A simple, no-frills, JSON key-value storage engine for Node.JS with full test coverage.
npm install --save simple-json-db
const JSONdb = require('simple-json-db');
const db = new JSONdb('/path/to/your/storage.json');
The prototype of the constructor is
new JSONdb(string, [object]), and you can supply the optional
options object by giving it as second parameter:
const db = new JSONdb('/path/to/your/storage.json', { ... });
See the Options section for more details.
|Key
|Value type
|Description
|Default value
|asyncWrite
|Boolean
|Enables the storage to be asynchronously written to disk.
|false (synchronous behaviour)
|syncOnWrite
|Boolean
|Makes the storage be written to disk after every modification.
|true
|jsonSpaces
|Number
|The number of spaces used for indentation in the output JSON.
|4
db.set('key', 'value');
The
key parameter must be a string,
value can be whatever kind of object can be stored in JSON format.
JSON.stringify() is your friend!
db.get('key');
The
key parameter must be a string. If the key exists its value is returned, if it doesn't the function returns
undefined.
db.has('key');
The
key parameter must be a string. If the key exists
true is returned, if it doesn't the function returns
false.
db.delete('key');
The
key parameter must be a string. The function returns as per the delete operator if the key exists, else it returns
undefined.
db.sync();
This function writes the JSON storage object to the file path specified as the parameter of the main constructor. Consult the Options section for usage details; on default options there is no need to manually invoke it.
db.JSON();
This will return a copy of the internal JSON storage object, for you to tinker with and loop over.
db.JSON({ data });
Giving a parameter to the
JSON function makes the object passed replace the internal one. Be careful, as there's no way to recover the old object if the changes have already been written to disk.
Run
npm test to start the combined Mocha & Chai testing suite.