A simple and flexible React utility component for copying texts to the clipboard. Demo and sample code here.
Existing React clipboard libraries are restrictive (e.g. you can only trigger copy on click / you must render a button or a span).
Simple React Clipboard allows you to trigger
copy whenever and however you want, with whatever component that fits your use case.
npm i simple-react-clipboard
The component passed in the
render prop will have the
copy function passed in as a prop.
The
copy function will copy the
text prop to the clipboard.
import React from "react";
import Clipboard from "simple-react-clipboard";
const Demo = () => (
<Clipboard
text={"Copy on Button Click"}
render={({copy}) => <button onClick={copy}>Copy</button>}
/>
)
export default Demo;
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
render
function
|A function that returns a React element.
|Y
text
string
|The text to be copied when
copy is called.
|Y
props
object
props to pass to the component in
render
|N
onSuccess
function
|Function called when
copy succeeds.
|N
onError
function
|Function called when
copy fails.
|N
git clone https://github.com/donfour/simple-react-clipboard.git
npm install
npm run dev
npm run test
This package is based on the awesome clipboard.js.