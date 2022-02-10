An simple agent for HTTP and HTTPS through HTTP and SOCKS proxies

Table of Contents

Install

npm install simple-proxy-agent

Usage

Proxy Request

const fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ); const ProxyAgent = require ( 'simple-proxy-agent' ); fetch( 'https://example.com' , { agent : new ProxyAgent( 'http://0.0.0.0:8080' , { tunnel : true , timeout : 5000 , }) }) .then( res => res.text()) .then( body => console .log(body)) .catch( err => console .error(err))

Basic Authentication

const fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ); const ProxyAgent = require ( 'simple-proxy-agent' ); fetch( 'https://example.com' , { agent : new ProxyAgent( 'http://user:password@0.0.0.0:8080' ) }) .then( res => res.text()) .then( body => console .log(body)) .catch( err => console .error(err))

License

MIT