server up and running anywhere anytime.
npm install --global simple-server
simple-server
Module usage is as so:
require('simple-server')(dir, port)
Command line usage is as so:
npm i -g simple-server
simple-server public 3000
Number argument is the port. String argument is the directory. No directory will listen to the current directory. No port will listen on port
3000.
As of v1.1.0 this project is now just a quick alias for zeit/serve, which you should just use directly, as that project is maintained and this project is not. If you have python on your computer, you can also just use:
python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000
