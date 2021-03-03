Client and server.

Support websocket and http.

Full support for JSON-RPC 2.0 (including auto-incrementing request IDs)

Originally created by jershell / QuickResto. (original Github repo)

Some updates written by Privex Inc. (Privex's simple-jsonrpc fork repo)

Browser Quickstart

For usage in browsers, you can quickly add it to your web application from Privex's CDN - which hosts both the latest Git version (master) of the library, along with official tagged release versions for safe production use.

< script src = "https://cdn.privex.io/lib/simple-jsonrpc/master/simple-jsonrpc-js.min.js" > </ script > < script > var jrpc = simple_jsonrpc.connect_xhr( 'https://rpc.example.com' ); jrpc.call( 'get_account' , [ 'johndoe' ]).then( function ( res ) { console .log( "User ID:" , res.id); console .log( "User Email:" , res.email); console .log( "User Name:" , res.full_name); }); jrpc.call( 'find_posts' , { tag : 'python' , author : 'jane.doe' }).then( function ( posts ) { for ( var p of posts) { console .log( "Post title:" , p.title) console .log( "Post tags:" , p.tags) console .log( "Post content:" , p.content) } }); jrpc.call( 'status' ).then( function ( status ) { console .log(status); }); </ script >

For safe production usage, you should use a versioned release of the library, with asset integrity attributes like so:

< script src = "https://cdn.privex.io/lib/simple-jsonrpc/1.0.0/simple-jsonrpc-js.min.js" integrity = "sha384-AlmC3wzXXhOcKeP42iv0VOyrxth6bLTmu4l4YgK9oii9MArKWpLFBfrFN91OxnEO" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

Privex's CDN regularly publishes integrity hashes for the JS and CSS files they host, along with script/link tags with the integrity attributes pre-configured for easy copy pasting: https://cdn.privex.io/integrity.txt (CTRL-F for simple-jsonrpc )

Installing

You can install this package either with

Bower - for HTML web clients

bower install simple-jsonrpc-js

NPM or Yarn - for NodeJS applications

yarn install simple-jsonrpc-js npm install simple-jsonrpc-js

Building production JS

npm install -g gulp-cli git clone https://github.com/jershell/simple-jsonrpc-js.git cd simple-jsonrpc-js yarn install yarn build

Usage

(over WebSocket) on server:

function add ( x, y ) { return x + y; } var WebSocketServer = new require ( 'ws' ); var JsonRPC = require ( 'simple-jsonrpc-js' ); var webSocketServer = new WebSocketServer.Server({ host : '0.0.0.0' , port : 8090 }).on( 'connection' , function ( ws ) { var jrpc = new JsonRPC(); ws.jrpc = jrpc; ws.jrpc.toStream = function ( message ) { ws.send(message); }; ws.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { jrpc.messageHandler(message); }); jrpc.on( 'add' , [ 'x' , 'y' ], add); jrpc.on( 'mul' , [ 'x' , 'y' ], function ( x, y ) { return x*y; }); var item_id = 120 ; jrpc.on( 'create' , [ 'item' , 'rewrite' ], function ( item, rewrite ) { item_id ++; item.id = item_id; return item; }); jrpc.call( 'view.setTitle' , [ "JSONRPC over ws" ]); });

And on client:

var jrpc = new simple_jsonrpc(); var socket = new WebSocket( "ws://localhost:8090" ); jrpc.on( 'view.setTitle' , function ( title ) { document .getElementsByClassName( 'title' )[ 0 ].innerHTML = title; }); socket.onmessage = function ( event ) { jrpc.messageHandler(event.data); }; jrpc.toStream = function ( _msg ) { socket.send(_msg); }; socket.onerror = function ( error ) { console .error( "Error: " + error.message); }; socket.onclose = function ( event ) { if (event.wasClean) { console .info( 'Connection close was clean' ); } else { console .error( 'Connection suddenly close' ); } console .info( 'close code : ' + event.code + ' reason: ' + event.reason); }; socket.onopen = function ( ) { jrpc.call( 'add' , [ 2 , 3 ]).then( function ( result ) { document .getElementsByClassName( 'paragraph' )[ 0 ].innerHTML += 'add(2, 3) result: ' + result + '<br>' ; }); jrpc.call( 'mul' , { y : 3 , x : 2 }).then( function ( result ) { document .getElementsByClassName( 'paragraph' )[ 0 ].innerHTML += 'mul(2, 3) result: ' + result + '<br>' ; }); jrpc.batch([ { call :{ method : "add" , params : [ 5 , 2 ]}}, { call :{ method : "mul" , params : [ 100 , 200 ]}}, { call :{ method : "create" , params : { item : { foo : "bar" }, rewrite : true }}} ]); };

More examples in directory

API

call(methodName, params) - Remote method invocation. Returned promise object.

notification(methodName, params) - Remote method invocation without response object

batch(calls) - batch invocation. Returned promise object.

on(methodName, paramsName, handler) - Registration local method for incommig invocation

off(methodName) - disable method for incommig invocation

customException(code, message, data) - return exception with implementation-defined server-errors

configuration:

messageHandler(rawMessage) - All incoming messages must be passed as a parameter. Returned promise object.

toStream - The property, a function pointer. It is necessary to determine before use. Will be called for send a message to the remote host

undefinedResult - allow to set default result of locally called function if it returns undefined

usage example:

jrpc.undefinedResult = null ; jrpc.on( 'find' , function ( key ) { if (db.exists(key)) return db.get(key); });

Dependecies

NodeJS <= 8.11.4 (if using within a NodeJS app, or compiling) || Latest browser (if using client side)

(Optional) promise-polyfill for OLD versions of NodeJS and certain older browsers

Specification

http://www.jsonrpc.org/specification