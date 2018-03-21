Simple-ioc is a module for simple inversion of control for node.js. Main features are:
Simple-ioc is installed from npm.
npm install simple-ioc
The following is a simple example of how to use simple-ioc
// ./lib/store.js
module.exports = function( databaseAdapter, callback ) {
databaseAdapter.connect( function( err, connection ) {
if( err ) {
console.log( err );
process.exit( 1 ); // Application cannot start!
}
else {
var pub = {};
pub.getData = function( callback ) {
connection.query( callback );
};
callback( pub );
}
} );
};
// ./lib/module1.js
module.exports = function( pub, store ) {
pub.printData = function() {
store.getData( function( err, data ) {
} );
};
};
### Reserved dependencies
Simple-ioc has a number of reserved dependencies that cannot be registered in containers, these are:
// ./index.js
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerResolved( 'databaseAdapter', require( 'some-database-adapter' )
.autoRegisterPath( './lib' )
.inject( function( module1 ) {
module1.printdata();
} );
Additionally every container has the following pre-registered components, which makes them virtually reserved as well:#### pub A module can return its instance in two ways, either by creating the instance itself and returing it (or by using it as the argument asynchronously to the callback, see section [`callback`](#iocCallback) for more information) or by depending on `pub` and attaching properties to this object.
The use of
pub is optional. It might be handy but it complicates using the module without the ioc, so use it only when you feel comfortable with simple-ioc.
Example:
module.exports = function() {
var pub = {};
pub.func = function() {};
return pub;
};
is equivalent to:
module.exports = function( pub ) {
pub.func = function() {};
};
If using
pub the module is more complex to resolve without the ioc. It can still be done by doing something like this:
#### parentName
Normally all components registered in a container have a singleton lifestyle, but for some components this is not desired. To make a component transient simply let it depend on `parentName`. This way the component will be resolved everytime it is injected.
var resolved = {};
myModule( resolved );
Example:
#### callback
Some components might need asynchronous calls before they can be used. By depending on `callback` the container waits for the callback to be invoked before it considers the component ready. If [`pub`](#pub) is not used the resolved instance should be used as the first argument to `callback`.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
transientModule: function( parentName ) {
return function() {
console.log( parentName );
};
},
singletonModule1: function( transientModule ) {
return transientModule;
},
singletonModule2: function( transientModule ) {
return transientModule;
}
} )
.inject( function( singletonModule1, singletonModule2 ) {
singletonModule1(); // Will output "singletonModule1"
singletonModule2(); // Will output "singletonModule2"
} );
Example:
#### setup
In future versions of simple-ioc it will be possible to automatically create test-stubs for component. For components that needs to be setup with external dependencies, it might be necessary to resolve components without a "real" setup, so simple-ioc can inspect the component. To prepeare for this it is possible to use `setup`. In normal use setup can be invoked with a function that will be called when the component is resolved.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
asyncModule: function( callback ) {
var pub = {};
someAsyncSetup( function( err, something ) {
pub.func = function() {
something();
};
callback( pub );
} );
}
} )
.inject( function( asyncModule ) {
asyncModule.fun(); // asyncModule is ready to be used
} );
Note that this this is not implemented yet, but might be a good idea to use.
Example:
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
module1: function( setup, callback ) {
var pub = {},
something;
pub.func = function() {
something();
};
setup( function() {
someAsyncSetup( function( err, _something ) {
something = _something;
callback( pub );
} );
} );
}
} );
getContainer()
setSettings( settings1, settings2, settings3, ... )
getSettings()
useLogWriter( resolvedWriter )
registerResolved( name, instance )
registerInjectable( name, fn )
mock( name, properties )
registerGlobalWrappersFromSettings( settingsKey )
autoRegisterPath( relativePath, [omitFileIocComments], [omitFileLengthLogging] )
resolve( name, callback )
registerIocSettings( name )
registerIocLog( name )
resolveAllAndInject( fn )
injectAfterResolveAll( fn )
inject( fn, [callback] )
registerResolvedIfSetting( settingKey, name, instance )
registerInjectableIfSetting( settingKey, name, fn )
autoRegisterPathInSetting( settingKey )
removeRegistered( name )
export( name )
fatal( message, [ data ] )
error( message, [ data ] )
warning( message, [ data ] )
info( message, [ data ] )
debug( message, [ data ] )
trace( message, [ data ] )
getEntries( [componentName] )
reset()
The main function of the ioc is to create containers, but it also has a built-in log and settings.
None.
A new container.
The ioc, the container itself and errRerouter is registered automaticaly to the new container.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' ).getContainer()
Variable amount of objects with settings, the settings will be merged with the existing settings.
The ioc.
The ioc has 5 built-in output-writers, these are
consoleJson, but you can use
bunyan command to read pretty printed errors as an human.
The default settings are:
{
log: {
level: 0,
includeEnvironmentVariables: { env: 'NODE_ENV' },
output: 'devNull'
}
}
require( 'simple-ioc' ).setSettings(
{
log: {
level: 3
}
},
{
log: {
output: 'consoleReadable'
}
}
);
/*
will result in the following settings
{
log: {
level: 3,
includeEnvironmentVariables: { env: 'NODE_ENV' },
output: 'consoleReadable'
}
}
*/
node-bunyan is a medium-complex logging solution, integration in
simple-ioc is really minimal, and completely optional.
To use the bunyan writer you have to add
bunyan to your project dependencies.
require( 'simple-ioc' ).setSettings(
{
log: {
output: 'bunyanJson'
}
}
);
Then you can pipe the output of your program to
bunyan command for pretty-print.
None.
The registered settings
Normally this function is not used, instead settings are injected, but might be useful for debugging.
require( 'simple-ioc' ).setSettings( {
key: 'value'
} ).getSettings();
/* Will return
{
log: {
level: 0,
includeEnvironmentVariables: { env: 'NODE_ENV' },
output: 'devNull'
},
key: 'value'
}
*/
resolvedWriter an object that implements at least output( logObject )
The ioc.
None.
require( 'simple-ioc' ).useLogWriter( {
output: function( logObject ) {
console.log( logObject.level );
}
} );
// Will only ouptut the level of the log (numeric) to the console.
Containers are the central part of the ioc, it stores and resolves components.
Note: All functions on the container returns the container itself.### registerResolved( name, instance ) Registers a already resolved component to the container, e.g. external componens like "express".
OR
The container
Packages that have a simple name (without special characters, such as "-") and are possible to require within the current scope, does not need to be registered. For example, a module can have a dependency to "http" without it being registered. If a dependency exists to a component that is not registered, the container will try to require the name of the dependency and register it as a singleton if successful.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' ).getContainer()
.registerResolved( async: require( 'async' ) ) // Registers async
.registerResolved( { // Registers express and request
express: require( 'express' ),
request: require( 'request' )
} )
.inject( function( express, http, request, async ) {
// Will succeed since the container will register http automatically.
} );
OR
The container.
Injectable functions has some reserved parameternames used by the ioc, these cannot be registered or used as normal dependencies. See Reserved dependencies for more information.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' ).getContainer()
.registerInjectable( 'myComponent', function( pub, callback ) {
pub.func1 = function( params ) {
return whatEver;
};
doSomething( function() {
callback();
} )
} ) // Registers a singleton component that has an async setup and a function func1 as myComponent
.registerInjectable( {
anotherComponent: function( setup, pub, callback ) {
setup( function() {
someSetup( function() {
pub.xxx = function() {
return amazingStuff;
};
callback();
} );
} );
// Registers a singleton component that has a setup that also is async. The result is a
// component registered as anotherComponent with a function xxx.
},
yetAnother: function( parentName ) {
return {
func3: function() {
return parentName;
}
};
// Registeres a transient component as yetAnother with a function func3. Everytime yetAnother
// is injected the registered function will be called, creating a new enclosed scope.
}
} );
name name of the component to mock
properties the properties to mock with functions, setting the default value of the mocked function
or
name an object with key/value pairs reprecenting names/properties
The container
Mocking of modules by using "mock" might not be totaly straight forward and cannot be used in every mocking situation. See the example how a possible way to use it and how to achieve the same result without using mock. The values of mocked functions can be changed by setting the properties later.
Mock checks when a function is invoked, if last parameter is a function it will treat is as an async function.
require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.mock( {
module1: {
sync: 'syncVal',
async: 'asyncVal'
}
} )
.registerResolved( { // module2 is mocked without using mock
module2: {
sync: function() {
return 'syncVal';
},
async: function( param1, callback ) {
callback( undefined, 'asyncVal' );
}
}
} )
.inject( function( assert, module1, module2 ) {
// Sync
assert.equal( module1.sync(), 'syncVal' );
assert.equal( module2.sync(), 'syncVal' );
// Async
module1.async( 'test', function( err, value ) {
assert.ok( !err );
assert.equal( value, 'asyncVal' );
} );
module2.async( 'test', function( err, value ) {
assert.ok( !err );
assert.equal( value, 'asyncVal' );
} );
// Changing sync
module1.sync = 'newSyncVal'; // Changing what sync will return when invoked
module2.sync = function() { // ... same without mock
return 'newSyncVal';
};
assert.equal( module1.sync(), 'newSyncVal' );
assert.equal( module2.sync(), 'newSyncVal' );
// Changing async
module1.async = 'newAsyncVal'; // Changing what async will callback when invoked
module2.async = function( param1, callback ) { // ... same without mock
callback( undefined, 'newAsyncVal' );
};
module1.async( 'test', function( err, value ) {
assert.ok( !err );
assert.equal( value, 'newAsyncVal' );
} );
module2.async( 'test', function( err, value ) {
assert.ok( !err );
assert.equal( value, 'newAsyncVal' );
} );
// Change so async callbacks an error
module1.async.err = 'myError'; // Change async so it callbacks with an error
module2.async = function( param1, callback ) { // ... same without mock
callback( 'myError' );
};
module1.async( 'test', function( err, value ) {
assert.equal( err, 'myError' );
} );
module2.async( 'test', function( err, value ) {
assert.equal( err, 'myError' );
} );
} );
settingsKey the key in settings that specifies which components should be wrapped
The container.
Wrappers can implement functions
async and or
sync, see example of usage. Wrapping is global and affects all containers in the ioc.
require( 'simple-ioc' )
.setSettings( {
wrapping: {
request: 'requestWrapper',
module1: 'syncWrapper'
}
} )
.registerResolved( {
request: require( 'request' )
} )
.registerInjectable( {
module1: function( pub ) {
pub.func = function( param1, param2 ) {
return param1 + param2;
};
},
requestWrapper: function( assert, pub ) {
pub.async = function( context, arguments, callback ) {
assert.equal( context.async, true );
var wrappedComponent = context.parentName; // e.g. request
var wrappedFunction = context.wrappedFunction; // e.g. get
var timeOfExecution = context.ts;
var executionTime = context.executionTime;
var result = context.result;
var argumentsToFunction = arguments; // e.g. [ 'www.google.com' ]
// Do something with this information, e.g. logging
callback( function( err, result ) { // Will be invoked when on async callback
// Do some more logging... e.g. time = Date.now() - timeOfExecution;
} );
}
},
syncWrapper: function( assert, pub ) {
pub.sync = function( context, arguments, result ) {
assert.equal( context.sync, true );
var wrappedComponent = context.parentName; // e.g. module1
var wrappedFunction = context.wrappedFunction; // e.g. func
var timeOfExecution = context.ts;
var argumentsToFunction = arguments; // e.g. [ 1, 2 ]
var resultOfInvokation = result; // e.g. 3
// Do something with this information, e.g. logging
};
}
} )
.registerGlobalWrappersFromSettings( 'wrapping' )
.inject( function( request, module1 ) {
request.get( 'www.google.com', function( err, res, body ) {
// wrapper has been called before request and when responce is received.
} );
var result = module1.func( 1, 2 ); // wrapper has been called
} );
relativePath relative path or absolut path that th container will recursively look in.
omitFileIocComments (optinal) default false, if true, the container will not look for ioc specific comments.
omitFileLengthLogging (optional) default false, if true, no warnings for long files.
The container.
Files that contains the followin comments will be handeled different by autoRegisterPath:
/* ioc:ignore */ - file will be ignored.
/* ioc:noresolve */ - file will be registered as resolved
If omitFileLengthLogging is not set, the ioc will info log if files exceed 100 lines and warning log if files exceed 200 lines.
Normally the ioc uses the name of the file as name of the component, but if the function is not anonymous, the name of the function is used.
In case the name of the component is hyphenated (
some-component.js), it will be camelCased when injected (
someComponent).
// ./lib/module1.js
module.exports = function( pub ) {
pub.name = 'mod1';
};
// ./lib/module2.js
module.exports = function( pub, module1 ) {
pub.name = [ module1.name, 'mod2' ].join( '.' );
};
// ./lib/module3ButWithAnotherName.js
module.exports = function module3( pub, module2 ) {
pub.name = [ module2.name, 'mod3' ].join( '.' );
};
// ./index.js
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.autoRegisterPath( './lib' )
.inject( function( module3 ) {
console.log( module3.name ); // Will print out "mod1.mod2.mod3"
} );
name name of the component to resolve
callback( err, instance ) function to be called with the result of the resolve.
The container.
Resolve can safely be used anytime, since it callbacks an error if the component is unresolvable.
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
test: function( pub ) {}
} )
.resolve( 'test', function( err, instance ) {
assert.ok( !err );
assert.ok( !!pub );
} )
.resolve( 'notRegistered', function( err, instance ) {
assert.ok( err );
assert.ok( !pub );
} )
name the name settings should be registerd as, defaults to "settings"
The container.
None.
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.setSettings( {
key: 'value'
} )
.getContainer()
.registerIocSettings()
.inject( function( settings ) {
assert.equal( settings.key, 'value' );
} );
name the name settings should be registerd as, defaults to "log"
The container.
None.
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerIocLog( 'log' )
.inject( function( log ) {
assert.ok( !!log.info );
} );
fn function to inject after all registered injectable singleton components are resolved.
The container.
ResolveAllAndInject will log information about components that does not have any components that are depending on them.
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
module1: function( pub ) {
console.log( 'module1' );
pub.value = 'val1';
},
module2: function( module1, callback ) {
console.log( 'module2' );
callback( {
value: [ module1.value, 'val2' ].join( '.' );
} );
}
} )
.resolveAllAndInject( function() {
console.log( 'injected' );
} );
// Will have the following output:
// module1
// module2
// injected
fn function to inject.
callback optional, called after the functions is injected.
The container
None.
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
module1: function( pub ) {
pub.value = 'val1';
},
module2: function( pub ) {
pub.value = 'val2';
}
} )
.inject( function( assert, module1, module2 ) {
assert.equal( module1.value, 'val1' );
assert.equal( module2.value, 'val2');
} );
fn function to inject
The container.
None.
// ./index.js
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
module1: function( pub, callback ) {
setTimeout( function() {
pub.value = 'val1';
callback();
}, 500 );
},
module2: function( pub ) {
pub.value = 'val2';
}
} )
.resolveAllAndInject( function( assert, module1, module2 ) {
console.log( 'Application started' );
} );
// ./tests/system/test.js
var container = require( '../../../index.js' )
.injectAfterResolveAll( function( module1 ) {
assert.equal( module1.value, 'val1' );
} );
The container.
None.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' ).getContainer()
.setSettings( {
use: {
adapter: true
}
} )
.registerResolvedIfSetting( 'use.adapter', 'componentName', require( 'someResolvedComponent' ) ); // Will register required component as resolved
The container.
None.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' ).getContainer()
.setSettings( {
use: {
adapter: true
}
} )
.registerInjectableIfSetting( 'use.adapter', 'componentName', require( 'someInjectableComponent' ) ); // Will register required component as injectable
The container.
None.
var container = require( 'simple-ioc' ).getContainer()
.setSettings( {
use: {
adapter: '/myPath/adaper1'
}
} )
.autoRegisterPathInSetting( 'use.adapter' ); // Will auto register all files in the path '/myPath/adaper1'
The container.
Only injectable components that has not yet been resolved can be removed.
// ./index.js
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
module1: function( pub, callback ) {
setTimeout( function() {
pub.value = 'val1';
callback();
}, 500 );
},
module2: function( pub, module1 ) {
pub.value = module1.value;
}
} )
.resolveAllAndInject( function() {
console.log( 'Application started' );
} );
### export( name )
EXPERIMENTAL! Used to export components from one application that has started with resolveAllAndInject
// ./tests/system/test.js
var container = require( '../../../index.js' )
.removeRegistered( 'module1' )
.registerResolved( {
module1: { value: 'newVal1' }
} )
.injectAfterResolveAll( function( assert, module2 ) {
assert.equal( module2.value, 'newVal1' );
} );
An injectable functions with that callbacks the component
None.
// ./index.js
var assert = require( 'assert' );
module.exports = require( 'simple-ioc' )
.getContainer()
.registerInjectable( {
moduleFromOtherApplication: require( 'otherApplication' ).export( 'moduleFromOtherApplication' )
} )
.resolveAllAndInject( function( moduleFromOtherApplication ) {
console.log( 'Application started' );
} );
{
level: level,
message: message,
data: data,
component: parentName,
...environment variables specified in the settings
}
In the log-settings you can specify envronment values that you would like to include in the log-objects
includeEnvironmentVariables: { enviro: 'ENV_NAME' }
// Would include ENV_NAME as "enviro"
message log message
data optional dataobject that will be in the output
Undefined.
After the log is written system.exit() is automatically called.
log.fatal( 'Fatal error occured, not recoverable', err ); // Application will exit
message log message
data optional dataobject that will be in the output
Undefined.
None.
log.error( 'Error occured, request probably fails', err );
message log message
data optional dataobject that will be in the output
Undefined.
None.
log.warning( 'Unexpected behaviour, recoverable, request will probably not fail', err );
message log message
data optional dataobject that will be in the output
Undefined.
None.
log.info( 'Setup was successful' );
message log message
data optional dataobject that will be in the output
Undefined.
None.
log.debug( 'Incomming request', req );
message log message
data optional dataobject that will be in the output
Undefined.
None.
log.trace( 'Session resolved', session );
componentName optional, name of component to get logs from
Undefined.
None.
log.info( 'Incomming request' );
assert.equal( log.getEntries()[ 0 ].message, 'Incomming request' );
None.
Undefined.
None.
log.info( 'Incomming request' );
log.reset();
assert.equal( log.getEntries()[ 0 ].length, 0 );
callback the callback to send error to
successFn function to call if first argument evaluates as false.
The rerouter
None.
module.exports = function( pub, errRerouter, someErrorThrowingAsyncComponent ) {
pub.get = function( callback ) {
someErrorThrowingAsyncComponent.get( errRerouter( callback, function( data ) {
callback( undefined, data.someData ); // Just implement "happy-flow"
} ) );
};
};
Is equivalent to
module.exports = function( pub, someErrorThrowingAsyncComponent ) {
pub.get = function( callback ) {
someErrorThrowingAsyncComponent.get( function( err, data ) {
if( err )
callback( err ); // Check for error needed
else
callback( undefined, data.someData );
} );
};
};