Fast and simple way to parse and stringify URL query strings.

Utility javascript methods to encode and decode query string parameters with extreme performance and low memory usage.

Installation

NPM

$ npm install simple-query- string --save

Bower

$ bower install simple-query- string

Download

Browser - CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js" > </ script >

Features

Query String Decoding

fast Several benchmarks are run at each release to ensure maximum performance.

query string parsing simpleQueryString.parse( "key=val¶m=1" )

url with query string detection There is no need to use url.split('?')[1] or any other code, just put the entire string! simpleQueryString.parse( "http://example.org/test/?key=val¶m=1" )

location.hash support simpleQueryString.parse(location.hash)

location.search support simpleQueryString.parse(location.search)

array detection simpleQueryString.parse( "myarr=1&myarr=2&myarr=3&myarr=4" )

anchor detection simpleQueryString.parse( "http://example.org/test/?key=val¶m=1#anchor" )

node.js module var qs = require ( 'simple-query-string' ); var parsed = qs.parse( "key=val¶m=1" ); console .log(parsed[ "key" ]); console .log(parsed[ "param" ]);

browser < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js" > </ script > < script > var parsed = simpleQueryString.parse( 'key=val¶m=1' ); console .log(parsed[ "key" ]); </ script >

AMD module require ([ 'simple-query-string' ], function ( qs ) { var p = qs.parse( 'key=val¶m=1' ); console .log(p); });

for..in safe Safe to be used in a for in loop. The object is created with Object.create(null) . var dic = simpleQueryString.parse( "http://example.org/?p1=val&p2=true&p3=3&p4=str" ); for ( var k in dic) { console .log(dic[k]); }

safely deals with invalid/empty input simpleQueryString.parse( null )

Custom delimiter In some cases, you may want to use another separator instead of ampersand. Example using semicolon (';') as separator: simpleQueryString.parse( 'p1=a;p2=1' , ';' )

Query String Encoding

properties detection simpleQueryString.stringify({ key : "val" , param : 1 })

type detection simpleQueryString.stringify({ p : 1 , p2 : true , p3 : false })

array encoding simpleQueryString.stringify({ myarr : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] })

node.js module var qs = require ( 'simple-query-string' ); var str = qs.stringify({ param : 1 , p2 : true , p3 : false }); console .log(str);

browser < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/khalidsalomao/simple-query-string/22cc5bbe/src/simplequerystring.min.js" > </ script > < script > var str = simpleQueryString.stringify({ param : 1 , p2 : true , p3 : false }); console .log(str); </ script >

AMD module require ([ 'simple-query-string' ], function ( qs ) { var str = qs.stringify({ param : 1 , p2 : true , p3 : false }); console .log(str); });

safely ignore functions and prototype properties simpleQueryString.stringify({ p1 : function ( ) { return 0 ; }, p2 : 1 })

safely deals with invalid/empty input simpleQueryString.stringify( null )

Custom delimiter In some cases, you may want to use another separator instead of ampersand. Example using semicolon (';') as separator: simpleQueryString.stringify({ p1 : 'a' , p2 : 1 }, ';' )

Getting Started

Decode example:

var obj = simpleQueryString.parse( "http://example.org/test/?key=val¶m=1" );

Encode example:

var p = { key1 : true , key2 : [ 0 , 1 , 2 ], key3 : "string" , key4 : 4321 }; var qStr = simpleQueryString.stringify(p);

How to Test

Install dependencies

npm install mocha -g

Run tests in node.js

Use npm to run the test script 'spec/simplequerystring-test.js'

npm test

Run tests in any browser

Run the tests by opening ./spec/testpage.html .

Query string references

Some documentation for future reference.

Wikipedia on Query string structure

The query string is composed of a series of field-value pairs.

Within each pair, the field name and value are separated by an equals sign, '='.

The series of pairs is separated by the ampersand, '&' (or semicolon, ';' for URLs embedded in HTML and not generated by a <form>...</form>; see below).

W3C semicolon recommendation

W3C - Ampersands in URI attribute values

We recommend that HTTP server implementors, and in particular, CGI implementors support the use of ";" in place of "&" to save authors the trouble of escaping "&" characters in this manner.

RFC 3986 on Query component

RFC 3986

Some relevant parts of the documentation for future reference.

https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986#section-3.4

The query component is indicated by the first question mark ("?") character and terminated by a number sign ("#") character or by the end of the URI

https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3986#section-4.2

relative-ref = relative-part [ "?" query ][ "#" fragment ]

License

MIT © 2016 Khalid Salomão