Simple Module

SimpleModule is a simple base class providing some necessary features to make its subclasses extendable.

Features

Events

SimpleModule delegate events mothods to jQuery object:

let module = new SimpleModule(); module .on( 'customEvent.test' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); $( module ).on( 'customEvent.test' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); module .trigger( 'customEvent.test' , 'test' ); $( module ).trigger( 'customEvent.test' , 'test' );

Mixins

Add class properties and methods to SimpleModule:

var testMixins = { classProperty : true , classMethod : function ( ) {} }; SimpleModule.extend(testMixins);

Add instance properties and methods to SimpleModule:

var testMixins = { instanceProperty : true , instanceMethod : function ( ) {} }; SimpleModule.include(testMixins);

Plugins

Register a plugin on SimpleModule:

class TestPlugin extends SimpleModule { constructor (module) { super () this .module = module ; this .test = true ; } } SimpleModule.plugin( 'testPlugin' , TestPlugin);

Then pass the plugin name to options while creating instance:

let module = new SimpleModule({ plugins : [ 'testPlugin' ] }); console .log( module .plugins.testPlugin.test);

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install --save simple-module

Install via bower:

bower install --save simple-module

Development

Clone repository from github:

git clone https://github.com/mycolorway/simple-module.git

Install npm dependencies:

npm install

Run default gulp task to build project, which will compile source files, run test and watch file changes for you:

gulp

Now, you are ready to go.

Publish

If you want to publish new version to npm and bower, please make sure all tests have passed before you publish new version, and you need do these preparations:

Add new release information in CHANGELOG.md . The format of markdown contents will matter, because build scripts will get version and release content from this file by regular expression. You can follow the format of the older release information.

Put your personal API tokens in /.token.json , which is required by the build scripts to request Github API for creating new release:

{ "github" : "[your github personal access token]" }

Now you can run gulp publish task, which will do these work for you:

Get version number from CHANGELOG.md and bump it into package.json and bower.json .

and bump it into and . Get release information from CHANGELOG.md and request Github API to create new release.

If everything goes fine, you can see your release at https://github.com/mycolorway/simple-module/releases. At the End you can publish new version to npm with the command:

npm publish

Please be careful with the last step, because you cannot delete or republish a release on npm.