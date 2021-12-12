openbase logo
sjd

simple-json-db

by Niccolò Maggioni
1.2.3 (see all)

A simple, no-frills, JSON storage engine for Node.JS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js JSON Database

Readme

Simple JSONdb npm npm Minimum NodeJS version Dependents (via libraries.io) npm bundle size

A simple, no-frills, JSON key-value storage engine for Node.JS with full test coverage.

What is a key-value storage and when to use it?

Installation

npm install --save simple-json-db

Usage

Instantiation

const JSONdb = require('simple-json-db');
const db = new JSONdb('/path/to/your/storage.json');

The prototype of the constructor is new JSONdb(string, [object]), and you can supply the optional options object by giving it as second parameter:

const db = new JSONdb('/path/to/your/storage.json', { ... });

See the Options section for more details.

Options

KeyValue typeDescriptionDefault value
asyncWriteBooleanEnables the storage to be asynchronously written to disk.false (synchronous behaviour)
syncOnWriteBooleanMakes the storage be written to disk after every modification.true
jsonSpacesNumberThe number of spaces used for indentation in the output JSON.4

Set a key

db.set('key', 'value');

The key parameter must be a string, value can be whatever kind of object can be stored in JSON format. JSON.stringify() is your friend!

Get a key

db.get('key');

The key parameter must be a string. If the key exists its value is returned, if it doesn't the function returns undefined.

Check a key

db.has('key');

The key parameter must be a string. If the key exists true is returned, if it doesn't the function returns false.

Delete a key

db.delete('key');

The key parameter must be a string. The function returns as per the delete operator if the key exists, else it returns undefined.

Sync to disk

db.sync();

This function writes the JSON storage object to the file path specified as the parameter of the main constructor. Consult the Options section for usage details; on default options there is no need to manually invoke it.

Access JSON storage

db.JSON();

This will return a copy of the internal JSON storage object, for you to tinker with and loop over.

Replace JSON storage

db.JSON({ data });

Giving a parameter to the JSON function makes the object passed replace the internal one. Be careful, as there's no way to recover the old object if the changes have already been written to disk.

Tests

Run npm test to start the combined Mocha & Chai testing suite.

Alternatives

low
lowdbSimple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
405K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
njd
node-json-dbA simple "database" that use JSON file for Node.JS.
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
taf
taffydbTaffyDB - an open source JavaScript Database for your browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
789K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sto
stormdb🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Performant
cak
cakebaseCakebase is a lightweight json database for node.js
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
19
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
