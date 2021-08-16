Simple-graphql-to-typescript generator

🚀 🔄 Simple Typescript interface generator from a GraphQL api schemas or URL

Any help for writing test or adding options is greatly welcomed! 😁

Usage

New in 0.10.12

Added apolloVersion option.

Installation

For global use

npm i -g simple-graphql-to-typescript yarn global add simple-graphql-to-typescript

For local use

npm i simple-graphql-to-typescript --save-dev yarn add -D simple-graphql-to-typescript

Quick Exemples

With generated, fully-typed and abortable Apollo handlers, and generated fragments

sgts -e https://graphql.anilist.co/ -o ./generated.ts --codegen-functions --gen-fragments

import { apiProvider } from './generated.ts' ; import { ApolloClient } from '@apollo/client/core' ; const sgts = apiProvider( new ApolloClient({ uri: 'https://graphql.anilist.co/' , cache: new InMemoryCache() }) ); const mediaListQuery = sgts.MediaList().$args({ sort: [MediaListSort.Added_time] }); const mediaList = await mediaListQuery.$fetch(); console .log(mediaList); mediaListQuery.$abort();

With only GraphQL types transpiled to Typescript interfaces

sgts -e https://graphql.anilist.co/ -o ./generated.ts

Part of the generated output:

... export interface UserOptions { titleLanguage: Maybe<UserTitleLanguage>; displayAdultContent: Maybe< boolean >; airingNotifications: Maybe< boolean >; profileColor: Maybe< string >; notificationOptions: Maybe<NotificationOption[]>; timezone: Maybe< string >; activityMergeTime: Maybe< number >; } export enum UserTitleLanguage { Romaji = 'ROMAJI' , English = 'ENGLISH' , Native = 'NATIVE' , Romaji_stylised = 'ROMAJI_STYLISED' , English_stylised = 'ENGLISH_STYLISED' , Native_stylised = 'NATIVE_STYLISED' , } ...

Help

sgts -h

Options

Roadmap

I don't have much free time to develop feature I don't use, but feel free to send a PR!

Export only Gql string

Export only Gql string Removed Query and mutation name in Apollo Hooks data

Removed Query and mutation name in Apollo Hooks data Config file .sgtsrc.js

Config file Support Subscriptions for codegen-react-hooks

Support Subscriptions for codegen-react-hooks Support Subscriptions for codegen-vue-hooks

Support Subscriptions for codegen-vue-hooks Support Subscriptions for codegen-template

Support Subscriptions for codegen-template Support Subscriptions for codegen-functions

Support Subscriptions for codegen-functions Support UseLazyQuery Apollo Hook

In Progress

Highlight new generated, modified or deleted types in terminal

License

MIT

Victor Garcia