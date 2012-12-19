jsonrepair

Repair invalid JSON documents.

Try it out: https://josdejong.github.io/jsonrepair/

The following issues can be fixed:

Add missing quotes around keys

Add missing escape characters

Add missing commas

Add missing closing brackets

Replace single quotes with double quotes

Replace special quote characters like “...” with regular double quotes

Replace special white space characters with regular spaces

Replace Python constants None, True, and False with null, true, and false

Strip trailing commas

Strip comments like /* ... */ and // ...

and Strip JSONP notation like callback({ ... })

Strip escape characters from an escaped string like {\"stringified\": \"content\"}

Strip MongoDB data types like NumberLong(2) and ISODate("2012-12-19T06:01:17.171Z")

and Concatenate strings like "long text" + "more text on next line"

Turn newline delimited JSON into a valid JSON array, for example: { "id" : 1 , "name" : "John" } { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Sarah" }

Install

npm install jsonrepair

Note that in the lib folder, there are builds for ESM, UMD, and CommonJs.

Use

import jsonrepair from 'jsonrepair' const json = '{name: \'John\'}' const repaired = jsonrepair(json) console .log(repaired)

API

jsonrepair (json: string) : string

The function jsonrepair throws an exception when an issue is encountered which could not be solved. When no error is thrown, the output will be valid JSON.

Command Line Interface (CLI)

When jsonrepair is installed globally using npm, it can be used on the command line. To install jsonrepair globally:

$ npm install -g jsonrepair

Usage:

$ jsonrepair [filename] { OPTIONS }

Options:

--version, -v Show application version -- help , -h Show help

Example usage:

$ jsonrepair broken.json # Repair a file, output to console $ jsonrepair broken.json > repaired.json # Repair a file, output to file $ jsonrepair broken.json $ cat broken.json | jsonrepair # Repair data from an input stream $ cat broken.json | jsonrepair > repaired.json # Repair data from an input stream, output to file

Develop

To build the library (ESM, CommonJs, and UMD output in the folder lib ):

npm install npm run build

To run the unit tests:

npm test

To run the linter (eslint):

npm run lint

To run the linter, build all, and run unit tests and integration tests:

npm run build-and-test

License

Released under the ISC license.