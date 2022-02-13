openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

simple-icons

by simple-icons
6.2.0 (see all)

SVG icons for popular brands

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.3K

GitHub Stars

12.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

433

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/57
Read All Reviews
WarenGonzaga

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Simple IconsSimple Icons

Simple Icons

Over 2100 Free SVG icons for popular brands. See them all on one page at SimpleIcons.org. Contributions, corrections & requests can be made on GitHub.

Build status NPM version Build status

Number of icons currently in the library Backers and sponsors on Open Collective

Usage

ℹ️ We ask that all users read our legal disclaimer before using icons from Simple Icons.

General Usage

Icons can be downloaded as SVGs directly from our website - simply click the icon you want, and the download should start automatically.

CDN Usage

Icons can be served from a CDN such as JSDelivr or Unpkg. Simply use the simple-icons npm package and specify a version in the URL like the following:

<img height="32" width="32" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-icons@v6/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg" />
<img height="32" width="32" src="https://unpkg.com/simple-icons@v6/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg" />

Where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by the slug of the icon you want to use, for example:

<img height="32" width="32" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-icons@v6/icons/simpleicons.svg" />
<img height="32" width="32" src="https://unpkg.com/simple-icons@v6/icons/simpleicons.svg" />

These examples use the latest major version. This means you won't receive any updates following the next major release. You can use @latest instead to receive updates indefinitely. However, this will result in a 404 error if the icon is removed.

Node Usage NodeNode

The icons are also available through our npm package. To install, simply run:

npm install simple-icons

The API can then be used as follows, where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by a slug:

const simpleIcons = require('simple-icons');

// Get a specific icon by its slug as:
// simpleIcons.Get('[ICON SLUG]');

// For example:
const icon = simpleIcons.Get('simpleicons');

Alternatively, you can also import all icons from a single file, where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by a capitalized slug. We highly recommend using a bundler that can tree shake such as webpack to remove the unused icon code:

// Import a specific icon by its slug as:
// import { si[ICON SLUG] } from 'simple-icons/icons'

// For example:
// use import/esm to allow tree shaking
import { siSimpleicons } from 'simple-icons/icons'

⚠️ The old way of importing with require('simple-icons/icons/[ICON SLUG]') is deprecated and will be removed in v7.0.0.

Either method will return an icon object:

console.log(icon);

/*
{
    title: 'Simple Icons',
    slug: 'simpleicons',
    hex: '111111',
    source: 'https://simpleicons.org/',
    svg: '<svg role="img" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">...</svg>',
    path: 'M12 12v-1.5c-2.484 ...',
    guidelines: 'https://simpleicons.org/styleguide',
    license: {
        type: '...',
        url: 'https://example.com/'
    }
}

NOTE: the `guidelines` entry will be `undefined` if we do not yet have guidelines for the icon.
NOTE: the `license` entry will be `undefined` if we do not yet have license data for the icon.
*/

Lastly, the simpleIcons object is also enumerable. This is useful if you want to do a computation on every icon:

const simpleIcons = require('simple-icons');

for (const iconSlug in simpleIcons) {
  const icon = simpleIcons.Get(iconSlug);
  // do stuff
}

TypeScript Usage TypescriptTypescript

Type definitions are bundled with the package.

PHP Usage PhpPhp

The icons are also available through our Packagist package. To install, simply run:

composer require simple-icons/simple-icons

The package can then be used as follows, where [ICON SLUG] is replaced by a slug:

<?php
// Import a specific icon by its slug as:
echo file_get_contents('path/to/package/icons/[ICON SLUG].svg');

// For example:
echo file_get_contents('path/to/package/icons/simpleicons.svg');

// <svg role="img" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">...</svg>
?>

Third-Party Extensions

ExtensionAuthor
AngularAngular Angular Module@avmaisak
BlenderBlender Blender add-on@mondeja
DrawioDrawio Drawio library@mondeja
DrupalDrupal Drupal modulePhil Wolstenholme
FlutterFlutter Flutter package@jlnrrg
HexoHexo Hexo plugin@nidbCN
Home AssistantHome Assistant Home Assistant plugin@vigonotion
JavaJava Java library@silentsoft
Jetpack ComposeJetpack Compose Jetpack Compose library@devsrsouza
KirbyKirby Kirby plugin@runxel
LaravelLaravel Laravel Package@adrian-ub
PythonPython Python package@sachinraja
ReactReact React package@wootsbot
SvelteSvelte Svelte package@wootsbot
VueVue Vue package@noahlitvin
WordpressWordpress WordPress plugin@tjtaylo

Contribute

Good first issues open

Information describing how to contribute can be found here:

https://github.com/simple-icons/simple-icons/blob/develop/CONTRIBUTING.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Waren GonzagaMetro Manila, Philippines53 Ratings621 Reviews
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
November 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

My favorite icons provider! It is a great combination with Shields.io when it comes to adding icons to your badge via the URL parameter. Very easy to use and optimized. I love it!

0
juliusluhanga25 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
malekhad4 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
hendricklParis5 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-End developer - Blockchain in progress
3 months ago
Mark Jesper PillervaTaguig, Philippines44 Ratings0 Reviews
New guy | Full-stack Web/App Developer | Aspiring Blockchain Developer | Hug me uwu | Hire me owo
6 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial