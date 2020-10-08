A simple react and react native form validator inspired by Laravel validation.
Simple React Validator is exactly as it sounds. We wanted to build a validator for react that had minimal configuration and felt natural to use. It's configuration and usage is similar to the Laravel PHP framework and make validation as easy as one line.
file for more usage examples of the library or check out the Example
npm
npm install simple-react-validator --save
bower
bower install simple-react-validator --save
import SimpleReactValidator from 'simple-react-validator';
es5
componentWillMount: function() {
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator();
},
es6
constructor() {
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator();
}
message method accepts 5 arguments:
this.validator.message('title', this.state.title, 'required|email')
Example:
render() {
return (
<div className="container">
<h1>Write a Review</h1>
<div className="form-group">
<label>Title</label>
<input className="form-control" value={this.state.title} onChange={this.setTitle} />
{/********** This is where the magic happens ***********/}
{this.validator.message('title', this.state.title, 'required|alpha')}
</div>
<div className="form-group">
<label>Email</label>
<input className="form-control" value={this.state.email} onChange={this.setEmail} />
{/********** This is where the magic happens ***********/}
{this.validator.message('email', this.state.email, 'required|email', { className: 'text-danger' })}
</div>
<div className="form-group">
<label>Review</label>
<textarea className="form-control" value={this.state.review} onChange={this.setReview} />
{/********** This is where the magic happens ***********/}
{this.validator.message('review', this.state.review, 'required|min:20|max:120')}
</div>
<button className="btn btn-primary" onClick={this.submitForm}>Save Review</button>
</div>
);
}
submitForm() {
if (this.validator.allValid()) {
alert('You submitted the form and stuff!');
} else {
this.validator.showMessages();
// rerender to show messages for the first time
// you can use the autoForceUpdate option to do this automatically`
this.forceUpdate();
}
}
There is another method you can use to check if a single field is valid or not.
if (this.validator.fieldValid('email')) {
// booya this field is valid!
}
As of v1.1.0 you can initialize the the constructor with the
autoForceUpdate option and pass it react instance that is responsible for the state. This will automatically call the
this.forceUpdate() for you when
showMessages,
hideMessages,
showMessageFor, and
hideMessageFor are called.
constructor() {
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator({autoForceUpdate: this});
}
getErrorMessages() Returns a JS object, key being the field name, value being the error message.
showMessages() Turns on showing messages for all messages.
hideMessages() Turns off showing messages for all messages.
showMessageFor(field) Turns on showing messages for a specific field. Useful for onBlur.
hideMessageFor(field) Turns off showing messages for a specific field. Useful for onBlur.
allValid() Returns a boolean if all the fields pass validation or not.
fieldValid(field) Checks if a single field is valid or not.
purgeFields() Empties the validation object for conditional fields.
messageWhenPresent(message, options = {}) Show a message when the message is set, good for ajax validation errors.
check(value, validations) A simple way of checking a value against a built in validation rule. Does not add to the validator, just gives a true / false return value.
message(field, value, validations, options = {}) How you define validation rules and add messages into the form.
You can use the react onBlur action to show individual fields once the input is blurred. Use the
showMesssageFor or
hideMessageFor methods.
<div>
<label>Email</label>
<input value={this.state.email} onChange={/* update email */} onBlur={() => this.validator.showMessageFor('email')} />
{this.validator.message('email', this.state.email, 'required|email')}
</div>
A field is added to validator via the above
message method. But sometimes you want to conditionally add and remove validation as the form is completed. For this you can use the
purgeFields method to clear all validator before each render so only the fields added during that render are validated.
render() {
this.validator.purgeFields();
return (
<div>
<div className="form-group">
<label>Address Line 1</label>
<input className="form-control" value={this.state.title} onChange={this.setTitle} />
{this.validator.message('title', this.state.title, 'required|alpha')}
</div>
{this.optinallyAddAnotherAddressLine()}
<button className="btn btn-primary" onClick={this.submitForm}>Save Review</button>
</div>
);
}
SimpleReactValidator is a class but if you instantiate a class in a stateless React component it will do this on every render (losing any message information that may have been added).
useRef: instruct React to treat SimpleReactValidator as a singleton:
const simpleValidator = useRef(new SimpleReactValidator())
<Input
name="name"
value={companyInformation.name}
onChange={handleInputChange}
onBlur={()=>simpleValidator.current.showMessageFor('name')} />
{simpleValidator.current.message('name', companyInformation.name, 'required')}
For more detail see issue: #97
You need to wrap validator with
<Text> Element.
<Text>
{this.validator.message('title', this.state.title, 'required|alpha')}
</Text>
This is the list of all the rules you can validate form inputs against. When using multiple rules, separate them with a pipe
|. When adding options, append a colon to the rule and separate options with commas. Examples:
'required|min:20|max:120' and
'required|in:stu,stuart,stuyam'. You can apply the rules via an array like
['required', {max: 20}, {min: 120}] or
['required', {in: ['stu', 'stuyam']}]. This is necessary for things like the regex validator where you may be using pipes or commas in the regex and would conflict with the rule string.
Must be a JavaScript true, good for required check boxes.
Must be after date. See Date for info on accepted date values.
Must be after or on date. See Date for info on accepted date values.
Must only container letters.
Must only container letters and spaces.
Must only container letters and numbers.
Must only container letters, numbers, and spaces.
Must only container letters, numbers, dashes, and underscores.
Must only container letters, numbers, dashes, underscores, and spaces.
Must be a JavaScript Array.
Must be before date. See Date for info on accepted date values.
Must be before or on date. See Date for info on accepted date values.
Must be between two values. See Size for info on how size is calculated and how options work.
Must be a JavaScript Boolean.
Must be a valid credit card expiration date. Ex. 10/18 or 10/2018
Must be a valid credit card number. Ex. 4242424242424242 or 4242 4242 4242 4242
Must be a valid currency. Dollar signs and commas are optional. Ex. 4.25, $3000 or $3,245,525.12
Must be a date type momentjs date. Requires Momentjs
Must be a date on a specific date.
Options: date must be a momentjs date object.
Must be a valid email format.
Must match a string in options.
Options: list of values it must match.
Must be an integer value.
Must not be greater than max. See Size for info on how size is calculated and how options work.
Must not be less than min. See Size for info on how size is calculated and how options work.
Must NOT match a string in options.
Options: list of values it must not match.
Must NOT match a regex.
Options: regex it must not match.
Note: if your regex uses a | or , or other special characters use the array syntax to define the rule.
Must be a number of any type.
Positive numbers: "numeric|min:0,num"
Negative numbers "numeric|max:0,num"
Must be a valid phone number format. Ex. (508) 555-1234 or 5085551234
Must match a regex.
Options: regex it must match.
Note: if your regex uses a | or , or other special characters use the array syntax to define the rule.
Must be present, use with other validators to require them.
Must be of a particular size. Can be a string length, array length, or number.
Options: type is optional and defaults to
string. There are 3 types 'string', 'num', and 'array'. String is length of string, num is size of number, array is length of array.
Must be of type string.
Must be of JavaScript type specified in the options.
Options: compare the type of the value given to the type provided. Use array syntax to define the type else it will always be type string.
Must be a valid url. Ex. https://dockwa.com or dockwa.com
The Simple React Validator can receive an options object when initialized or as the fourth parameter when defining a validator. There are 4 options you can provide.
Accepts a block where you can return the default element that you want to wrap the message from a validator message. The default element is
<div className="srv-validation-message">{message}</div>. If you are using React Native the default will be just the message the gets returned. You can also set
element: false to just return a message.
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator({
element: message => <div>{message}</div>
// OR
element: (message, className) => <div className={className}>{message}</div>
})
String of classes to be passed into an element, default is
srv-validation-message and can be overriden.
Accepts an object to override validation messages. It also accepts a default which will override all messages.
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator({
messages: {
email: 'That is not an email.'
// OR
default: 'Validation has failed!' // will override all messages
},
})
Accepts an object of custom validators. See Custom Validators for more info on defining custom validators.
Accepts a react instance and will automatically be called when messages are shown and hidden automatically. More on autoForceUpdate
Accepts a string with the localized messages of your choice. For this to work, the correct language file also needs to be loaded into your front end. Current Supported Languages. To contribute to translating the project use this file as a template.
// sets french default validation messages.
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator({locale: 'fr'});
You can apply custom messages with the messages option. However you can also apply a custom language that you can later select with the
addLocale class method.
SimpleReactValidator.addLocale('klingon', {
accepted: 'Hab SoSlI’ Quch!',
email: 'Heghlu’meH QaQ jajvam'
});
...
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator({locale: 'klingon'});
You can write custom rules that you can use the validate. A rule has 4 options:
validator.helpers.textRegex(val, regex) which returns true or false if the regex passes.
required to each validation definition.
Example:
constructor() {
this.validator = new SimpleReactValidator({
validators: {
ip: { // name the rule
message: 'The :attribute must be a valid IP address and must be :values.',
rule: (val, params, validator) => {
return validator.helpers.testRegex(val,/^(?!0)(?!.*\.$)((1?\d?\d|25[0-5]|2[0-4]\d)(\.|$)){4}$/i) && params.indexOf(val) === -1
},
messageReplace: (message, params) => message.replace(':values', this.helpers.toSentence(params)), // optional
required: true // optional
}
}
});
}
Usage:
render: function() {
return (
<div className="container">
<h1>Give Me Your IP</h1>
<div className="form-group">
<label>IP Address</label>
<input className="form-control" value={this.state.ip} onChange={this.setIP} />
{this.validator.message('ipAddress', this.state.ip, 'required|ip:127.0.0.1')}
</div>
...
</div>
);
},