A simple library for creating HL7 middleware, based on connect & express.

var hl7 = require ( 'simple-hl7' ); var app = hl7.tcp(); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { console .log( '******message received*****' ) console .log(req.msg.log()); next(); }) app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { console .log( '******sending ack*****' ) res.end() }) app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { console .log( '******ERROR*****' ) console .log(err); var msa = res.ack.getSegment( 'MSA' ); msa.setField( 1 , 'AR' ); res.ack.addSegment( 'ERR' , err.message); res.end(); }); app.start( 7777 ); var client = hl7.Server.createTcpClient( 'localhost' , 7777 ); var msg = new hl7.Message( "EPIC" , "EPICADT" , "SMS" , "199912271408" , "CHARRIS" , [ "ADT" , "A04" ], "1817457" , "D" , "2.5" ); console .log( '******sending message*****' ) client.send(msg, function ( err, ack ) { console .log( '******ack received*****' ) console .log(ack.log()); });

Installation

$ npm install simple-hl7

Features

Parser

Message Builder/Editor API

Server/Client components for TCP and File System Based Interfaces

Philosophy

Make HL7 interfaces and middleware as easy as express web servers.

Examples

See examples & tests folder on github.

People

Author: Bob Rupp bob@rupp.io

License

MIT