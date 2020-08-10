Simple Line Icons

Simple line icons with CSS, SASS, LESS & Web-fonts files.

Preview & Docs

You can find a cheat sheet of the complete set of icons at Simple Line Icons - GitHub Pages

Installation

via npm

npm install simple-line-icons --save

via bower

bower install simple-line-icons --save

via cdnjs

Alternatively, you can also clone or download this repository as zip.

If you are a designer, you can use this creative cloud library in your project.

Customizing LESS/SASS variables

@simple-line-font-path : "/path/to/font/files" ; @simple-line-font-family : "desired-name-font-family" ; @simple-line-icon-prefix : prefix-;

$simple-line-font-path : "/path/to/font/files"; $simple-line-font-family : "desired-name-font-family"; $simple-line-icon-prefix : "prefix-";

Credits

Jamal Jama for creating this awesome webfont & Ahmad Firoz for extending it further.

Contributors

Check Here

Contributions

Contributions are more then welcome. Keep them coming! Please make sure you have read our guide line.

License

You're free to use the web-font in a template/theme intended for sale on marketplaces like ThemeForest.

CSS, SCSS & LESS files are under MIT License.