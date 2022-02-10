openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spa

simple-proxy-agent

by Jakob Sjælland
1.1.0 (see all)

Simple agent for sending HTTP and HTTPS traffic through HTTP and SOCKS proxies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js SOCKS

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

simple-proxy-agent

Build status Package version NPM downloads Make a pull request License: MIT

An simple agent for HTTP and HTTPS through HTTP and SOCKS proxies

Table of Contents

Install

npm install simple-proxy-agent

Usage

Proxy Request

const fetch = require('node-fetch');
const ProxyAgent = require('simple-proxy-agent');

fetch('https://example.com', {
  agent: new ProxyAgent('http://0.0.0.0:8080', {
    // Options, with all defaults
    tunnel: true, // If true, will tunnel all HTTPS using CONNECT method
    timeout: 5000, // Time in milli-seconds, to maximum wait for proxy connection to establish
  })
})
.then(res => res.text())
.then(body => console.log(body))
.catch(err => console.error(err))

Basic Authentication

const fetch = require('node-fetch');
const ProxyAgent = require('simple-proxy-agent');

fetch('https://example.com', {
  agent: new ProxyAgent('http://user:password@0.0.0.0:8080')
})
.then(res => res.text())
.then(body => console.log(body))
.catch(err => console.error(err))

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

spa
socks-proxy-agentA SOCKS (v4/v5) proxy `http.Agent` implementation for HTTP and HTTPS
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
15M
soc
socksFully featured SOCKS proxy client supporting SOCKSv4, SOCKSv4a, and SOCKSv5. Includes Bind and Associate functionality.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14M
pa
proxy-agentMaps proxy protocols to `http.Agent` implementations
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
7M
shc
socks5-https-clientSOCKS v5 HTTPS client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
45K
shc
socks5-http-clientSOCKS v5 HTTP client implementation in JavaScript for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
38K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial