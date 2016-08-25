A tiny through stream that returns a bare-bones HTML5 template with an optional
<link> and
<title> in the head and
<script> entry-point in the body.
In
html.js
var html = require('simple-html-index')
html({ title: 'hello', entry: 'bundle.js' })
.pipe(process.stdout)
Now run
node html.js > index.html and you would end up with a file that looks like this: (after formatting)
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>hello</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
</head>
<body>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
stream = html([opt])
Returns a read stream that writes a bare-bones HTML template, with the following optional features:
title whether to include a
<title> element
entry if specified, will add a
<script src={{entry}}> element
css if specified will add a
<link rel="stylesheet" href={{css}}> element
favicon if
true the
favicon.ico request will be suppressed
lang the value of the
lang attribute in the root
<html> element, default
'en'
base if specified will add a
<base href={{base}}> element
Combine
simple-html-index with
hyperstream to add additional
properties to html. An example how to add an extra
<script> tag to the body
tag:
const hyperstream = require('hyperstream')
const html = require('simple-html-index')
const htmls = html({ entry: 'static/bundle.js' })
const hs = hyperstream({
body: { _appendHtml: "<script>console.log('extra tags!')</script>" }
})
htmls.pipe(hs).pipe(process.stdout)
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.