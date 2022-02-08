A simple library for creating HL7 middleware, based on connect & express.
var hl7 = require('simple-hl7');
///////////////////SERVER/////////////////////
var app = hl7.tcp();
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
//req.msg is the HL7 message
console.log('******message received*****')
console.log(req.msg.log());
next();
})
app.use(function(req, res, next){
//res.ack is the ACK
//acks are created automatically
//send the res.ack back
console.log('******sending ack*****')
res.end()
})
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
//error handler
//standard error middleware would be
console.log('******ERROR*****')
console.log(err);
var msa = res.ack.getSegment('MSA');
msa.setField(1, 'AR');
res.ack.addSegment('ERR', err.message);
res.end();
});
//Listen on port 7777
app.start(7777); //optionally pass encoding here, app.start(1234, 'latin-1');
///////////////////SERVER/////////////////////
///////////////////CLIENT/////////////////////
var client = hl7.Server.createTcpClient('localhost', 7777);
//create a message
var msg = new hl7.Message(
"EPIC",
"EPICADT",
"SMS",
"199912271408",
"CHARRIS",
["ADT", "A04"], //This field has 2 components
"1817457",
"D",
"2.5"
);
console.log('******sending message*****')
client.send(msg, function(err, ack) {
console.log('******ack received*****')
console.log(ack.log());
});
///////////////////CLIENT/////////////////////
$ npm install simple-hl7
Make HL7 interfaces and middleware as easy as express web servers.
See examples & tests folder on github.
Author: Bob Rupp bob@rupp.io
MIT