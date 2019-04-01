Simple Server







Simple Server allows you to easily get a node.js static file server up and running anywhere anytime.

Install

Install: npm install --global simple-server

Executable: simple-server

Using

Module usage is as so:

require ( 'simple-server' )(dir, port)

Command line usage is as so:

npm i -g simple-server simple-server public 3000

Number argument is the port. String argument is the directory. No directory will listen to the current directory. No port will listen on port 3000 .

As of v1.1.0 this project is now just a quick alias for zeit/serve, which you should just use directly, as that project is maintained and this project is not. If you have python on your computer, you can also just use:

python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

Copyright © 2011+ Benjamin Lupton

and licensed under: