shp

simple-hypercore-protocol

by Mathias Buus
2.1.2 (see all)

Hypercore protocol state machine

Readme

simple-hypercore-protocol

Hypercore protocol state machine

npm install simple-hypercore-protocol

Includes a Noise handshake, and is not backwards compatible with Hypercore <= 7

Usage

const Protocol = require('simple-hypercore-protocol')

const a = new Protocol(true, {
  send (data) { // send hook should send data
    b.recv(data)
  }
})

const b = new Protocol(false, {
  onrequest (channel, message) {
    console.log('got request message', message, 'on channel', channel)
  },
  send (data) {
    a.recv(data)
  }
})

// send a request message on channel 10
a.request(10, {
  index: 42
})

API

This is still a work in progress, so that messages supported might change. See the schema.proto file for the schema for each message.

p = new Protocol(isInitator, handlers)

Create a new protocol state machine.

  • isInitator is a boolean indicating if you are a client or server
  • handlers is a series of functions handling incoming messages

Everytime a binary message should be sent to another peer, handlers.send(data) is invoked.

If there is a critical error, handlers.destroy(err) is called.

After the initial handshake transport encryption is enabled, to ensure your stream is private.

To disable transport encryption set handlers.encrypted = false.

To disable the NOISE handshake set handlers.noise = false (works only when encrypted is also set to false).

p.recv(data)

Call this with incoming data.

buf = p.remoteCapability(key)

Create a remote capability for a key. Use this to verify if a remote indeed had a key when you get an open message.

buf = p.capability(key)

Create a local capability.

p.destroy(err)

Destroy the protocol state machine.

p.publicKey

The local public key used for authentication.

p.remotePublicKey

The remotes public key.

p.handshakeHash

The noise handshake hash which uniquely identifies the noise session.

http://noiseprotocol.org/noise.html#channel-binding

handlers.onauthenticate(remotePublicKey, done)

Called when you should authenticate a remote public key.

handlers.onhandshake()

Called when the initial protocol handshake has finished.

p.open(channel, message)

Send an open message on a channel.

Note that if you message.key the protocol, will turn that into a capability that is sent instead of the key.

Receiving an open message triggers handlers.onopen(channel, message)

p.options(channel, message)

Send a options message on a channel.

Receiving a handshake message triggers handlers.onoptions(channel, message)

p.status(channel, message)

Send a status message on a channel.

Receiving a info message triggers handlers.onstatus(channel, message)

p.have(channel, message)

Send a have message on a channel.

Receiving a have message triggers handlers.onhave(channel, message)

p.unhave(channel, message)

Send an unhave message on a channel.

Receiving an unhave message triggers handlers.onunhave(channel, message)

p.want(channel, message)

Send a want message on a channel.

Receiving a want message triggers handlers.onwant(channel, message)

p.unwant(channel, message)

Send an unwant message on a channel.

Receiving an unwant message triggers handlers.onunwant(channel, message)

p.request(channel, message)

Send a request message on a channel.

Receiving a request message triggers handlers.onrequest(channel, message)

p.cancel(channel, message)

Send a cancel message on a channel.

Receiving a cancel message triggers handlers.oncancel(channel, message)

p.data(channel, message)

Send a data message on a channel.

Receiving a data message triggers handlers.ondata(channel, message)

keyPair = Protocol.keyPair([seed])

Static function to generate a Noise key pair, optionally from a seed.

License

MIT

