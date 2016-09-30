openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
slc

simple-lru-cache

by Gabriel Eisbruch
0.0.2 (see all)

Simple and Fast LRU cache for node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

230K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-simple-lru-cache

Build Status

It's a very simple and extremely fast lru cache for node.js.

This cache will priorize the lastest used keys over the least used keys, so when a new key is added if the cache is full, the least used key will be removed

Instalation

npm install simple-lru-cache

Usage

var SimpleCache = require("simple-lru-cache")

var cache = new SimpleCache({"maxSize":1000})

//Add an Objet
cache.set("hello","world")

//Get an Object
cache.get("hello")

//Delete an Object
cache.del("hello")

//Reset cache
cache.reset()

Tests

npm install
npm test

Benchmark against lru-cache

  make bench

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial