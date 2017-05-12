Simple React Modal

Install

npm install simple-react-modal

<Modal show={ this .state.show} onClose={ this .close}> < div > hey, click outside of me to close me! </ div > </ Modal >

Transitions

CSS powered transitions!

In your css file have a transition for the opacity: transition: 'opacity 1s ease-in' , now all you do is add in the transition speed as a prop. In the css example I just gave, it's one second:

<Modal show={ this .state.show} onClose={ this .close} transitionSpeed={ 1000 }> < div > hey, click outside of me to close me! </ div > </ Modal >

Now the component will open with your transition, and wait to hide until it finishes! Don't like transitions? Leave out the prop and everything works the same.

Full Example

An incredibly simple modal dialog, because after writing this post, I found none of the ones listed let you easily overwrite the css!

import Modal, {closeStyle} from 'simple-react-modal' export default class App extends React . Component { constructor (){ super () this .state = {} } show(){ this .setState({ show : true }) } close(){ this .setState({ show : false }) } render(){ return ( < div > < a onClick = {this.show.bind(this)} > Open Modal </ a > < Modal className = "test-class" // this will completely overwrite the default css completely style = {{background: ' red '}} // overwrites the default background containerStyle = {{background: ' blue '}} // changes styling on the inner content area containerClassName = "test" closeOnOuterClick = {true} show = {this.state.show} onClose = {this.close.bind(this)} > < a style = {closeStyle} onClick = {this.close.bind(this)} > X </ a > < div > hey </ div > </ Modal > </ div > ) } }

props

closeOnOuterClick : If someone clicks outside of the modal when it's in focus, should it close? You choose. (bool)

show : true or false

onClose : when the modal is sending the close event (only happens is closeOnOuterClick is true)

className : this will allow you to completely change the default css located in the component.

containerClassName : change the class on the containing div

containerStyle : changes styles on the modal content area

Minimum required props would be show and onClose . You can optionally pull in closeStyle to use the default close button.

###Why this modal?

The big difference is that you can use the default style, overwrite just the things you want with the style or containerStyle props, or throw on a class name and completely style everything yourself.