Repair invalid JSON documents.
Try it out: https://josdejong.github.io/jsonrepair/
The following issues can be fixed:
“...” with regular double quotes
None,
True, and
False with
null,
true, and
false
/* ... */ and
// ...
callback({ ... })
{\"stringified\": \"content\"}
NumberLong(2) and
ISODate("2012-12-19T06:01:17.171Z")
"long text" + "more text on next line"
{ "id": 1, "name": "John" }
{ "id": 2, "name": "Sarah" }
$ npm install jsonrepair
Note that in the
lib folder, there are builds for ESM, UMD, and CommonJs.
import jsonrepair from 'jsonrepair'
// The following is invalid JSON: is consists of JSON contents copied from
// a JavaScript code base, where the keys are missing double quotes,
// and strings are using single quotes:
const json = '{name: \'John\'}'
const repaired = jsonrepair(json)
console.log(repaired) // '{"name": "John"}'
jsonrepair(json: string) : string
The function
jsonrepair throws an exception when an issue is encountered
which could not be solved. When no error is thrown, the output will be valid JSON.
When
jsonrepair is installed globally using npm, it can be used on the command line. To install
jsonrepair globally:
$ npm install -g jsonrepair
Usage:
$ jsonrepair [filename] {OPTIONS}
Options:
--version, -v Show application version
--help, -h Show help
Example usage:
$ jsonrepair broken.json # Repair a file, output to console
$ jsonrepair broken.json > repaired.json # Repair a file, output to file
$ jsonrepair broken.json --overwrite # Repair a file, replace the file itself
$ cat broken.json | jsonrepair # Repair data from an input stream
$ cat broken.json | jsonrepair > repaired.json # Repair data from an input stream, output to file
To build the library (ESM, CommonJs, and UMD output in the folder
lib):
$ npm install
$ npm run build
To run the unit tests:
$ npm test
To run the linter (eslint):
$ npm run lint
To run the linter, build all, and run unit tests and integration tests:
$ npm run build-and-test
Released under the ISC license.