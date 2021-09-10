openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sos

simple-odata-server

by Jan Blaha
1.1.2 (see all)

Simple OData server for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node simple OData server

NPM Version License Build Status

Super simple implementation of OData server running on Node.js with easy adapters for mongodb and nedb. Just define an OData model, provide a mongo or nedb database, hook into node.js http server and run.

It supports basic operations you would expect like providing $metadata, filtering and also operations for insert, update and delete. On the other hand it suppose to be really simple so you don't get support for entity links, batch operations, atom feeds and many others.

The implementation is tested with .net OData client and it should fulfill basic protocol requirements.

Get started

This is how you can create an OData server with node.js http module and nedb.

var http = require('http');
var Datastore = require('nedb');
var db = new Datastore( { inMemoryOnly: true });
var ODataServer = require('simple-odata-server');
var Adapter = require('simple-odata-server-nedb');

var model = {
    namespace: "jsreport",
    entityTypes: {
        "UserType": {
            "_id": {"type": "Edm.String", key: true},
            "test": {"type": "Edm.String"},            
        }
    },   
    entitySets: {
        "users": {
            entityType: "jsreport.UserType"
        }
    }
};

var odataServer = ODataServer("http://localhost:1337")
    .model(model)
    .adapter(Adapter(function(es, cb) { cb(null, db)}));


http.createServer(odataServer.handle.bind(odataServer)).listen(1337);

Now you can try requests like:
GET http://localhost:1337/$metadata
GET http://localhost:1337/users?$filter=test eq 'a' or test eq 'b'&$skip=1&$take=5
GET http://localhost:1337/users('aaaa')
GET http://localhost:1337/users?$orderby=test desc
GET http://localhost:1337/users/$count
POST, PATCH, DELETE

Adapters

There are currently two adapters implemented.

The mongo adapter can be used as

var Adapter = require('simple-odata-server-mongodb')
MongoClient.connect(url, function(err, db) {
    odataServer.adapter(Adapter(function(cb) { 
        cb(err, db.db('myodatadb')); 
    })); 
});

express.js

It works well also with the express.js. You even don't need to provide service uri in the ODataServer constructor because it is taken from the express.js request.

app.use("/odata", function (req, res) {
        odataServer.handle(req, res);
});

cors

You can quickly set up cors without using express and middlewares using this call

odataServer.cors('*')

Configurations

Using existing adapter is just a simple way for initializing ODataServer. You can implement your own data layer or override default behavior using following methods: 

odataServer
    .query(fn(setName, query, req, cb))
    .update(fn(setName, query, update, req, cb))
    .insert(fn(setName, doc, req, cb))
    .remove(fn(setName, query, req, cb))
    .beforeQuery(fn(setName, query, req, cb))
    .beforeUpdate(fn(setName, query, req, update))
    .beforeInsert(fn(setName, doc, req, cb))
    .beforeRemove(fn(setName, query, req, cb))
    .afterRead(fn(setName, result));
    //add hook to error which you can handle or pass to default
    .error(fn(req, res, error, default))

Contributions

I will maintain this repository for a while because I use it in jsreport. You are more than welcome to contribute with pull requests and add other basic operations you require.

Limitations

  • document ids must have name _id
  • no entity links
  • no batch operations
  • no validations
  • ... this would be a very long list, so rather check yourself

License

See license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial