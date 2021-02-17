A simple calendar component for React based applications.
A component that is easy to start using, yet flexible when you need customization.
You can find the component's online demo here.
npm install simple-react-calendar
yarn add simple-react-calendar
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import SimpleReactCalendar from 'simple-react-calendar'
class MyApp extends Component {
render() {
return <SimpleReactCalendar activeMonth={new Date()} />
}
}
All of the properties are optional, just rendering
<Calendar /> will already give you a working calendar component.
|Properties
|PropType
|Description
MonthHeaderComponent
object or
func
|replace the month header of the component with this node
object or
class function
activeMonth
datePropType*
|any day within the month that you want initially displayed
blockClassName
string
|base class name that will be used as a class prefix (see )
daysOfWeek
[string]
|array of string represents the days
disableDaysOfWeek
bool
|disable rendering days of the week
disabledIntervals
[{start: datePropType, end: datePropType}]
|disabled intervals of dates. Array of objects
[{start: Date(), end: Date()}]. When user try to select disabled date or date range which consist disabled date(s) inside,
Notice will appear
headerNextArrow
element
|any kind of react element will be rendered into the next month button
(element)
headerNextTitle
string
|text will be rendered as the title of the next month button
Next month
headerPrevArrow
element
|any kind of react element will be rendered into the previous month button
(element)
headerPrevTitle
string
|text will be rendered as the title of the previous month button, default is
Previous month
highlighted
{start: datePropType, end: datePropType}
|highlighted dates. Object
{start: Date(), end: Date()}. Undefined by default
maxDate
datePropType*
|latest date available for selection
minDate
datePropType*
|earliest date available for selection
minNumberOfWeeks
number
|minimum number of weeks in a month. Undefined by default
mode
string one of
range or
single
|selection mode, one of either
range or
single. Default is
single
onDayHover
func
|a function that is called on mouseMove on days
onMonthChange
func
|a function that is called whenever user changes the month. If defined then you have to handle month changing by yourself by changing
activeMonth property
onSelect
func
|a function that is called whenever user
onSelectionProgress
func
|a function that is called whenever user changes
rangeLimit
number
|limit number of days for selection (
number)
selected
|selected dates. Can be ether single
Date object if
mode is
single, or object
{start: Date(), end: Date()} if
mode is
range
today
datePropType*
|current date (useful when you want to show current date in different time zone). Default is
new Date() selects a date (in
single mode) or a dates range (
range mode) selection. Works only in the
range mode. When the function is passed then automatic range selection handing will be disabled.
weekStartsOn
number
|the index of the first day of the week (0 - Sunday). Default is 1 - Monday
datePropType -
number,
string or
instanceOf(Date)
You can easily override any rendered part of the calendar by providing the proper render function as a Prop.
|Render Prop name
|Default usage
|Default Render Prop Component
renderDay
(props) => <Day {...props} />
|RenderPropsComponents/Day/Day.tsx
renderDayOfWeek
(props) => <DayOfWeek {...props} />
|RenderPropsComponents/DayOfWeek/DayOfWeek.tsx
renderNotice
(props) => <Notice {...props} />
|RenderPropsComponents/Notice/Notice.tsx
You can easily override any helper methods, all of them exposed as pure functions.
|Helper function
|Default function
getDayFormatted
|getDayFormatted
getISODate
|getISODate
getNoticeContent
|getNoticeContent
simple-react-calendar follows BEM-like class naming approach and uses
single block name as a prefix. Default block class name is
calendar, so
elements will have names like
calendar-day,
calendar-month etc.
Block class name can be overrided with
blockClassName prop (see above).
|Description
|Default Class Name
|Modifier Class Names
|Calendar (root element)
.calendar
|Calendar month header
.calendar-month_header
|Calendar month header title (month name)
.calendar-month_header_title
|Calendar header button (month switcher)
.calendar-header_button
|Calendar week header (week days)
.calendar-days_of_week
|Calendar week header day (week day)
.calendar-days_of_week_day
|Calendar month (weeks wrapper element)
.calendar-month
|Calendar week (days wrapper element)
.calendar-week
|Calendar day
.calendar-day
|Calendar notice (notice element)
.calendar-notice
Fork this repository and clone your version of the repository
Install dependencies
yarn
Start example server locally
yarn start
You now have examples running on http://localhost:9000
Start example server locally
yarn storybook
You now have examples running on http://localhost:6006