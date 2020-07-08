openbase logo
spv

simple-pdf-viewer

by Viktor Hajer
2.0.3 (see all)

This is a simple PDF viewer based on PDFjs

Overview

Angular PDF Viewer

Readme

Simple PDF Viewer

This is a simple but smart PDF Viewer component for angular/ionic websites.

Demo page

https://viktorhajer.github.io/simple-pdf-viewer/

Features

  • Open: the src can be one of the following: file URL, Uint8Array or PDFSource
  • Separated methods to open javascript File object or http URL
  • Display: PDF conatiner is displayed
  • Information: number of pages, viewport information (zoom, rotation...), meta information (author, subject, creator...)
  • Navigation: navigate to the first page, the last page, next page, previous page and any of the pages
  • Zooming: zoon in, zoom out, full page, page width, page height, set any zoom as double or percent
  • Rotation: turn the document left or right (+/- 90 degree)
  • Outline / Table of Content: provides the outline if exists and possiblity to navigate to the outline item
  • Searching: case sensitive/insensitve text search (phraseSearch and highlightAll can be turn on/off), go to next/prev match, number of matches
  • Bookmarks: create bookmark based on the actual viewport and that can be used for navigation
  • Snapshot: create snapshot about the actual page, scale can be specified (1.0 by default)

Installation Instructions and Usage

https://github.com/viktorhajer/simple-pdf-viewer/wiki/How-to-use

Type Documentation

https://github.com/viktorhajer/simple-pdf-viewer/wiki/API-Documentation

Screenshot

Screenshot

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT © Viktor Hajer

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial