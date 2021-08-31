Hypercore protocol state machine
npm install simple-hypercore-protocol
Includes a Noise handshake, and is not backwards compatible with Hypercore <= 7
const Protocol = require('simple-hypercore-protocol')
const a = new Protocol(true, {
send (data) { // send hook should send data
b.recv(data)
}
})
const b = new Protocol(false, {
onrequest (channel, message) {
console.log('got request message', message, 'on channel', channel)
},
send (data) {
a.recv(data)
}
})
// send a request message on channel 10
a.request(10, {
index: 42
})
This is still a work in progress, so that messages supported might change. See the schema.proto file for the schema for each message.
p = new Protocol(isInitator, handlers)
Create a new protocol state machine.
isInitator is a boolean indicating if you are a client or server
handlers is a series of functions handling incoming messages
Everytime a binary message should be sent to another peer,
handlers.send(data) is invoked.
If there is a critical error,
handlers.destroy(err) is called.
After the initial handshake transport encryption is enabled, to ensure your stream is private.
To disable transport encryption set
handlers.encrypted = false.
To disable the NOISE handshake set
handlers.noise = false (works only when
encrypted is also set to false).
p.recv(data)
Call this with incoming data.
buf = p.remoteCapability(key)
Create a remote capability for a key. Use this to verify
if a remote indeed had a key when you get an
open message.
buf = p.capability(key)
Create a local capability.
p.destroy(err)
Destroy the protocol state machine.
p.publicKey
The local public key used for authentication.
p.remotePublicKey
The remotes public key.
p.handshakeHash
The noise handshake hash which uniquely identifies the noise session.
http://noiseprotocol.org/noise.html#channel-binding
handlers.onauthenticate(remotePublicKey, done)
Called when you should authenticate a remote public key.
handlers.onhandshake()
Called when the initial protocol handshake has finished.
p.open(channel, message)
Send an open message on a channel.
Note that if you message.key the protocol, will turn that into a capability that is sent instead of the key.
Receiving an open message triggers
handlers.onopen(channel, message)
p.options(channel, message)
Send a options message on a channel.
Receiving a handshake message triggers
handlers.onoptions(channel, message)
p.status(channel, message)
Send a status message on a channel.
Receiving a info message triggers
handlers.onstatus(channel, message)
p.have(channel, message)
Send a have message on a channel.
Receiving a have message triggers
handlers.onhave(channel, message)
p.unhave(channel, message)
Send an unhave message on a channel.
Receiving an unhave message triggers
handlers.onunhave(channel, message)
p.want(channel, message)
Send a want message on a channel.
Receiving a want message triggers
handlers.onwant(channel, message)
p.unwant(channel, message)
Send an unwant message on a channel.
Receiving an unwant message triggers
handlers.onunwant(channel, message)
p.request(channel, message)
Send a request message on a channel.
Receiving a request message triggers
handlers.onrequest(channel, message)
p.cancel(channel, message)
Send a cancel message on a channel.
Receiving a cancel message triggers
handlers.oncancel(channel, message)
p.data(channel, message)
Send a data message on a channel.
Receiving a data message triggers
handlers.ondata(channel, message)
keyPair = Protocol.keyPair([seed])
Static function to generate a Noise key pair, optionally from a seed.
MIT