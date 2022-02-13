Simple Icons

Over 2100 Free SVG icons for popular brands. See them all on one page at SimpleIcons.org. Contributions, corrections & requests can be made on GitHub.

Usage

ℹ️ We ask that all users read our legal disclaimer before using icons from Simple Icons.

General Usage

Icons can be downloaded as SVGs directly from our website - simply click the icon you want, and the download should start automatically.

CDN Usage

Icons can be served from a CDN such as JSDelivr or Unpkg. Simply use the simple-icons npm package and specify a version in the URL like the following:

< img height = "32" width = "32" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-icons@v6/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg" /> < img height = "32" width = "32" src = "https://unpkg.com/simple-icons@v6/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg" />

Where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by the slug of the icon you want to use, for example:

< img height = "32" width = "32" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-icons@v6/icons/simpleicons.svg" /> < img height = "32" width = "32" src = "https://unpkg.com/simple-icons@v6/icons/simpleicons.svg" />

These examples use the latest major version. This means you won't receive any updates following the next major release. You can use @latest instead to receive updates indefinitely. However, this will result in a 404 error if the icon is removed.

Node Usage

The icons are also available through our npm package. To install, simply run:

npm install simple-icons

The API can then be used as follows, where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by a slug:

const simpleIcons = require ( 'simple-icons' ); const icon = simpleIcons.Get( 'simpleicons' );

Alternatively, you can also import all icons from a single file, where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by a capitalized slug. We highly recommend using a bundler that can tree shake such as webpack to remove the unused icon code:

import { siSimpleicons } from 'simple-icons/icons'

⚠️ The old way of importing with require('simple-icons/icons/[ICON SLUG]') is deprecated and will be removed in v7.0.0.

Either method will return an icon object:

console .log(icon);

Lastly, the simpleIcons object is also enumerable. This is useful if you want to do a computation on every icon:

const simpleIcons = require ( 'simple-icons' ); for ( const iconSlug in simpleIcons) { const icon = simpleIcons.Get(iconSlug); }

TypeScript Usage

Type definitions are bundled with the package.

PHP Usage

The icons are also available through our Packagist package. To install, simply run:

composer require simple-icons/simple-icons

The package can then be used as follows, where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by a slug:

echo file_get_contents( 'path/to/package/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg' ); echo file_get_contents( 'path/to/package/icons/simpleicons.svg' );

Third-Party Extensions

Contribute

Information describing how to contribute can be found here:

https://github.com/simple-icons/simple-icons/blob/develop/CONTRIBUTING.md