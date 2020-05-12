intersects

Collection of 2d collision/intersection checkers, supporting points, circles, circle circumferences (outline of circle), ellipses, lines, rectangles, and polygons (covex).

Live Example

https://davidfig.github.io/intersects/

Installation

npm i intersects

or

yarn add intersects

Usage

var intersects = require ( 'intersects' ); var intersected = intersects.boxBox(x1, y1, w1, h1, x2, y2, w2, h2);

or

var circleBox = require ( 'intersects/circle-box' ); var intersected = circleBox(x, y, r, x1, y1, w1, h1);

Alternative Usage

If you don't want to package the library using rollup, browserify, etc., you can also include the prepackaged library, which includes a global Intersects object:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/intersects/umd/intersects.min.js" > </ script > < script > var intersected = Intersects.polygonPoint(points, x, y); </ script >

API

Box-box collision.

Param Meaning x1 top-left corner of first box y1 top-left corner of first box w1 width of first box h1 height of first box x2 top-left corner of second box y2 top-left corner of second box w2 width of second box h2 height of second box

Box-circle collision.

Param Meaning xb top-left corner of box yb top-left corner of box wb width of box hb height of box xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle

Box-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning xb top-left corner of box yb top-left corner of box wb width of box hb height of box xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse

Box-line collision.

Param Meaning xb top-left corner of box yb top-left corner of box wb width of box hb height of box x1 first point of line y1 first point of line x2 second point of line y2 second point of line

Box-point collision.

Param Meaning x1 top-left corner of box y1 top-left corner of box w1 width of box h1 height of box x2 point x y2 point y

Box-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning xb top-left corner of box yb top-left corner of box wb width of box hb height of box points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon

Box (axis-oriented rectangle)-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.

Param Meaning xb top-left corner of rectangle yb top-left corner of rectangle wb width of rectangle hb height of rectangle xc center of circle outline yc center of circle outline rc radius of circle outline

Circle-box (axis-oriented rectangle) collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle xb top-left corner of rectangle yb top-left corner of rectangle wb width of rectangle hb height of rectangle

Circle-circle collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of circle 1 y1 center of circle 1 r1 radius of circle 1 x2 center of circle 2 y2 center of circle 2 r2 radius of circle 2

Circle-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of circle y1 center of circle r1 radius of circle xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse

Circle-line collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle x1 first point of line y1 first point of line x2 second point of line y2 second point of line

Circle-point collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of circle y1 center of circle r1 radius of circle x2 point x y2 point y

Circle-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon

(Not available yet.) Circle-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle xco center of circle outline yco center of circle outline rco radius of circle outline

Line-box collision.

Param Meaning x1 point 1 of line y1 point 1 of line x2 point 2 of line y2 point 2 of line xb top-left of box yb top-left of box wb width of box hb height of box

Line-circle collision.

Param Meaning x1 point 1 of line y1 point 1 of line x2 point 2 of line y2 point 2 of line xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle

Line-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning x1 point 1 of line y1 point 1 of line x2 point 2 of line y2 point 2 of line xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse

Line-line collision.

Param Meaning x1 first point in line 1 y1 first point in line 1 x2 second point in line 1 y2 second point in line 1 x3 first point in line 2 y3 first point in line 2 x4 second point in line 2 y4 second point in line 2 thickness1 of line 1 (the line is centered in its thickness--see demo) thickness2 of line 2 (the line is centered in its thickness--see demo)

Line-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning x1 point 1 of line y1 point 1 of line x2 point 2 of line y2 point 2 of line points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon tolerance maximum distance of point to polygon's edges that triggers collision (see pointLine)

Line-point collision.

Param Meaning x1 point 1 of line y1 point 1 of line x2 point 2 of line y2 point 2 of line xp point x yp point y

Line-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.

Param Meaning x1 first point of line y1 first point of line x2 second point of line y2 second point of line xc center of circle outline yc center of circle outline rc radius of circle outline

Point-box collision.

Param Meaning x1 point x y1 point y xb top-left corner of box yb top-left corner of box wb width of box hb height of box

Point-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning x1 point x y1 point y points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon

point-line collision.

Param Meaning xp point x yp point y x1 point 1 of line y1 point 1 of line x2 point 2 of line y2 point 2 of line

point-circle collision.

Param Meaning xp point x yp point y xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle

point-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning xp point x yp point y xe center of circle ye center of circle rex x-radius of circle rey y-radius of circle

Point-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of circle outline y1 center of circle outline r1 radius of circle outline x2 point x y2 point y

Polygon (convex)-box collision.

Param Meaning points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon x of box y of box w of box h of box

Polygon (convex)-circle collision.

Param Meaning points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle

Polygon (convex)-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse

Polygon (convex)-line collisions.

Param Meaning points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon x1 first point in line y1 first point in line x2 second point in line y2 second point in line tolerance maximum distance of point to polygon's edges that triggers collision (see pointLine)

Polygon (convex)-point collision.

Param Meaning points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon x of point y of point

Polygon (convex)-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning points1 [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of first polygon points2 [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of second polygon

Ellipse-box collision.

Param Meaning xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse x of box y of box w of box h of box

Ellipse-circle collision.

Param Meaning xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle

Ellipse-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of ellipse 1 y1 center of ellipse 1 r1x x-radius of ellipse 1 r1y y-radius of ellipse 1 x2 center of ellipse 2 y2 center of ellipse 2 r2x x-radius of ellipse 2 r2y y-radius of ellipse 2

Ellipse-line collisions.

Param Meaning xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse x1 first point in line y1 first point in line x2 second point in line y2 second point in line

Ellipse-point collision.

Param Meaning xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse x of point y of point

Ellipse-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse

Circle outline (circumference of circle)-box (axis-oriented rectangle) collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle outline yc center of circle outline rc radius of circle outline xb top-left corner of rectangle yb top-left corner of rectangle wb width of rectangle hb height of rectangle

Circle outline (circumference of circle)-circle collision.

Param Meaning xco center of circle outline yco center of circle outline rco radius of circle outline xc center of circle yc center of circle rc radius of circle

(Not available yet.) Circle outline (circumference of circle)-ellipse collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of circle outline y1 center of circle outline r1 radius of circle outline xe center of ellipse ye center of ellipse rex x-radius of ellipse rey y-radius of ellipse

Circle outline (circumference of circle)-line collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle outline yc center of circle outline rc radius of circle outline x1 first point of line y1 first point of line x2 second point of line y2 second point of line

Circle outline (circumference of circle)-point collision.

Param Meaning x1 center of circle outline y1 center of circle outline r1 radius of circle outline x2 point x y2 point y

(Not available yet.) Circle outline (circumference of circle)-polygon (convex) collision.

Param Meaning xc center of circle outline yc center of circle outline rc radius of circle outline points [x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon

License

MIT License

(c) 2019 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner