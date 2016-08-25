A tiny through stream that returns a bare-bones HTML5 template with an optional <link> and <title> in the head and <script> entry-point in the body.

Example

In html.js

var html = require ( 'simple-html-index' ) html({ title : 'hello' , entry : 'bundle.js' }) .pipe(process.stdout)

Now run node html.js > index.html and you would end up with a file that looks like this: (after formatting)

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > hello </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > </ head > < body > < script src = "bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Usage

stream = html([opt])

Returns a read stream that writes a bare-bones HTML template, with the following optional features:

title whether to include a <title> element

whether to include a element entry if specified, will add a <script src={{entry}}> element

if specified, will add a element css if specified will add a <link rel="stylesheet" href={{css}}> element

if specified will add a element favicon if true the favicon.ico request will be suppressed

if the request will be suppressed lang the value of the lang attribute in the root <html> element, default 'en'

the value of the attribute in the root element, default base if specified will add a <base href={{base}}> element

Additional properties

Combine simple-html-index with hyperstream to add additional properties to html. An example how to add an extra <script> tag to the body tag:

const hyperstream = require ( 'hyperstream' ) const html = require ( 'simple-html-index' ) const htmls = html({ entry : 'static/bundle.js' }) const hs = hyperstream({ body : { _appendHtml : "<script>console.log('extra tags!')</script>" } }) htmls.pipe(hs).pipe(process.stdout)

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.