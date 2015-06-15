Mime

This is a small, simple mime database. A common thing for node servers to do is serve static files over HTTP. This requires, among other things, knowin the mime type you want to send. Here is a simple module to make this easy.

Install

If you use NPM, then install this via npm. Also, please remember to put it as a dependency in your package.json file of your module that requires it.

npm install simple-mime

If you choose to not use npm, or can't use it in your environment, then simply copy the single file simple-mime.js to somewhere you can require it.

Usage

Simply load this library, configure your fallback mime type, and query it for the mime type of various filenames.

var getMimeType = require ( 'mime' )( 'application/octect-stream' ); var file = "/bar/foo/baz.mp3" ; var type = getMimeType(file);

Goal

You will probably not use this except as a dependency to your own module that deals with serving files over HTTP, or some other protocol that requires mime types.