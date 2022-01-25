A tool that lets you easily manage git hooks

The package was recently renamed from simple-pre-commit .

See Releases for the simple-pre-commit documentation and changelog

Zero dependency

Small configuration (1 object in package.json)

Lightweight: Package Unpacked size With deps husky v4 4.3.8 53.5 kB ~1 mB husky v6 6.0.0 6.86 kB 6.86 kB pre-commit 1.2.2 ~80 kB ~850 kB simple-git-hooks 2.2.0 10.1 kB 10.1 kB

Who uses simple-git-hooks?

What is a git hook?

A git hook is a command or script that is going to be run every time you perform a git action, like git commit or git push .

If the execution of a git hook fails, then the git action aborts.

For example, if you want to run linter on every commit to ensure code quality in your project, then you can create a pre-commit hook that would call npx lint-staged .

Check out lint-staged. It works really well with simple-git-hooks .

You can look up about git hooks on the Pro Git book.

When to use it

simple-git-hooks works well for small-sized projects when you need quickly set up hooks and forget about it.

However, this package requires you to manually apply the changes to git hooks. If you update them often, this is probably not the best choice.

Also, this package allows you to set only one command per git hook.

If you need multiple verbose commands per git hook, flexible configuration or automatic update of git hooks, please check out the other packages:

Usage

Add simple-git-hooks to the project

Install simple-git-hooks as a dev dependency: npm install simple-git-hooks --save-dev Add simple-git-hooks to your package.json . Fill it with git hooks and the corresponding commands. For example: { "simple-git-hooks": { "pre-commit": "npx lint-staged", "pre-push": "cd ../../ && npm run format", // All unused hooks will be removed automatically by default // but you can use the `preserveUnused` option like following to prevent this behavior // if you'd prefer preserve all unused hooks "preserveUnused": true, // if you'd prefer preserve specific unused hooks "preserveUnused": ["commit-msg"] } } This configuration is going to run all linters on every commit and formatter on push . There are more ways to configure the package. Check out Additional configuration options. Run the CLI script to update the git hooks with the commands from the config: git config core.hooksPath .git/hooks/ rm -rf .git/hooks npx simple-git-hooks

Now all the git hooks are created.

Change the configuration. Run npx simple-git-hooks from the root of your project.

Note for yarn2 users: Please run yarn dlx simple-git-hooks instead of the command above. More info on dlx

Note that you should manually run npx simple-git-hooks every time you change a command.

Additional configuration options

You can also add a .simple-git-hooks.cjs , .simple-git-hooks.js , simple-git-hooks.cjs , simple-git-hooks.js , .simple-git-hooks.json or simple-git-hooks.json file to the project and write the configuration inside it.

This way simple-git-hooks configuration in package.json will not take effect any more.

.simple-git-hooks.cjs , .simple-git-hooks.js or simple-git-hooks.cjs , simple-git-hooks.js should look like the following.

module .exports = { "pre-commit" : "npx lint-staged" , "pre-push" : "cd ../../ && npm run format" , };

.simple-git-hooks.json or simple-git-hooks.json should look like the following.

{ "pre-commit" : "npx lint-staged" , "pre-push" : "cd ../../ && npm run format" }

If you need to have multiple configuration files or just your-own configuration file, you install hooks manually from it by npx simple-git-hooks ./my-config.js .

Uninstall simple-git-hooks

Uninstallation will remove all the existing git hooks.

npm uninstall simple-git-hooks

Common issues

When migrating from husky git hooks are not running

Why is this happening?

Husky might change the core.gitHooks value to .husky , this way, git hooks would search .husky directory instead of .git/hooks/ .

Read more on git configuration in Git book

You can check it by running this command inside of your repo:

git config core.hooksPath

If it outputs .husky then this is your case

How to fix?

you need to point core.gitHooks value to your-awesome-project/.git/hooks . You can use this command:

git config core.hooksPath .git/hooks/

validate the value is set:

git config core.hooksPath

should output: .git/hooks/