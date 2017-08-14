openbase logo
srs

simple-redis-safe-work-queue

by Pedro Teixeira
3.1.1 (see all)

Node.js Redis-based simple and safe work queue

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

simple-redis-safe-work-queue

Build Status

Gitter chat

A work queue for Node.js producers and consumers that uses Redis.

Client

Example of a client producing work:

var Queue = require('simple-redis-safe-work-queue');

client = Queue.client('send-email');
client.push({to: 'someone@somewhere.com', subject: 'hey there', body: 'yo'});

or, with a callback for when the work is pushed:

client.push({to: 'someone@somewhere.com', subject: 'hey there', body: 'yo'}, function(err) {
  if (err) console.error('Error when pushing work into the queue: ', err.stack);
});

You can also provide some options for the work item you're pushing:

var options = {
  timeout: 120e3 // 120 seconds
};

client.push({to: 'someone@somewhere.com', subject: 'hey there', body: 'yo'}, options, function(err) {
  if (err) console.error('Error when pushing work into the queue: ', err.stack);
});

Client options:

Client also accepts options as second argument in constructor:

  • port: redis port, defaults to 6379
  • host: redis host name, defaults to "127.0.0.1"
  • password: redis password, defaults to undefined
  • redisOptions: additional redis options, defaults to undefined
  • defaultTimeout: the default worker timeout, in miliseconds. defaults to 60000 (60 seconds)

Client events:

Client emmits the following events:

  • emit('before push', work) - before work is pushed
  • emit('after push', work) - after work is successfully pushed
  • emit('error', err) - when a push error happens and a callback wasn't provided

Worker

Example of a worker consuming work:

var Queue = require('simple-redis-safe-work-queue');

worker = Queue.worker('send-email', workFunction);

function workFunction(email, cb) {
  sendEmail(email, function(err) {
    if (err) cb(err);
    else {
      console.log('email send successfully, calling back with no errors');
      cb();
    }
  });
}

Worker options:

You can pass some options on the third argument of the worker constructor:

  • port: redis port (defaults to 6379)
  • host: redis host (defaults to "127.0.0.1")
  • password: redis password
  • redisOptions: any option allowed by the redis client, defaults to undefined
  • maxConcurrency: the maximum pending work units. defaults to 10.
  • maxRetries: the maximum number of retries when a work unit errors. defaults to 10.
  • popTimeout: the worker pop timeout, after which it retries, in seconds. Defaults to 3 seconds.
  • runTimeoutWatchdog: run a timeout watchdog, defaults to true
  • runStalledWatchdog: run a stalled watchdog, defaults to true
  • autoListen: worker listens automatically (otherwise you must call .listen() or .fetch() when ready for the next message), defaults to true

The .fetch() method is a non-long-polling version of .listen(), useful when you want to get a null response if there are no messages, rather than waiting for one to be pushed. If you're using autoListen: false then you probably want to use .fetch().

Worker Events:

A worker emits the following events:

  • emit('ready'): when redis client is ready
  • emit('listening'): when listening for work
  • emit('worker error', err): when a worker error occurs
  • emit('work done', work): when a worker finishes a piece of work
  • emit('repush', payload): when a work unit is being repushed after failure
  • emit('max retries', lastError, payload): when the maximum retries has been reached

Requirements

Redis 2.6 or greater, with Lua scripting enabled.

Testing

Clone this repo, enter the repo directory, start a redis server and run:

$ npm test

License

MIT

