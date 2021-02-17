A simple calendar component for React based applications.

A component that is easy to start using, yet flexible when you need customization.

Usage

You can find the component's online demo here.

Screen

Install

Using npm

npm install simple-react-calendar

Using yarn

yarn add simple-react-calendar

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import SimpleReactCalendar from 'simple-react-calendar' class MyApp extends Component { render() { return < SimpleReactCalendar activeMonth = {new Date ()} /> } }

Available component properties

All of the properties are optional, just rendering <Calendar /> will already give you a working calendar component.

Properties PropType Description MonthHeaderComponent object or func replace the month header of the component with this node object or class function activeMonth datePropType * any day within the month that you want initially displayed blockClassName string base class name that will be used as a class prefix (see ) daysOfWeek [string] array of string represents the days disableDaysOfWeek bool disable rendering days of the week disabledIntervals [{start: datePropType, end: datePropType}] disabled intervals of dates. Array of objects [{start: Date(), end: Date()}] . When user try to select disabled date or date range which consist disabled date(s) inside, Notice will appear headerNextArrow element any kind of react element will be rendered into the next month button (element) headerNextTitle string text will be rendered as the title of the next month button Next month headerPrevArrow element any kind of react element will be rendered into the previous month button (element) headerPrevTitle string text will be rendered as the title of the previous month button, default is Previous month highlighted {start: datePropType, end: datePropType} highlighted dates. Object {start: Date(), end: Date()} . Undefined by default maxDate datePropType * latest date available for selection minDate datePropType * earliest date available for selection minNumberOfWeeks number minimum number of weeks in a month. Undefined by default mode string one of range or single selection mode, one of either range or single . Default is single onDayHover func a function that is called on mouseMove on days onMonthChange func a function that is called whenever user changes the month. If defined then you have to handle month changing by yourself by changing activeMonth property onSelect func a function that is called whenever user onSelectionProgress func a function that is called whenever user changes rangeLimit number limit number of days for selection ( number ) selected selected dates. Can be ether single Date object if mode is single , or object {start: Date(), end: Date()} if mode is range today datePropType * current date (useful when you want to show current date in different time zone). Default is new Date() selects a date (in single mode) or a dates range ( range mode) selection. Works only in the range mode. When the function is passed then automatic range selection handing will be disabled. weekStartsOn number the index of the first day of the week (0 - Sunday). Default is 1 - Monday

datePropType - number , string or instanceOf(Date)

Render Prop's Components

You can easily override any rendered part of the calendar by providing the proper render function as a Prop.

Render Prop name Default usage Default Render Prop Component renderDay (props) => <Day {...props} /> RenderPropsComponents/Day/Day.tsx renderDayOfWeek (props) => <DayOfWeek {...props} /> RenderPropsComponents/DayOfWeek/DayOfWeek.tsx renderNotice (props) => <Notice {...props} /> RenderPropsComponents/Notice/Notice.tsx

You can easily override any helper methods, all of them exposed as pure functions.

Helper function Default function getDayFormatted getDayFormatted getISODate getISODate getNoticeContent getNoticeContent

Class Names

simple-react-calendar follows BEM-like class naming approach and uses single block name as a prefix. Default block class name is calendar , so elements will have names like calendar-day , calendar-month etc.

Block class name can be overrided with blockClassName prop (see above).

Description Default Class Name Modifier Class Names Calendar (root element) .calendar Calendar month header .calendar-month_header Calendar month header title (month name) .calendar-month_header_title Calendar header button (month switcher) .calendar-header_button .is-prev - when is the previous month button

- when is the previous month button .is-next - when is the next month button

- when is the next month button .is-disabled - when the button is disabled Calendar week header (week days) .calendar-days_of_week Calendar week header day (week day) .calendar-days_of_week_day .is-weekend - when the day is the weekend Calendar month (weeks wrapper element) .calendar-month Calendar week (days wrapper element) .calendar-week Calendar day .calendar-day .is-selected - when the date is selected

- when the date is selected .is-highlighted - when the date is highlighted

- when the date is highlighted .is-today - when the date is current one

- when the date is current one .is-start_selection - when the date is start day of selection

- when the date is start day of selection .is-end_selection - when the date is end day of selection

- when the date is end day of selection .is-current_month - when the date belongs to the current month

- when the date belongs to the current month .is-prev_month - when the date belongs to the previous month

- when the date belongs to the previous month .is-next_month - when the date belongs to the next month

- when the date belongs to the next month .is-weekend - when the date is the weekend

- when the date is the weekend .is-working_day - when the date is the working day

- when the date is the working day .is-selectable - when the date can be selected

- when the date can be selected .is-not_selectable - when the date can't be selected Calendar notice (notice element) .calendar-notice

Local development environment

Fork this repository and clone your version of the repository

Install dependencies

yarn

Start example server locally

yarn start

You now have examples running on http://localhost:9000

Local StoryBook

Fork this repository and clone your version of the repository

Install dependencies

yarn

Start example server locally

yarn storybook

You now have examples running on http://localhost:6006