It's a very simple and extremely fast lru cache for node.js.

This cache will priorize the lastest used keys over the least used keys, so when a new key is added if the cache is full, the least used key will be removed

Instalation

npm install simple-lru-cache

Usage

var SimpleCache = require ( "simple-lru-cache" ) var cache = new SimpleCache({ "maxSize" : 1000 }) cache.set( "hello" , "world" ) cache.get( "hello" ) cache.del( "hello" ) cache.reset()

Tests

npm install npm test

Benchmark against lru-cache