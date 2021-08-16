🚀 🔄 Simple Typescript interface generator from a GraphQL api schemas or URL
For global use
npm i -g simple-graphql-to-typescript
#or
yarn global add simple-graphql-to-typescript
For local use
npm i simple-graphql-to-typescript --save-dev
#or
yarn add -D simple-graphql-to-typescript
sgts -e https://graphql.anilist.co/ -o ./generated.ts --codegen-functions --gen-fragments
import { apiProvider } from './generated.ts';
import { ApolloClient } from '@apollo/client/core';
const sgts = apiProvider(
new ApolloClient({ uri: 'https://graphql.anilist.co/', cache: new InMemoryCache() })
);
// Declare the main api source with your ApolloClient constructor
const mediaListQuery = sgts.MediaList().$args({ sort: [MediaListSort.Added_time] });
// You can still add fallback fragment by passing it to the first method
// `sgts.MediaList(`id status`)...`
// Or
// `sgts.MediaList(gql`fragment MediaListFragment on MediaList { ... }`)...`
const mediaList = await mediaListQuery.$fetch();
console.log(mediaList);
mediaListQuery.$abort();
// You can abort the query anytime
sgts -e https://graphql.anilist.co/ -o ./generated.ts
Part of the generated output:
...
/** A user's general options */
export interface UserOptions {
/** The language the user wants to see media titles in*/
titleLanguage: Maybe<UserTitleLanguage>;
/** Whether the user has enabled viewing of 18+ content*/
displayAdultContent: Maybe<boolean>;
/** Whether the user receives notifications when a show they are watching aires*/
airingNotifications: Maybe<boolean>;
/** Profile highlight color (blue, purple, pink, orange, red, green, gray)*/
profileColor: Maybe<string>;
/** Notification options*/
notificationOptions: Maybe<NotificationOption[]>;
/** The user's timezone offset (Auth user only)*/
timezone: Maybe<string>;
/** Minutes between activity for them to be merged together. 0 is Never, Above 2 weeks (20160 mins) is Always.*/
activityMergeTime: Maybe<number>;
}
/** The language the user wants to see media titles in */
export enum UserTitleLanguage {
Romaji = 'ROMAJI',
English = 'ENGLISH',
Native = 'NATIVE',
Romaji_stylised = 'ROMAJI_STYLISED',
English_stylised = 'ENGLISH_STYLISED',
Native_stylised = 'NATIVE_STYLISED',
}
...
sgts -h
|Option
|Short syntax
|Type
|Usage
|--endpoint
<endpoint>
|-e
|string(url)
|See doc
|--json
<path to json>
|-j
|string(path)
|See doc
|--output
<path>
|-o
|string(path)
default
./generated.ts
|See doc
|--codegen-functions
|boolean
|See doc
|--codegen-react-hooks
|boolean
|See doc
|--codegen-vue-hooks
|boolean
|See doc
|--gen-fragments
|boolean
|See doc
|--codegen-templates
|boolean
|See doc
|--apolloVersion
|number
default
3
|See doc
|--customScalars
<scalars>
|{"myScalar": "MyType"}
|See doc
|--prefix
<prefix>
|-p
|string
default
null
|See doc
|--suffix
<suffix>
|-s
|string
default
null
|See doc
|--header
<header>
|string
default
null
|See doc
|--compileToJs
|boolean
|See doc
|--download
|-D
|string
default
null
|See doc
|generate
|string
default
development
|See doc
|init
|See doc
MIT
Victor Garcia