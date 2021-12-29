openbase logo
srf

simple-react-form-material-ui

by Nicolás López Jullian
1.7.13 (see all)

The simplest way to handle forms in React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Material UI Forms

Readme

Simple React Form

travis-ci npm version

Simple React Form is the simplest way to handle forms in React. It helps you make reusable form components in React and React Native.

This is just a framework, you must create the form components or install a package with fields that you will use.

To use with react native check here

Installation

Install the base package

npm install --save simple-react-form

Example

import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field} from 'simple-react-form'
import DatePicker from './myFields/DatePicker'
import Text from './myFields/Text'

class PostsCreate extends React.Component {
  state = {}

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Form state={this.state} onChange={state => this.setState(state)}>
          <Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
          <Field fieldName="date" label="A Date" type={DatePicker} />
        </Form>
        <p>My name is {this.state.name}</p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Contributions

Docs

Using with state

In this example, the current value of the form will be stored in this.state

import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field} from 'simple-react-form'
import DatePicker from './myFields/DatePicker'
import Text from './myFields/Text'

class PostsCreate extends React.Component {
  state = {}

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Form state={this.state} onChange={state => this.setState(state)}>
          <Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
          <Field fieldName="date" label="A Date" type={DatePicker} />
        </Form>
        <p>My name is {this.state.name}</p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Using without state

In this example, the current value of the form will be stored inside the Form component and passed in the onSubmit function. The difference on this is that the state prop does not change over time.

import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field} from 'simple-react-form'
import DatePicker from './myFields/DatePicker'
import Text from './myFields/Text'

class PostsCreate extends React.Component {
  state = {}

  onSubmit({name, date}) {}

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Form ref="form" state={this.props.initialDoc} onSubmit={this.onSubmit}>
          <Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
          <Field fieldName="date" label="A Date" type={DatePicker} />
        </Form>
        <button onClick={() => this.refs.form.submit()}>Submit</button>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Field Types

React Simple Form is built from the idea that you can create custom components easily.

Basically this consist in a component that have the prop value and the prop onChange. You must render the value and call onChange passing the new value when the value has changed.

import UploadImage from '../components/my-fields/upload'

<Field fieldName='picture' type={UploadImage} squareOnly={true}/>

Creating the field type

You must create a React component.

import React from 'react'

export default class UploadImage extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p>{this.props.label}</p>
        <div>
          <img src={this.props.value} />
        </div>
        <TextField
          value={this.props.value}
          hintText="Image Url"
          onChange={event => this.props.onChange(event.target.value)}
        />
        <p>{this.props.errorMessage}</p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

You can view the full list of props here.

React Native

With React Native the api is the same, but you must enclose the inner content of the form with a View component.

Example:

import React from 'react'
import {View, TextInput} from 'react-native'

export default class TextFieldComponent extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <TextInput
          style={{height: 40, borderColor: 'gray', borderWidth: 1}}
          onChangeText={this.props.onChange}
          value={this.props.value}
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Render the form in the component you want

import Text from '../components/my-fields/text'

<Form state={this.state} onChange={changes => this.setState(changes)}>
  <View>
    <Field fieldName='email' type={Text}/>
    <Field fieldName='password' type={Text}/>
  </View>
</Form>

You should always render your fields inside a View when using react native.

WithValue High order component

If you need to get the current value of the form in the children you can use the WithValue component

import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field, WithValue} from 'simple-react-form'

export default class Example extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Form>
          <WithValue>
            {value => (
              <div>
                <p>The name is {value.name}</p>
                <Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
              </div>
            )}
          </WithValue>
        </Form>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Contributors

Rate & Review

