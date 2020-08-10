openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sli

simple-line-icons

by Sabbir Ahmed
2.5.5 (see all)

Simple and Minimal Line Icons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.6K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/53
Read All Reviews
sowmyapalani

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Simple Line Icons

Bower version npm version Build Status

Simple line icons with CSS, SASS, LESS & Web-fonts files.

Preview & Docs

You can find a cheat sheet of the complete set of icons at Simple Line Icons - GitHub Pages

Installation

via npm

npm install simple-line-icons --save

via bower

bower install simple-line-icons --save

via cdnjs

Alternatively, you can also clone or download this repository as zip.

If you are a designer, you can use this creative cloud library in your project.

Customizing LESS/SASS variables

LESS:

@simple-line-font-path     : "/path/to/font/files";
@simple-line-font-family   : "desired-name-font-family";
@simple-line-icon-prefix   : prefix-;

SASS:

$simple-line-font-path     : "/path/to/font/files";
$simple-line-font-family   : "desired-name-font-family";
$simple-line-icon-prefix   : "prefix-";

Credits

Jamal Jama for creating this awesome webfont & Ahmad Firoz for extending it further.

Contributors

Check Here

Contributions

Contributions are more then welcome. Keep them coming! Please make sure you have read our guide line.

License

You're free to use the web-font in a template/theme intended for sale on marketplaces like ThemeForest.

CSS, SCSS & LESS files are under MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
sowmyapalaniRome42 Ratings61 Reviews
Busy coding life.
November 10, 2020

If you just want a commonly used beautiful set of outline icons, I would recommend this. I'm not sure it will cover all of your needs, yes, its a small set of icons compared to others.

0
weichengcing24 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial