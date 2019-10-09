Simple streamable state machine that implements a useful channel, message-type, message pattern

npm install simple-message-channels

Usage

const SMC = require ( 'simple-message-channels' ) const a = new SMC({ onmessage (channel, type, message) { console .log( 'Received a message on channel' , channel) console .log( 'Message type is' , type) console .log( 'And the message payload was' , message) } }) const b = new SMC() const payload = b.send( 0 , 1 , Buffer.from( 'hi' )) a.recv(payload)

(This is the basic wire protocol used by hypercore, https://github.com/mafintosh/hypercore)

API

payloadBuffer = smc.send(channel, type, message)

Encode a channel, type, message to be sent to another person. Channel can be any number and type can be any 4 bit number. Message should be a buffer.

success = smc.recv(payloadChunk)

Parse a payload buffer chunk. Once a full message has been parsed the smc.onmessage(channel, type, message) handler is called.

Returns true if the chunk seemed valid and false if not. If false is returned check smc.error to see the error it hit.

payloadBuffer = smc.sendBatch([{ channel, type, message }, ...])

Encodes a series of messages into a single paylaod buffer.

License

MIT