Collection of 2d collision/intersection checkers, supporting points, circles, circle circumferences (outline of circle), ellipses, lines, rectangles, and polygons (covex).
https://davidfig.github.io/intersects/
npm i intersects
or
yarn add intersects
var intersects = require('intersects');
var intersected = intersects.boxBox(x1, y1, w1, h1, x2, y2, w2, h2);
or
var circleBox = require('intersects/circle-box');
var intersected = circleBox(x, y, r, x1, y1, w1, h1);
If you don't want to package the library using rollup, browserify, etc., you can also include the prepackaged library, which includes a global Intersects object:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/intersects/umd/intersects.min.js"></script>
<script>
var intersected = Intersects.polygonPoint(points, x, y);
</script>
boxBox(x1, y1, w1, h1, x2, y2, w2, h2)
Box-box collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|top-left corner of first box
y1
|top-left corner of first box
w1
|width of first box
h1
|height of first box
x2
|top-left corner of second box
y2
|top-left corner of second box
w2
|width of second box
h2
|height of second box
boxCircle(xb, yb, wb, hb, xc, yc, rc)
Box-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xb
|top-left corner of box
yb
|top-left corner of box
wb
|width of box
hb
|height of box
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
boxEllipse(xb, yb, wb, hb, xe, ye, rex, rey)
Box-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xb
|top-left corner of box
yb
|top-left corner of box
wb
|width of box
hb
|height of box
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
boxLine(xb, yb, wb, hb, x1, y1, x2, y2)
Box-line collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xb
|top-left corner of box
yb
|top-left corner of box
wb
|width of box
hb
|height of box
x1
|first point of line
y1
|first point of line
x2
|second point of line
y2
|second point of line
boxPoint(x1, y1, w1, h1, x2, y2)
Box-point collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|top-left corner of box
y1
|top-left corner of box
w1
|width of box
h1
|height of box
x2
|point x
y2
|point y
boxPolygon(xb, yb, wb, hb, points)
Box-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xb
|top-left corner of box
yb
|top-left corner of box
wb
|width of box
hb
|height of box
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
boxCircleOutline(xb, yb, wb, hb, xc, yc, rc)
Box (axis-oriented rectangle)-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xb
|top-left corner of rectangle
yb
|top-left corner of rectangle
wb
|width of rectangle
hb
|height of rectangle
xc
|center of circle outline
yc
|center of circle outline
rc
|radius of circle outline
circleBox(xc, yc, rc, xb, yb, wb, hb)
Circle-box (axis-oriented rectangle) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
xb
|top-left corner of rectangle
yb
|top-left corner of rectangle
wb
|width of rectangle
hb
|height of rectangle
circleCircle(x1, y1, r1, x2, y2, r2)
Circle-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of circle 1
y1
|center of circle 1
r1
|radius of circle 1
x2
|center of circle 2
y2
|center of circle 2
r2
|radius of circle 2
circleEllipse(xc, yc, rc, xe, ye, rex, rey)
Circle-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of circle
y1
|center of circle
r1
|radius of circle
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
circleLine(xc, yc, rc, x1, y1, x2, y2)
Circle-line collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
x1
|first point of line
y1
|first point of line
x2
|second point of line
y2
|second point of line
circlePoint(x1, y1, r1, x2, y2)
Circle-point collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of circle
y1
|center of circle
r1
|radius of circle
x2
|point x
y2
|point y
circlePolygon(xc, yc, rc, points)
Circle-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
circleCircleOutline(xc, yc, rc, xco, yco, rco)
(Not available yet.) Circle-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
xco
|center of circle outline
yco
|center of circle outline
rco
|radius of circle outline
lineBox(x1, y1, x2, y2, xb, yb, wb, hb)
Line-box collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point 1 of line
y1
|point 1 of line
x2
|point 2 of line
y2
|point 2 of line
xb
|top-left of box
yb
|top-left of box
wb
|width of box
hb
|height of box
lineCircle(x1, y1, x2, y2, xc, yc, rc)
Line-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point 1 of line
y1
|point 1 of line
x2
|point 2 of line
y2
|point 2 of line
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
lineEllipse(x1, y1, x2, y2, xe, ye, rex, rey)
Line-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point 1 of line
y1
|point 1 of line
x2
|point 2 of line
y2
|point 2 of line
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
lineLine(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, x4, y4, thickness1, thickness2)
Line-line collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|first point in line 1
y1
|first point in line 1
x2
|second point in line 1
y2
|second point in line 1
x3
|first point in line 2
y3
|first point in line 2
x4
|second point in line 2
y4
|second point in line 2
thickness1
|of line 1 (the line is centered in its thickness--see demo)
thickness2
|of line 2 (the line is centered in its thickness--see demo)
linePolygon(x1, y1, x2, y2, points, tolerance)
Line-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point 1 of line
y1
|point 1 of line
x2
|point 2 of line
y2
|point 2 of line
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
tolerance
|maximum distance of point to polygon's edges that triggers collision (see pointLine)
linePoint(x1, y1, x2, y2, xp, yp)
Line-point collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point 1 of line
y1
|point 1 of line
x2
|point 2 of line
y2
|point 2 of line
xp
|point x
yp
|point y
lineCircleOutline(x1, y1, x2, y2, xc, yc, rc)
Line-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|first point of line
y1
|first point of line
x2
|second point of line
y2
|second point of line
xc
|center of circle outline
yc
|center of circle outline
rc
|radius of circle outline
pointBox(x1, y1, xb, yb, wb, hb)
Point-box collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point x
y1
|point y
xb
|top-left corner of box
yb
|top-left corner of box
wb
|width of box
hb
|height of box
pointPolygon(x1, y1, points)
Point-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|point x
y1
|point y
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
pointLine(xp, yp, x1, y1, x2, y2)
point-line collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xp
|point x
yp
|point y
x1
|point 1 of line
y1
|point 1 of line
x2
|point 2 of line
y2
|point 2 of line
pointCircle(xp, yp, xc, yc, rc)
point-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xp
|point x
yp
|point y
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
pointEllipse(xp, yp, xe, ye, rex, rey)
point-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xp
|point x
yp
|point y
xe
|center of circle
ye
|center of circle
rex
|x-radius of circle
rey
|y-radius of circle
pointCircleOutline(x2, y2, x1, y1, r1)
Point-Circle outline (circumference of circle) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of circle outline
y1
|center of circle outline
r1
|radius of circle outline
x2
|point x
y2
|point y
polygonBox(points, x, y, w, h)
Polygon (convex)-box collision.
|Param
|Meaning
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
x
|of box
y
|of box
w
|of box
h
|of box
polygonCircle(points, xc, yc, rc)
Polygon (convex)-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
polygonEllipse(points, xe, ye, rex, rey)
Polygon (convex)-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
polygonLine(points, x1, y1, x2, y2, tolerance)
Polygon (convex)-line collisions.
|Param
|Meaning
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
x1
|first point in line
y1
|first point in line
x2
|second point in line
y2
|second point in line
tolerance
|maximum distance of point to polygon's edges that triggers collision (see pointLine)
polygonPoint(points, x, y)
Polygon (convex)-point collision.
|Param
|Meaning
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
x
|of point
y
|of point
polygonPolygon(points1, points2)
Polygon (convex)-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
points1
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of first polygon
points2
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of second polygon
ellipseBox(xe, ye, rex, rey, x, y, w, h)
Ellipse-box collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
x
|of box
y
|of box
w
|of box
h
|of box
ellipseCircle(xe, ye, rex, rey, xc, yc, rc)
Ellipse-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
ellipseEllipse(x1, y1, r1x, r1y, x2, y2, r2x, r2y)
Ellipse-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of ellipse 1
y1
|center of ellipse 1
r1x
|x-radius of ellipse 1
r1y
|y-radius of ellipse 1
x2
|center of ellipse 2
y2
|center of ellipse 2
r2x
|x-radius of ellipse 2
r2y
|y-radius of ellipse 2
ellipseLine(xe, ye, rex, rey, x1, y1, x2, y2)
Ellipse-line collisions.
|Param
|Meaning
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
x1
|first point in line
y1
|first point in line
x2
|second point in line
y2
|second point in line
ellipsePoint(xe, ye, rex, rey, x, y)
Ellipse-point collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
x
|of point
y
|of point
ellipsePolygon(xe, ye, rex, rey, points2)
Ellipse-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
circleOutlineBox(xc, yc, rc, xb, yb, wb, hb)
Circle outline (circumference of circle)-box (axis-oriented rectangle) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle outline
yc
|center of circle outline
rc
|radius of circle outline
xb
|top-left corner of rectangle
yb
|top-left corner of rectangle
wb
|width of rectangle
hb
|height of rectangle
circleOutlineCircle(xco, yco, rco, xc, yc, rc)
Circle outline (circumference of circle)-circle collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xco
|center of circle outline
yco
|center of circle outline
rco
|radius of circle outline
xc
|center of circle
yc
|center of circle
rc
|radius of circle
circleOutlineEllipse(xc, yc, rc, xe, ye, rex, rey)
(Not available yet.) Circle outline (circumference of circle)-ellipse collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of circle outline
y1
|center of circle outline
r1
|radius of circle outline
xe
|center of ellipse
ye
|center of ellipse
rex
|x-radius of ellipse
rey
|y-radius of ellipse
circleOutlineLine(xc, yc, rc, x1, y1, x2, y2)
Circle outline (circumference of circle)-line collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle outline
yc
|center of circle outline
rc
|radius of circle outline
x1
|first point of line
y1
|first point of line
x2
|second point of line
y2
|second point of line
circleOutlinePoint(x1, y1, r1, x2, y2)
Circle outline (circumference of circle)-point collision.
|Param
|Meaning
x1
|center of circle outline
y1
|center of circle outline
r1
|radius of circle outline
x2
|point x
y2
|point y
circleOutlinePolygon(xc, yc, rc, points)
(Not available yet.) Circle outline (circumference of circle)-polygon (convex) collision.
|Param
|Meaning
xc
|center of circle outline
yc
|center of circle outline
rc
|radius of circle outline
points
[x1, y1, x2, y2, ... xn, yn] of polygon
MIT License
(c) 2019 YOPEY YOPEY LLC by David Figatner