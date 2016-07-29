SimpleModule is a simple base class providing some necessary features to make its subclasses extendable.
SimpleModule delegate events mothods to jQuery object:
let module = new SimpleModule();
// bind namespace event
module.on('customEvent.test', function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
// equivalent to
$(module).on('customEvent.test', function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
// trigger a namespace event
module.trigger('customEvent.test', 'test');
// equivalent to
$(module).trigger('customEvent.test', 'test');
Add class properties and methods to SimpleModule:
var testMixins = {
classProperty: true,
classMethod: function() {}
};
SimpleModule.extend(testMixins);
Add instance properties and methods to SimpleModule:
var testMixins = {
instanceProperty: true,
instanceMethod: function() {}
};
SimpleModule.include(testMixins);
Register a plugin on SimpleModule:
class TestPlugin extends SimpleModule {
constructor(module) {
super()
this.module = module;
this.test = true;
}
}
SimpleModule.plugin('testPlugin', TestPlugin);
Then pass the plugin name to options while creating instance:
let module = new SimpleModule({
plugins: ['testPlugin']
});
console.log(module.plugins.testPlugin.test); // true
Install via npm:
npm install --save simple-module
Install via bower:
bower install --save simple-module
Clone repository from github:
git clone https://github.com/mycolorway/simple-module.git
Install npm dependencies:
npm install
Run default gulp task to build project, which will compile source files, run test and watch file changes for you:
gulp
Now, you are ready to go.
If you want to publish new version to npm and bower, please make sure all tests have passed before you publish new version, and you need do these preparations:
Add new release information in
CHANGELOG.md. The format of markdown contents will matter, because build scripts will get version and release content from this file by regular expression. You can follow the format of the older release information.
Put your personal API tokens in
/.token.json, which is required by the build scripts to request Github API for creating new release:
{
"github": "[your github personal access token]"
}
Now you can run
gulp publish task, which will do these work for you:
CHANGELOG.md and bump it into
package.json and
bower.json.
CHANGELOG.md and request Github API to create new release.
If everything goes fine, you can see your release at https://github.com/mycolorway/simple-module/releases. At the End you can publish new version to npm with the command:
npm publish
Please be careful with the last step, because you cannot delete or republish a release on npm.