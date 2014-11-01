A JavaScript library to add search functionality to any Jekyll blog.

Use case

You have a blog, built with Jekyll, and want a lightweight search functionality on your blog, purely client-side?

No server configurations or databases to maintain.

Just 5 minutes to have a fully working searchable blog.

Installation

npm

npm install simple-jekyll-search

Getting started

Create search.json

Place the following code in a file called search.json in the root of your Jekyll blog. (You can also get a copy from here)

This file will be used as a small data source to perform the searches on the client side:

layout: none [ {% for post in site.posts %} { "title" : " {{ post.title | escape }} " , "category" : " {{ post.category }} " , "tags" : " {{ post.tags | join: ', ' }} " , "url" : " {{ site.baseurl }} {{ post.url }} " , "date" : " {{ post.date }} " } {% unless forloop.last %},{% endunless %} {% endfor %} ]

Preparing the plugin

Add DOM elements

SimpleJekyllSearch needs two DOM elements to work:

a search input field

a result container to display the results

Give me the code

Here is the code you can use with the default configuration:

You need to place the following code within the layout where you want the search to appear. (See the configuration section below to customize it)

For example in _layouts/default.html:

< input type = "text" id = "search-input" placeholder = "Search blog posts.." > < ul id = "results-container" > </ ul > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/simple-jekyll-search@latest/dest/simple-jekyll-search.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Customize SimpleJekyllSearch by passing in your configuration options:

var sjs = SimpleJekyllSearch({ searchInput : document .getElementById( 'search-input' ), resultsContainer : document .getElementById( 'results-container' ), json : '/search.json' })

returns { search }

A new instance of SimpleJekyllSearch returns an object, with the only property search .

search is a function used to simulate a user input and display the matching results.

E.g.:

var sjs = SimpleJekyllSearch({ ...options }) sjs.search( 'Hello' )

💡 it can be used to filter posts by tags or categories!

Options

Here is a list of the available options, usage questions, troubleshooting & guides.

searchInput (Element) [required]

The input element on which the plugin should listen for keyboard event and trigger the searching and rendering for articles.

resultsContainer (Element) [required]

The container element in which the search results should be rendered in. Typically a <ul> .

json (String|JSON) [required]

You can either pass in an URL to the search.json file, or the results in form of JSON directly, to save one round trip to get the data.

searchResultTemplate (String) [optional]

The template of a single rendered search result.

The templating syntax is very simple: You just enclose the properties you want to replace with curly braces.

E.g.

The template

var sjs = SimpleJekyllSearch({ searchInput : document .getElementById( 'search-input' ), resultsContainer : document .getElementById( 'results-container' ), json : '/search.json' , searchResultTemplate : '<li><a href="{{ site.url }}{url}">{title}</a></li>' })

will render to the following

< li > < a href = "/jekyll/update/2014/11/01/welcome-to-jekyll.html" > Welcome to Jekyll! </ a > </ li >

If the search.json contains this data

[ { "title" : "Welcome to Jekyll!" , "category" : "" , "tags" : "" , "url" : "/jekyll/update/2014/11/01/welcome-to-jekyll.html" , "date" : "2014-11-01 21:07:22 +0100" } ]

templateMiddleware (Function) [optional]

A function that will be called whenever a match in the template is found.

It gets passed the current property name, property value, and the template.

If the function returns a non-undefined value, it gets replaced in the template.

This can be potentially useful for manipulating URLs etc.

Example:

SimpleJekyllSearch({ ... templateMiddleware: function ( prop, value, template ) { if (prop === 'bar' ) { return value.replace( /^\// , '' ) } } ... })

See the tests for an in-depth code example

sortMiddleware (Function) [optional]

A function that will be used to sort the filtered results.

It can be used for example to group the sections together.

Example:

SimpleJekyllSearch({ ... sortMiddleware: function ( a, b ) { var astr = String (a.section) + "-" + String (a.caption); var bstr = String (b.section) + "-" + String (b.caption); return astr.localeCompare(bstr) } ... })

noResultsText (String) [optional]

The HTML that will be shown if the query didn't match anything.

limit (Number) [optional]

You can limit the number of posts rendered on the page.

fuzzy (Boolean) [optional]

Enable fuzzy search to allow less restrictive matching.

exclude (Array) [optional]

Pass in a list of terms you want to exclude (terms will be matched against a regex, so URLs, words are allowed).

success (Function) [optional]

A function called once the data has been loaded.

debounceTime (Number) [optional]

Limit how many times the search function can be executed over the given time window. This is especially useful to improve the user experience when searching over a large dataset (either with rare terms or because the number of posts to display is large). If no debounceTime (milliseconds) is provided a search will be triggered on each keystroke.

If search isn't working due to invalid JSON

There is a filter plugin in the _plugins folder which should remove most characters that cause invalid JSON. To use it, add the simple_search_filter.rb file to your _plugins folder, and use remove_chars as a filter.

For example: in search.json, replace

"content" : "{{ page.content | strip_html | strip_newlines }}"

with

"content" : "{{ page.content | strip_html | strip_newlines | remove_chars | escape }}"

If this doesn't work when using Github pages you can try jsonify to make sure the content is json compatible:

"content" : {{ page.content | jsonify }}

Note: you don't need to use quotes " in this since jsonify automatically inserts them.

Enabling full-text search

Replace search.json with the following code:

layout: none [ {% for post in site.posts %} { "title" : " {{ post.title | escape }} " , "category" : " {{ post.category }} " , "tags" : " {{ post.tags | join: ', ' }} " , "url" : " {{ site.baseurl }} {{ post.url }} " , "date" : " {{ post.date }} " , "content" : " {{ post.content | strip_html | strip_newlines }} " } {% unless forloop.last %},{% endunless %} {% endfor %} , {% for page in site.pages %} { {% if page.title != nil %} "title" : " {{ page.title | escape }} " , "category" : " {{ page.category }} " , "tags" : " {{ page.tags | join: ', ' }} " , "url" : " {{ site.baseurl }} {{ page.url }} " , "date" : " {{ page.date }} " , "content" : " {{ page.content | strip_html | strip_newlines }} " {% endif %} } {% unless forloop.last %},{% endunless %} {% endfor %} ]

Development

npm install

npm test

Acceptance tests

cd example; jekyll serve npm run cypress -- run

Contributors

Thanks to all contributors over the years! You are the best :)

