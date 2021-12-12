Simple JSONdb

A simple, no-frills, JSON key-value storage engine for Node.JS with full test coverage.

Installation

npm install --save simple-json-db

Usage

Instantiation

const JSONdb = require ( 'simple-json-db' ); const db = new JSONdb( '/path/to/your/storage.json' );

The prototype of the constructor is new JSONdb(string, [object]) , and you can supply the optional options object by giving it as second parameter:

const db = new JSONdb( '/path/to/your/storage.json' , { ... });

See the Options section for more details.

Options

Key Value type Description Default value asyncWrite Boolean Enables the storage to be asynchronously written to disk. false (synchronous behaviour) syncOnWrite Boolean Makes the storage be written to disk after every modification. true jsonSpaces Number The number of spaces used for indentation in the output JSON. 4

Set a key

db.set('key', 'value');

The key parameter must be a string, value can be whatever kind of object can be stored in JSON format. JSON.stringify() is your friend!

Get a key

db.get('key');

The key parameter must be a string. If the key exists its value is returned, if it doesn't the function returns undefined .

Check a key

db.has('key');

The key parameter must be a string. If the key exists true is returned, if it doesn't the function returns false .

Delete a key

db.delete('key');

The key parameter must be a string. The function returns as per the delete operator if the key exists, else it returns undefined .

Sync to disk

db.sync();

This function writes the JSON storage object to the file path specified as the parameter of the main constructor. Consult the Options section for usage details; on default options there is no need to manually invoke it.

Access JSON storage

db.JSON();

This will return a copy of the internal JSON storage object, for you to tinker with and loop over.

Replace JSON storage

db.JSON({ data });

Giving a parameter to the JSON function makes the object passed replace the internal one. Be careful, as there's no way to recover the old object if the changes have already been written to disk.

