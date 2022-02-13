Over 2100 Free SVG icons for popular brands. See them all on one page at SimpleIcons.org. Contributions, corrections & requests can be made on GitHub.
ℹ️ We ask that all users read our legal disclaimer before using icons from Simple Icons.
Icons can be downloaded as SVGs directly from our website - simply click the icon you want, and the download should start automatically.
Icons can be served from a CDN such as JSDelivr or Unpkg. Simply use the
simple-icons npm package and specify a version in the URL like the following:
<img height="32" width="32" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-icons@v6/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg" />
<img height="32" width="32" src="https://unpkg.com/simple-icons@v6/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg" />
Where
[ICON SLUG] is replaced by the slug of the icon you want to use, for example:
<img height="32" width="32" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-icons@v6/icons/simpleicons.svg" />
<img height="32" width="32" src="https://unpkg.com/simple-icons@v6/icons/simpleicons.svg" />
These examples use the latest major version. This means you won't receive any updates following the next major release. You can use
@latest instead to receive updates indefinitely. However, this will result in a
404 error if the icon is removed.
The icons are also available through our npm package. To install, simply run:
npm install simple-icons
The API can then be used as follows, where
[ICON SLUG] is replaced by a slug:
const simpleIcons = require('simple-icons');
// Get a specific icon by its slug as:
// simpleIcons.Get('[ICON SLUG]');
// For example:
const icon = simpleIcons.Get('simpleicons');
Alternatively, you can also import all icons from a single file, where
[ICON SLUG] is replaced by a capitalized slug. We highly recommend using a bundler that can tree shake such as webpack to remove the unused icon code:
// Import a specific icon by its slug as:
// import { si[ICON SLUG] } from 'simple-icons/icons'
// For example:
// use import/esm to allow tree shaking
import { siSimpleicons } from 'simple-icons/icons'
⚠️ The old way of importing with
require('simple-icons/icons/[ICON SLUG]')is deprecated and will be removed in v7.0.0.
Either method will return an icon object:
console.log(icon);
/*
{
title: 'Simple Icons',
slug: 'simpleicons',
hex: '111111',
source: 'https://simpleicons.org/',
svg: '<svg role="img" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">...</svg>',
path: 'M12 12v-1.5c-2.484 ...',
guidelines: 'https://simpleicons.org/styleguide',
license: {
type: '...',
url: 'https://example.com/'
}
}
NOTE: the `guidelines` entry will be `undefined` if we do not yet have guidelines for the icon.
NOTE: the `license` entry will be `undefined` if we do not yet have license data for the icon.
*/
Lastly, the
simpleIcons object is also enumerable.
This is useful if you want to do a computation on every icon:
const simpleIcons = require('simple-icons');
for (const iconSlug in simpleIcons) {
const icon = simpleIcons.Get(iconSlug);
// do stuff
}
Type definitions are bundled with the package.
The icons are also available through our Packagist package. To install, simply run:
composer require simple-icons/simple-icons
The package can then be used as follows, where
[ICON SLUG] is replaced by a slug:
<?php
// Import a specific icon by its slug as:
echo file_get_contents('path/to/package/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg');
// For example:
echo file_get_contents('path/to/package/icons/simpleicons.svg');
// <svg role="img" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">...</svg>
?>
|Extension
|Author
|Angular Module
|@avmaisak
|Blender add-on
|@mondeja
|Drawio library
|@mondeja
|Drupal module
|Phil Wolstenholme
|Flutter package
|@jlnrrg
|Hexo plugin
|@nidbCN
|Home Assistant plugin
|@vigonotion
|Java library
|@silentsoft
|Jetpack Compose library
|@devsrsouza
|Kirby plugin
|@runxel
|Laravel Package
|@adrian-ub
|Python package
|@sachinraja
|React package
|@wootsbot
|Svelte package
|@wootsbot
|Vue package
|@noahlitvin
|WordPress plugin
|@tjtaylo
Information describing how to contribute can be found here:
https://github.com/simple-icons/simple-icons/blob/develop/CONTRIBUTING.md
My favorite icons provider! It is a great combination with Shields.io when it comes to adding icons to your badge via the URL parameter. Very easy to use and optimized. I love it!