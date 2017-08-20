This is Simple PDF React component with vertical scroll bar. However, If your pdf document has only one page there will not be any scroll bar by default. If you still need scroll bars, just use CSS example (see demo index.html code for more details).
This version uses pdfjs-dist (npm PDF.js version) and ES6 syntax. Has been built with Babel and contains demo built with Browserify.
Screenshot example (3 x Simple PDF React component):
npm install simple-react-pdf
However, in production or if you do not plan to re-build it, do not install
devDependencies. See npm documentation page.
This is simple example that should be used in most cases. The pdf size (each canvas) will be automatically adjusted to the box size (
div with class
SimplePDF).
.SimplePDF {
width: 350px; /* width of pdf document box should be != 0 */
height: 500px; /* height of pdf document box should be != 0 */
border: 1px dashed red; /* optional */
margin: 15px; /* optional */
padding: 15px; /* optional */
float: left; /* optional */
}
The JavaScript React component code you have to use in your project:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import spdf from "simple-react-pdf";
<spdf.SimplePDF file="./example1.pdf"/>
*) Of course change the "
example1.pdf" to your pdf document filename and re-build the JavaScript code.
To update React component (e.g. load new pdf file after button click), you just have to send new
props to the React component again (see demo index.js for more details).
The demo is available in module directory. To test the demo just go to
demo directory in module folder and open
index.html in your browser.
cd node_modules/simple-react-pdf/demo
firefox index.html
For other browsers:
google-chrome --allow-file-access-from-files index.html
opera --allow-file-access-from-files index.html
In order to avoid Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) issue consider simple-react-pdf-service.
However, you can build the demo again with npm tool (e.g. after your private changes). To re-build the demo just go to
demo directory in module folder (if you are not there already):
cd node_modules/simple-react-pdf/demo
and run command:
npm run build
This should download all packages and build the demo
index.js file again. After it, you can open
index.html in your browser. Should work :-)
MIT