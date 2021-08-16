openbase logo
sgt

simple-graphql-to-typescript

by Victor Garcia
0.10.21

🚀 🔄 Simple Typescript interface generator from a GraphQL api schemas or URL

Overview

Readme

Simple-graphql-to-typescript generator

🚀 🔄 Simple Typescript interface generator from a GraphQL api schemas or URL

sgts logo

npm version npm downloads npm downloads

Any help for writing test or adding options is greatly welcomed! 😁

Usage

Refer to the full documentation !

New in 0.10.12

Added apolloVersion option.

Installation

For global use

npm i -g simple-graphql-to-typescript
#or
yarn global add simple-graphql-to-typescript

For local use

npm i simple-graphql-to-typescript --save-dev
#or
yarn add -D simple-graphql-to-typescript

Quick Exemples

With generated, fully-typed and abortable Apollo handlers, and generated fragments

sgts -e https://graphql.anilist.co/ -o ./generated.ts --codegen-functions --gen-fragments

import { apiProvider } from './generated.ts';
import { ApolloClient } from '@apollo/client/core';

const sgts = apiProvider(
  new ApolloClient({ uri: 'https://graphql.anilist.co/', cache: new InMemoryCache() })
);
// Declare the main api source with your ApolloClient constructor

const mediaListQuery = sgts.MediaList().$args({ sort: [MediaListSort.Added_time] });

// You can still add fallback fragment by passing it to the first method
// `sgts.MediaList(`id status`)...`
// Or
// `sgts.MediaList(gql`fragment MediaListFragment on MediaList { ... }`)...`

const mediaList = await mediaListQuery.$fetch();
console.log(mediaList);

mediaListQuery.$abort();
// You can abort the query anytime

With only GraphQL types transpiled to Typescript interfaces

sgts -e https://graphql.anilist.co/ -o ./generated.ts

Part of the generated output:

...

/** A user's general options */
export interface UserOptions {
  /** The language the user wants to see media titles in*/
  titleLanguage: Maybe<UserTitleLanguage>;
  /** Whether the user has enabled viewing of 18+ content*/
  displayAdultContent: Maybe<boolean>;
  /** Whether the user receives notifications when a show they are watching aires*/
  airingNotifications: Maybe<boolean>;
  /** Profile highlight color (blue, purple, pink, orange, red, green, gray)*/
  profileColor: Maybe<string>;
  /** Notification options*/
  notificationOptions: Maybe<NotificationOption[]>;
  /** The user's timezone offset (Auth user only)*/
  timezone: Maybe<string>;
  /** Minutes between activity for them to be merged together. 0 is Never, Above 2 weeks (20160 mins) is Always.*/
  activityMergeTime: Maybe<number>;
}

/** The language the user wants to see media titles in */
export enum UserTitleLanguage {
  Romaji = 'ROMAJI',
  English = 'ENGLISH',
  Native = 'NATIVE',
  Romaji_stylised = 'ROMAJI_STYLISED',
  English_stylised = 'ENGLISH_STYLISED',
  Native_stylised = 'NATIVE_STYLISED',
}
...

Help

sgts -h

Options

OptionShort syntaxTypeUsage
--endpoint <endpoint>-estring(url)See doc
--json <path to json>-jstring(path)See doc
--output <path>-ostring(path)
default ./generated.ts		See doc
--codegen-functionsbooleanSee doc
--codegen-react-hooksbooleanSee doc
--codegen-vue-hooksbooleanSee doc
--gen-fragmentsbooleanSee doc
--codegen-templatesbooleanSee doc
--apolloVersionnumber
default 3		See doc
--customScalars <scalars>{"myScalar": "MyType"}See doc
--prefix <prefix>-pstring
default null		See doc
--suffix <suffix>-sstring
default null		See doc
--header <header>string
default null		See doc
--compileToJsbooleanSee doc
--download-Dstring
default null		See doc
generatestring
default development		See doc
initSee doc

Roadmap

I don't have much free time to develop feature I don't use, but feel free to send a PR!

  • Export only Gql string
  • Removed Query and mutation name in Apollo Hooks data
  • Config file .sgtsrc.js
  • Support Subscriptions for codegen-react-hooks
  • Support Subscriptions for codegen-vue-hooks
  • Support Subscriptions for codegen-template
  • Support Subscriptions for codegen-functions
  • Support UseLazyQuery Apollo Hook

In Progress

  • Highlight new generated, modified or deleted types in terminal

License

MIT

Victor Garcia

