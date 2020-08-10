Simple line icons with CSS, SASS, LESS & Web-fonts files.
You can find a cheat sheet of the complete set of icons at Simple Line Icons - GitHub Pages
via npm
npm install simple-line-icons --save
via bower
bower install simple-line-icons --save
via cdnjs
Alternatively, you can also clone or download this repository as zip.
If you are a designer, you can use this creative cloud library in your project.
@simple-line-font-path : "/path/to/font/files";
@simple-line-font-family : "desired-name-font-family";
@simple-line-icon-prefix : prefix-;
$simple-line-font-path : "/path/to/font/files";
$simple-line-font-family : "desired-name-font-family";
$simple-line-icon-prefix : "prefix-";
Jamal Jama for creating this awesome webfont & Ahmad Firoz for extending it further.
Contributions are more then welcome. Keep them coming! Please make sure you have read our guide line.
You're free to use the web-font in a template/theme intended for sale on marketplaces like ThemeForest.
CSS, SCSS & LESS files are under MIT License.
If you just want a commonly used beautiful set of outline icons, I would recommend this. I'm not sure it will cover all of your needs, yes, its a small set of icons compared to others.