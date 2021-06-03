SimpleMaskMoney

WARNING

if you are having problems check the version you are using. The docs to old (2.x.x) version stay here

Simple money mask developed with pure JavaScript. To run on Client Side and Server Side. Try live demo

Getting Started

First install it:

npm i simple-mask-money --save

Or access the GitHub release directly:

< script src = "https://github.com/codermarcos/simple-mask-money/releases/download/<RELEASE_VERSION_HERE>/simple-mask-money.js" > </ script >

Remember to replace <RELEASE_VERSION_HERE> with the latest version

Read the docs or chose your implementation:

Here is a usage example:

< body > < input id = "myInput" inputmode = "numeric" value = "0,00" > < script src = "./node_modules/simple-mask-money/lib/simple-mask-money.js" > </ script > < script > const args = { afterFormat(e) { console .log( 'afterFormat' , e); }, allowNegative : false , beforeFormat(e) { console .log( 'beforeFormat' , e); }, negativeSignAfter : false , prefix : '' , suffix : '' , fixed : true , fractionDigits : 2 , decimalSeparator : ',' , thousandsSeparator : '.' , cursor : 'move' }; const input = SimpleMaskMoney.setMask( '#myInput' , args); input.formatToNumber(); </ script > </ body >

Or if you prefer use the methods in your events