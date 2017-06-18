openbase logo
sqs

simple-query-string

by Khalid Salomão
1.3.2 (see all)

A simple query string encoder and decoder.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

simple-query-string

Build Status npm version npm downloads GitHub license

Fast and simple way to parse and stringify URL query strings.

Utility javascript methods to encode and decode query string parameters with extreme performance and low memory usage.

Installation

NPM

$ npm install simple-query-string --save

Bower

$ bower install simple-query-string

Download

Browser - CDN

<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js"></script>

Features

Query String Decoding

  • fast

    Several benchmarks are run at each release to ensure maximum performance.

  • query string parsing

    simpleQueryString.parse("key=val&param=1")

  • url with query string detection

    There is no need to use url.split('?')[1] or any other code, just put the entire string!

    simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/test/?key=val&param=1")

  • location.hash support

    simpleQueryString.parse(location.hash)

  • location.search support

    simpleQueryString.parse(location.search)

  • array detection

    simpleQueryString.parse("myarr=1&myarr=2&myarr=3&myarr=4") // myarr: [1,2,3,4]

  • anchor detection

    simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/test/?key=val&param=1#anchor") // #anchor will be ignored

  • node.js module

    var qs = require('simple-query-string');

var parsed = qs.parse("key=val&param=1");

console.log(parsed["key"]);
console.log(parsed["param"]);

  • browser

    <script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js"></script>
<script>
    var parsed = simpleQueryString.parse('key=val&param=1');

    console.log(parsed["key"]);
</script>

  • AMD module

    require(['simple-query-string'], function(qs){
    var p = qs.parse('key=val&param=1');
    console.log(p);
});

  • for..in safe

    Safe to be used in a for in loop. The object is created with Object.create(null).

    var dic = simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/?p1=val&p2=true&p3=3&p4=str");
for (var k in dic) {
    console.log(dic[k]);
}

  • safely deals with invalid/empty input

    simpleQueryString.parse(null) // equals to {}

  • Custom delimiter

    In some cases, you may want to use another separator instead of ampersand. Example using semicolon (';') as separator:

    simpleQueryString.parse('p1=a;p2=1', ';') // equals to '{ p1:'a', p2: 1}'

Query String Encoding

  • fast

    Several benchmarks are run at each release to ensure maximum performance.

  • properties detection

    simpleQueryString.stringify({ key: "val", param: 1 })
//=> 'key=val&param=1'

  • type detection

    simpleQueryString.stringify({ p: 1, p2: true, p3: false }) // equals to 'p=1&p2=true&p3=false'

  • array encoding

    simpleQueryString.stringify({ myarr: [1,2,3,4] }) // equals to 'myarr=1&myarr=2&myarr=3&myarr=4'

  • node.js module

    var qs = require('simple-query-string');

var str = qs.stringify({ param: 1, p2: true, p3: false });

console.log(str); // equals to 'param=1&p2=true&p3=false'

  • browser

    <script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js"></script>
<script>
    var str = simpleQueryString.stringify({ param: 1, p2: true, p3: false });

    console.log(str);
</script>

  • AMD module

    require(['simple-query-string'], function(qs){
    var str = qs.stringify({ param: 1, p2: true, p3: false });
    console.log(str);
});

  • safely ignore functions and prototype properties

    simpleQueryString.stringify({ p1: function(){ return 0; }, p2: 1 }) // equals to 'p2=1'

  • safely deals with invalid/empty input

    simpleQueryString.stringify(null) // equals to ''

  • Custom delimiter

    In some cases, you may want to use another separator instead of ampersand. Example using semicolon (';') as separator:

    simpleQueryString.stringify({ p1: 'a', p2: 1 }, ';') // equals to 'p1=a;p2=1'

Getting Started

Decode example:

var obj = simpleQueryString.parse("http://example.org/test/?key=val&param=1");

// obj["key"] === "val"

// obj["param"] === "1"

Encode example:

var p = {
    key1: true,
    key2: [0, 1, 2],
    key3: "string",
    key4: 4321
};

var qStr = simpleQueryString.stringify(p);

How to Test

Node.js

Install dependencies

$ npm install mocha -g

Run tests in node.js

Use npm to run the test script 'spec/simplequerystring-test.js'

$ npm test

Run tests in any browser

Run the tests by opening ./spec/testpage.html.

Query string references

Some documentation for future reference.

Wikipedia on Query string structure

  • The query string is composed of a series of field-value pairs.
  • Within each pair, the field name and value are separated by an equals sign, '='.
  • The series of pairs is separated by the ampersand, '&' (or semicolon, ';' for URLs embedded in HTML and not generated by a <form>...</form>; see below).
W3C semicolon recommendation

W3C - Ampersands in URI attribute values

We recommend that HTTP server implementors, and in particular, CGI implementors support the use of ";" in place of "&" to save authors the trouble of escaping "&" characters in this manner.

RFC 3986 on Query component

RFC 3986

Some relevant parts of the documentation for future reference.

https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986#section-3.4

The query component is indicated by the first question mark ("?") character and terminated by a number sign ("#") character or by the end of the URI

https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986#section-4.2

relative-ref = relative-part [ "?" query ][ "#" fragment ]

License

MIT © 2016 Khalid Salomão

Alternatives

Tutorials

