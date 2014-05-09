Simple proxy middleware for connect/express
Create an http app
/**
* Module dependencies
*/
var express = require('express');
var proxy = require('simple-http-proxy');
/**
* Expose the app
*/
var app = module.exports = express();
/**
* Mount the proxy middleware
*/
app.use('/api', proxy('http://my.other.host.com/path-to-proxy'));
Make the request
$ curl http://localhost:5000/api
<h1>Welcome to my.other.host.com/path-to-proxy</h1>
You can also specify some options as a second parameter
app.use('/api', proxy('http://my.other.host.com/path-to-proxy', opts));
cookies
Disable sending cookies by passing
false; on by deafult.
xforward
Setting this to
true will set
x-forwarded-proto,
x-forwarded-host,
x-forwarded-port and
x-forwarded-path headers.
Passing an object will override the header names:
{
proto: 'x-orig-proto',
host: 'x-orig-host',
port: 'x-orig-port',
path: 'x-orig-path'
}
timeout
A positive millisecond value for the timeout of the request. Defaults to 10000 (10s).
Setting it to
false will disable the timeout.
onrequest
A function to be called on each request. The first parameter will be the options object for the http request. The second will be the request object.
This can be used to change any of the http options for a given request.
onresponse
A function to be called on each response. The first parameter will be the incoming message for a given request. The second will be the server response object.
If this function returns
true the default pipe will not be used and will be up to the
onresponse function to implement that behavior. This is useful for rewriting responses that are sent to the client.
$ npm test