A work queue for Node.js producers and consumers that uses Redis.
Example of a client producing work:
var Queue = require('simple-redis-safe-work-queue');
client = Queue.client('send-email');
client.push({to: 'someone@somewhere.com', subject: 'hey there', body: 'yo'});
or, with a callback for when the work is pushed:
client.push({to: 'someone@somewhere.com', subject: 'hey there', body: 'yo'}, function(err) {
if (err) console.error('Error when pushing work into the queue: ', err.stack);
});
You can also provide some options for the work item you're pushing:
var options = {
timeout: 120e3 // 120 seconds
};
client.push({to: 'someone@somewhere.com', subject: 'hey there', body: 'yo'}, options, function(err) {
if (err) console.error('Error when pushing work into the queue: ', err.stack);
});
Client also accepts options as second argument in constructor:
undefined
undefined
Client emmits the following events:
emit('before push', work) - before work is pushed
emit('after push', work) - after work is successfully pushed
emit('error', err) - when a push error happens and a callback wasn't provided
Example of a worker consuming work:
var Queue = require('simple-redis-safe-work-queue');
worker = Queue.worker('send-email', workFunction);
function workFunction(email, cb) {
sendEmail(email, function(err) {
if (err) cb(err);
else {
console.log('email send successfully, calling back with no errors');
cb();
}
});
}
You can pass some options on the third argument of the worker constructor:
undefined
true
true
.listen() or
.fetch() when ready for the next message), defaults to
true
The
.fetch() method is a non-long-polling version of
.listen(), useful when you want to get a
null response if there are no messages, rather than waiting for one to be pushed. If you're using
autoListen: false then you probably want to use
.fetch().
A worker emits the following events:
emit('ready'): when redis client is ready
emit('listening'): when listening for work
emit('worker error', err): when a worker error occurs
emit('work done', work): when a worker finishes a piece of work
emit('repush', payload): when a work unit is being repushed after failure
emit('max retries', lastError, payload): when the maximum retries has been reached
Redis 2.6 or greater, with Lua scripting enabled.
Clone this repo, enter the repo directory, start a redis server and run:
$ npm test
MIT