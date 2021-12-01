openbase logo
jsCalendar

Just a simple javascript calendar

preview image

Fast set up

Add the jsCalendar code on <head>

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="jsCalendar.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="jsCalendar.js"></script>

Then insert a calendar on <body>

<div class="auto-jsCalendar"></div>

Or maybe you need to display it in an other language!

<!-- Load Greek language -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="jsCalendar.lang.gr.js"></script>

<!-- Display calendar in Greek -->
<div class="auto-jsCalendar" data-language="gr"></div>

We also have a simple GUI calendar code generator, so that you can easily create your jsCalendar.

CDN (Unpkg & JsDelivr)

You can also use the jsCalendar package on the unpkg CDN.

<!-- jsCalendar v1.4.4 Javascript and CSS from unpkg cdn -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.js" integrity="sha384-0LaRLH/U5g8eCAwewLGQRyC/O+g0kXh8P+5pWpzijxwYczD3nKETIqUyhuA8B/UB" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.css" integrity="sha384-44GnAqZy9yUojzFPjdcUpP822DGm1ebORKY8pe6TkHuqJ038FANyfBYBpRvw8O9w" crossorigin="anonymous">

Or you can also use the jsCalendar npm package on the jsdelivr CDN.

<!-- jsCalendar v1.4.4 Javascript and CSS from jsdelivr npm cdn -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.js" integrity="sha384-0LaRLH/U5g8eCAwewLGQRyC/O+g0kXh8P+5pWpzijxwYczD3nKETIqUyhuA8B/UB" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-jscalendar@1.4.4/source/jsCalendar.min.css" integrity="sha384-44GnAqZy9yUojzFPjdcUpP822DGm1ebORKY8pe6TkHuqJ038FANyfBYBpRvw8O9w" crossorigin="anonymous">

Full example with all the files and their integrity hashes using unpkg here and using jsdelivr here (the hashes are the same).

npm package

If you are into npm you can install the lib's package by just typing in your command line

npm i simple-jscalendar

# Copy library files to your resources folders
cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/source/jsCalendar.js ./js/jsCalendar.js
cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/source/jsCalendar.css ./css/jsCalendar.css

# Maybe copy a language and a theme too
cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/source/jsCalendar.lang.gr.js ./js/jsCalendar.lang.gr.js
cp ./node_modules/simple-jscalendar/themes/jsCalendar.clean.css ./css/jsCalendar.clean.css

More info on the npm page https://www.npmjs.com/package/simple-jscalendar

Learn to jsCalendar

Preview images

Build-in Themes Default Theme Material Theme Classic Theme Additional Themes DarkSeries Theme Clean Theme Micro Theme

Whats new?

Latest development code v1.4.5-beta (beta minified versions may be out-of-date)

  • Added
    • Added extension add method jsCalendar.ext('example', {init : <function>, create : <function>, update : <function>});
    • Added methods freeze/unfreeze/isFrozen to prevent the calendars from re-rendering the UI PR#56 by @paxperscientiam
  • Bugs
    • Fixed info.start parameter on onMonthRender (was not the first date)
    • Fixed selected dates not highlighted bug (depending on your timezone) (issue #44)
    • Fixed onDateRender incorrect isCurrentMonth, isPreviousMonth and isNextMonth (issue #45)
    • Fixed fdotw bug #42
    • Improved UX on dates outside min & max limits PR#58 by @zangarmarsh
  • Languages

Contact me

Contact me to leave me your feedback or to express your thoughts.

You can open an issue or send me a mail

License

This project is under The MIT license. I do although appreciate attribute.

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Grammatopoulos Athanasios-Vasileios

GramThanos DinoDevs

