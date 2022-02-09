openbase logo
simple-keyboard

by Francisco Hodge
3.4.49 (see all)

Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

Downloads/wk

16.9K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Virtual Keyboard

Average Rating

4.5/5
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

simple-keyboard: Javascript Virtual Keyboard npm version MIT license Build Status Publish Status Mirroring

Virtual Keyboard for Javascript. Compatible with your JS, React, Angular or Vue projects.

🚀 Demo

Demo Showcase (Vanilla, Angular, React, Vue)

📦 Installation & Usage

You can use simple-keyboard as a <script> tag from a CDN, or install it from npm.

Check out the Getting Started docs to begin.

📖 Documentation

Check out the simple-keyboard documentation site.

Feel free to browse the Questions & Answers (FAQ) page for common use-cases.

To run demo on your own computer

Other versions

Questions? Join the chat

✳️ Modules

You can extend simple-keyboard's functionality with modules. Such as:

Want to create your own module? Check out the Modules page for instructions.

🎯 Compatibility

  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Edge (Spartan) 16+
  • Edge (Anaheim/Edge Chromium) 79+
  • Chrome 49+
  • Safari 9+
  • Firefox 57+
  • iOS 9+

Note: If you don't want to support old browsers, you can use the Modern Browsers bundle (index.modern.js).

✅ Contributing

PRs and issues are always welcome. Feel free to submit any issues you have at: https://github.com/hodgef/simple-keyboard/issues

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
Parimal Yeole
1 year ago
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

I've used this library in my clients react app project for adding a virtual keyboard for entering password and confidential details in input and for avoiding phishing and keylogger attacks. Very powerful library works amazingly and fully responsive . easy to use with great documentation.

Elliott Arnold
October 21, 2020
I'm not a Dr. but you can catch me frequently writing scripts. At my core, I'm a technologist who loves to code and enjoys learning all things related to Cloud
October 21, 2020

