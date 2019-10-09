Simple streamable state machine that implements a useful channel, message-type, message pattern
npm install simple-message-channels
const SMC = require('simple-message-channels')
const a = new SMC({
onmessage (channel, type, message) {
console.log('Received a message on channel', channel) // a number
console.log('Message type is', type) // a number
console.log('And the message payload was', message) // a buffer
}
})
const b = new SMC()
// produce a payload
const payload = b.send(0, 1, Buffer.from('hi'))
// somehow send it to the other instance (over a stream etc)
// can arrive chunked as long as it arrives in order
a.recv(payload)
(This is the basic wire protocol used by hypercore, https://github.com/mafintosh/hypercore)
payloadBuffer = smc.send(channel, type, message)
Encode a channel, type, message to be sent to another person. Channel can be any number and type can be any 4 bit number. Message should be a buffer.
success = smc.recv(payloadChunk)
Parse a payload buffer chunk. Once a full message has been parsed
the
smc.onmessage(channel, type, message) handler is called.
Returns true if the chunk seemed valid and false if not.
If false is returned check
smc.error to see the error it hit.
payloadBuffer = smc.sendBatch([{ channel, type, message }, ...])
Encodes a series of messages into a single paylaod buffer.
MIT