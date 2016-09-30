It's a very simple and extremely fast lru cache for node.js.
This cache will priorize the lastest used keys over the least used keys, so when a new key is added if the cache is full, the least used key will be removed
npm install simple-lru-cache
var SimpleCache = require("simple-lru-cache")
var cache = new SimpleCache({"maxSize":1000})
//Add an Objet
cache.set("hello","world")
//Get an Object
cache.get("hello")
//Delete an Object
cache.del("hello")
//Reset cache
cache.reset()
npm install
npm test
make bench