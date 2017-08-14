A work queue for Node.js producers and consumers that uses Redis.

Client

Example of a client producing work:

var Queue = require ( 'simple-redis-safe-work-queue' ); client = Queue.client( 'send-email' ); client.push({ to : 'someone@somewhere.com' , subject : 'hey there' , body : 'yo' });

or, with a callback for when the work is pushed:

client.push({ to : 'someone@somewhere.com' , subject : 'hey there' , body : 'yo' }, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error( 'Error when pushing work into the queue: ' , err.stack); });

You can also provide some options for the work item you're pushing:

var options = { timeout : 120e3 }; client.push({ to : 'someone@somewhere.com' , subject : 'hey there' , body : 'yo' }, options, function ( err ) { if (err) console .error( 'Error when pushing work into the queue: ' , err.stack); });

Client options:

Client also accepts options as second argument in constructor:

port: redis port, defaults to 6379

host: redis host name, defaults to "127.0.0.1"

password: redis password, defaults to undefined

redisOptions: additional redis options, defaults to undefined

defaultTimeout: the default worker timeout, in miliseconds. defaults to 60000 (60 seconds)

Client events:

Client emmits the following events:

emit('before push', work) - before work is pushed

- before work is pushed emit('after push', work) - after work is successfully pushed

- after work is successfully pushed emit('error', err) - when a push error happens and a callback wasn't provided

Worker

Example of a worker consuming work:

var Queue = require ( 'simple-redis-safe-work-queue' ); worker = Queue.worker( 'send-email' , workFunction); function workFunction ( email, cb ) { sendEmail(email, function ( err ) { if (err) cb(err); else { console .log( 'email send successfully, calling back with no errors' ); cb(); } }); }

Worker options:

You can pass some options on the third argument of the worker constructor:

port: redis port (defaults to 6379)

host: redis host (defaults to "127.0.0.1")

password: redis password

redisOptions: any option allowed by the redis client, defaults to undefined

maxConcurrency: the maximum pending work units. defaults to 10.

maxRetries: the maximum number of retries when a work unit errors. defaults to 10.

popTimeout: the worker pop timeout, after which it retries, in seconds. Defaults to 3 seconds.

runTimeoutWatchdog: run a timeout watchdog, defaults to true

runStalledWatchdog: run a stalled watchdog, defaults to true

autoListen: worker listens automatically (otherwise you must call .listen() or .fetch() when ready for the next message), defaults to true

The .fetch() method is a non-long-polling version of .listen() , useful when you want to get a null response if there are no messages, rather than waiting for one to be pushed. If you're using autoListen: false then you probably want to use .fetch() .

Worker Events:

A worker emits the following events:

emit('ready') : when redis client is ready

: when redis client is ready emit('listening') : when listening for work

: when listening for work emit('worker error', err) : when a worker error occurs

: when a worker error occurs emit('work done', work) : when a worker finishes a piece of work

: when a worker finishes a piece of work emit('repush', payload) : when a work unit is being repushed after failure

: when a work unit is being repushed after failure emit('max retries', lastError, payload) : when the maximum retries has been reached

Requirements

Redis 2.6 or greater, with Lua scripting enabled.

Testing

Clone this repo, enter the repo directory, start a redis server and run:

$ npm test

License

MIT