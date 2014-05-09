Simple proxy middleware for connect/express

Usage

Create an http app

var express = require ( 'express' ); var proxy = require ( 'simple-http-proxy' ); var app = module .exports = express(); app.use( '/api' , proxy( 'http://my.other.host.com/path-to-proxy' ));

Make the request

$ curl http://localhost:5000/api <h1>Welcome to my.other.host.com/path-to-proxy</h1>

You can also specify some options as a second parameter

app.use( '/api' , proxy( 'http://my.other.host.com/path-to-proxy' , opts));

Options

cookies

Disable sending cookies by passing false ; on by deafult.

xforward

Setting this to true will set x-forwarded-proto , x-forwarded-host , x-forwarded-port and x-forwarded-path headers.

Passing an object will override the header names:

{ proto : 'x-orig-proto' , host : 'x-orig-host' , port : 'x-orig-port' , path : 'x-orig-path' }

timeout

A positive millisecond value for the timeout of the request. Defaults to 10000 (10s).

Setting it to false will disable the timeout.

onrequest

A function to be called on each request. The first parameter will be the options object for the http request. The second will be the request object.

This can be used to change any of the http options for a given request.

onresponse

A function to be called on each response. The first parameter will be the incoming message for a given request. The second will be the server response object.

If this function returns true the default pipe will not be used and will be up to the onresponse function to implement that behavior. This is useful for rewriting responses that are sent to the client.

Tests