Simple React Form is the simplest way to handle forms in React. It helps you make reusable form components in React and React Native.
This is just a framework, you must create the form components or install a package with fields that you will use.
To use with react native check here
Install the base package
npm install --save simple-react-form
import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field} from 'simple-react-form'
import DatePicker from './myFields/DatePicker'
import Text from './myFields/Text'
class PostsCreate extends React.Component {
state = {}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Form state={this.state} onChange={state => this.setState(state)}>
<Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
<Field fieldName="date" label="A Date" type={DatePicker} />
</Form>
<p>My name is {this.state.name}</p>
</div>
)
}
}
In this example, the current value of the form will be stored in
this.state
In this example, the current value of the form will be stored inside the Form component and passed in the onSubmit function. The difference on this is that the
state prop does not change over time.
import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field} from 'simple-react-form'
import DatePicker from './myFields/DatePicker'
import Text from './myFields/Text'
class PostsCreate extends React.Component {
state = {}
onSubmit({name, date}) {}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Form ref="form" state={this.props.initialDoc} onSubmit={this.onSubmit}>
<Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
<Field fieldName="date" label="A Date" type={DatePicker} />
</Form>
<button onClick={() => this.refs.form.submit()}>Submit</button>
</div>
)
}
}
React Simple Form is built from the idea that you can create custom components easily.
Basically this consist in a component that have the prop
value and the prop
onChange.
You must render the
value and call
onChange passing the new value
when the value has changed.
import UploadImage from '../components/my-fields/upload'
<Field fieldName='picture' type={UploadImage} squareOnly={true}/>
You must create a React component.
import React from 'react'
export default class UploadImage extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<p>{this.props.label}</p>
<div>
<img src={this.props.value} />
</div>
<TextField
value={this.props.value}
hintText="Image Url"
onChange={event => this.props.onChange(event.target.value)}
/>
<p>{this.props.errorMessage}</p>
</div>
)
}
}
You can view the full list of props here.
With React Native the api is the same, but you must enclose the inner content of the form with a
View component.
Example:
import React from 'react'
import {View, TextInput} from 'react-native'
export default class TextFieldComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<TextInput
style={{height: 40, borderColor: 'gray', borderWidth: 1}}
onChangeText={this.props.onChange}
value={this.props.value}
/>
</View>
)
}
}
Render the form in the component you want
import Text from '../components/my-fields/text'
<Form state={this.state} onChange={changes => this.setState(changes)}>
<View>
<Field fieldName='email' type={Text}/>
<Field fieldName='password' type={Text}/>
</View>
</Form>
You should always render your fields inside a View when using react native.
If you need to get the current value of the form in the children you can use the
WithValue component
import React from 'react'
import {Form, Field, WithValue} from 'simple-react-form'
export default class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Form>
<WithValue>
{value => (
<div>
<p>The name is {value.name}</p>
<Field fieldName="name" label="Name" type={Text} />
</div>
)}
</WithValue>
</Form>
</div>
)
}
}