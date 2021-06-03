Simple money mask developed with pure JavaScript. To run on Client Side and Server Side. Try live demo
First install it:
npm i simple-mask-money --save
Or access the GitHub release directly:
<script src="https://github.com/codermarcos/simple-mask-money/releases/download/<RELEASE_VERSION_HERE>/simple-mask-money.js"></script>
Remember to replace <RELEASE_VERSION_HERE> with the latest version
Read the docs or chose your implementation:
Here is a usage example:
<body>
<!-- Set inputmode to numeric to show only numbers on mobile -->
<input id="myInput" inputmode="numeric" value="0,00">
<script src="./node_modules/simple-mask-money/lib/simple-mask-money.js"></script>
<script>
// configuration
const args = {
afterFormat(e) { console.log('afterFormat', e); },
allowNegative: false,
beforeFormat(e) { console.log('beforeFormat', e); },
negativeSignAfter: false,
prefix: '',
suffix: '',
fixed: true,
fractionDigits: 2,
decimalSeparator: ',',
thousandsSeparator: '.',
cursor: 'move'
};
// Select the element
const input = SimpleMaskMoney.setMask('#myInput', args);
// Convert the input value to a number, which you can save e.g. to a database:
input.formatToNumber();
</script>
</body>
Or if you prefer use the methods in your events
<body>
<!-- Set inputmode to numeric to show only numbers on mobile -->
<input inputmode="numeric" value="0,00">
<script src="./node_modules/simple-mask-money/lib/simple-mask-money.js"></script>
<script>
// Select the element
let input = document.getElementsByTagName('input')[0];
// Configuration
SimpleMaskMoney.args = {
afterFormat(e) { console.log('afterFormat', e); },
allowNegative: false,
beforeFormat(e) { console.log('beforeFormat', e); },
negativeSignAfter: false,
prefix: '',
suffix: '',
fixed: true,
fractionDigits: 2,
decimalSeparator: ',',
thousandsSeparator: '.',
cursor: 'move'
};
input.oninput = () => {
input.value = SimpleMaskMoney.format(input.value);
}
// Your send method
input.onkeyup = (e) => {
if (e.key !== "Enter") return;
// Returns the value of your input as a number:
SimpleMaskMoney.formatToNumber(input.value);
}
</script>
</body>