Fast and simple way to parse and stringify URL query strings.
Utility javascript methods to encode and decode query string parameters with extreme performance and low memory usage.
$ npm install simple-query-string --save
$ bower install simple-query-string
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js"></script>
Several benchmarks are run at each release to ensure maximum performance.
simpleQueryString.parse("key=val¶m=1")
There is no need to use
url.split('?')[1] or any other code, just put the entire string!
simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/test/?key=val¶m=1")
simpleQueryString.parse(location.hash)
simpleQueryString.parse(location.search)
simpleQueryString.parse("myarr=1&myarr=2&myarr=3&myarr=4") // myarr: [1,2,3,4]
simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/test/?key=val¶m=1#anchor") // #anchor will be ignored
var qs = require('simple-query-string');
var parsed = qs.parse("key=val¶m=1");
console.log(parsed["key"]);
console.log(parsed["param"]);
<script>
var parsed = simpleQueryString.parse('key=val¶m=1');
console.log(parsed["key"]);
</script>
require(['simple-query-string'], function(qs){
var p = qs.parse('key=val¶m=1');
console.log(p);
});
for..in safe
Safe to be used in a for in loop. The object is created with
Object.create(null).
var dic = simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/?p1=val&p2=true&p3=3&p4=str");
for (var k in dic) {
console.log(dic[k]);
}
simpleQueryString.parse(null) // equals to {}
In some cases, you may want to use another separator instead of ampersand. Example using semicolon (';') as separator:
simpleQueryString.parse('p1=a;p2=1', ';') // equals to '{ p1:'a', p2: 1}'
simpleQueryString.stringify({ key: "val", param: 1 })
//=> 'key=val¶m=1'
simpleQueryString.stringify({ p: 1, p2: true, p3: false }) // equals to 'p=1&p2=true&p3=false'
simpleQueryString.stringify({ myarr: [1,2,3,4] }) // equals to 'myarr=1&myarr=2&myarr=3&myarr=4'
var qs = require('simple-query-string');
var str = qs.stringify({ param: 1, p2: true, p3: false });
console.log(str); // equals to 'param=1&p2=true&p3=false'
<script>
var str = simpleQueryString.stringify({ param: 1, p2: true, p3: false });
console.log(str);
</script>
require(['simple-query-string'], function(qs){
var str = qs.stringify({ param: 1, p2: true, p3: false });
console.log(str);
});
simpleQueryString.stringify({ p1: function(){ return 0; }, p2: 1 }) // equals to 'p2=1'
simpleQueryString.stringify(null) // equals to ''
In some cases, you may want to use another separator instead of ampersand. Example using semicolon (';') as separator:
simpleQueryString.stringify({ p1: 'a', p2: 1 }, ';') // equals to 'p1=a;p2=1'
Decode example:
var obj = simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/test/?key=val¶m=1");
// obj["key"] === "val"
// obj["param"] === "1"
Encode example:
var p = {
key1: true,
key2: [0, 1, 2],
key3: "string",
key4: 4321
};
var qStr = simpleQueryString.stringify(p);
$ npm install mocha -g
Use npm to run the test script 'spec/simplequerystring-test.js'
$ npm test
Run the tests by opening
./spec/testpage.html.
Some documentation for future reference.
Wikipedia on Query string structure
- The query string is composed of a series of field-value pairs.
- Within each pair, the field name and value are separated by an equals sign, '='.
- The series of pairs is separated by the ampersand, '&' (or semicolon, ';' for URLs embedded in HTML and not generated by a
<form>...</form>;see below).
W3C - Ampersands in URI attribute values
We recommend that HTTP server implementors, and in particular, CGI implementors support the use of ";" in place of "&" to save authors the trouble of escaping "&" characters in this manner.
Some relevant parts of the documentation for future reference.
https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986#section-3.4
The query component is indicated by the first question mark ("?") character and terminated by a number sign ("#") character or by the end of the URI
https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986#section-4.2
relative-ref = relative-part [ "?" query ][ "#" fragment ]
MIT © 2016 Khalid Salomão