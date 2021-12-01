jsCalendar

Just a simple javascript calendar

Fast set up

Add the jsCalendar code on <head>

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "jsCalendar.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "jsCalendar.js" > </ script >

Then insert a calendar on <body>

< div class = "auto-jsCalendar" > </ div >

Or maybe you need to display it in an other language!

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "jsCalendar.lang.gr.js" > </ script > < div class = "auto-jsCalendar" data-language = "gr" > </ div >

We also have a simple GUI calendar code generator, so that you can easily create your jsCalendar.

CDN (Unpkg & JsDelivr)

You can also use the jsCalendar package on the unpkg CDN.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.js" integrity = "sha384-0LaRLH/U5g8eCAwewLGQRyC/O+g0kXh8P+5pWpzijxwYczD3nKETIqUyhuA8B/UB" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.css" integrity = "sha384-44GnAqZy9yUojzFPjdcUpP822DGm1ebORKY8pe6TkHuqJ038FANyfBYBpRvw8O9w" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

Or you can also use the jsCalendar npm package on the jsdelivr CDN.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.js" integrity = "sha384-0LaRLH/U5g8eCAwewLGQRyC/O+g0kXh8P+5pWpzijxwYczD3nKETIqUyhuA8B/UB" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.css" integrity = "sha384-44GnAqZy9yUojzFPjdcUpP822DGm1ebORKY8pe6TkHuqJ038FANyfBYBpRvw8O9w" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

Full example with all the files and their integrity hashes using unpkg here and using jsdelivr here (the hashes are the same).

npm package

If you are into npm you can install the lib's package by just typing in your command line

npm i simple-jscalendar cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/ source /jsCalendar.js ./js/jsCalendar.js cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/ source /jsCalendar.css ./css/jsCalendar.css cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/ source /jsCalendar.lang.gr.js ./js/jsCalendar.lang.gr.js cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/themes/jsCalendar.clean.css ./css/jsCalendar.clean.css

More info on the npm page https://www.npmjs.com/package/simple-jscalendar

Learn to jsCalendar

Whats new?

Added Added extension add method jsCalendar.ext('example', {init : <function>, create : <function>, update : <function>}); Added methods freeze / unfreeze / isFrozen to prevent the calendars from re-rendering the UI PR#56 by @paxperscientiam

Bugs Fixed info.start parameter on onMonthRender (was not the first date) Fixed selected dates not highlighted bug (depending on your timezone) (issue #44) Fixed onDateRender incorrect isCurrentMonth , isPreviousMonth and isNextMonth (issue #45) Fixed fdotw bug #42 Improved UX on dates outside min & max limits PR#58 by @zangarmarsh

Languages Added Polish Language (by avatec) Added Arabic Language (by JefferyHus) Added Thai Language (by notjiam) Added Korean Language (by JefferyHus) Added Occitan Language (by Quentin PAGÈS) Fixed Catalan Language spelling mistake



License

This project is under The MIT license. I do although appreciate attribute.

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Grammatopoulos Athanasios-Vasileios