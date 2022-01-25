A tool that lets you easily manage git hooks
The package was recently renamed from
simple-pre-commit.
See Releases for the
simple-pre-commitdocumentation and changelog
Zero dependency
Small configuration (1 object in package.json)
Lightweight:
|Package
|Unpacked size
|With deps
|husky v4
4.3.8
53.5 kB
~1 mB
|husky v6
6.0.0
6.86 kB
6.86 kB
|pre-commit
1.2.2
~80 kB
~850 kB
|simple-git-hooks
2.2.0
10.1 kB
10.1 kB
A git hook is a command or script that is going to be run every time you perform a git action, like
git commit or
git push.
If the execution of a git hook fails, then the git action aborts.
For example, if you want to run
linter on every commit to ensure code quality in your project, then you can create a
pre-commit hook that would call
npx lint-staged.
Check out lint-staged. It works really well with
simple-git-hooks.
You can look up about git hooks on the Pro Git book.
simple-git-hooks works well for small-sized projects when you need quickly set up hooks and forget about it.
However, this package requires you to manually apply the changes to git hooks. If you update them often, this is probably not the best choice.
Also, this package allows you to set only one command per git hook.
If you need multiple verbose commands per git hook, flexible configuration or automatic update of git hooks, please check out the other packages:
Install simple-git-hooks as a dev dependency:
npm install simple-git-hooks --save-dev
Add
simple-git-hooks to your
package.json. Fill it with git hooks and the corresponding commands.
For example:
{
"simple-git-hooks": {
"pre-commit": "npx lint-staged",
"pre-push": "cd ../../ && npm run format",
// All unused hooks will be removed automatically by default
// but you can use the `preserveUnused` option like following to prevent this behavior
// if you'd prefer preserve all unused hooks
"preserveUnused": true,
// if you'd prefer preserve specific unused hooks
"preserveUnused": ["commit-msg"]
}
}
This configuration is going to run all linters on every
commit and formatter on
push.
There are more ways to configure the package. Check out Additional configuration options.
Run the CLI script to update the git hooks with the commands from the config:
# [Optional] These 2 steps can be skipped for non-husky users
git config core.hooksPath .git/hooks/
rm -rf .git/hooks
# Update ./git/hooks
npx simple-git-hooks
Now all the git hooks are created.
Change the configuration.
Run
npx simple-git-hooks from the root of your project.
Note for yarn2 users: Please run
yarn dlx simple-git-hooks instead of the command above. More info on dlx
Note that you should manually run
npx simple-git-hooks every time you change a command.
You can also add a
.simple-git-hooks.cjs,
.simple-git-hooks.js,
simple-git-hooks.cjs,
simple-git-hooks.js,
.simple-git-hooks.json or
simple-git-hooks.json file to the project and write the configuration inside it.
This way
simple-git-hooks configuration in
package.json will not take effect any more.
.simple-git-hooks.cjs,
.simple-git-hooks.js or
simple-git-hooks.cjs,
simple-git-hooks.js should look like the following.
module.exports = {
"pre-commit": "npx lint-staged",
"pre-push": "cd ../../ && npm run format",
};
.simple-git-hooks.json or
simple-git-hooks.json should look like the following.
{
"pre-commit": "npx lint-staged",
"pre-push": "cd ../../ && npm run format"
}
If you need to have multiple configuration files or just your-own configuration file, you install hooks manually from it by
npx simple-git-hooks ./my-config.js.
Uninstallation will remove all the existing git hooks.
npm uninstall simple-git-hooks
husky git hooks are not running
Why is this happening?
Husky might change the
core.gitHooks value to
.husky, this way, git hooks would search
.husky directory instead of
.git/hooks/.
Read more on git configuration in Git book
You can check it by running this command inside of your repo:
git config core.hooksPath
If it outputs
.husky then this is your case
How to fix?
you need to point
core.gitHooks value to
your-awesome-project/.git/hooks. You can use this command:
git config core.hooksPath .git/hooks/
validate the value is set:
git config core.hooksPath
should output:
.git/hooks/
Then remove the
.husky folder that are generated previously by
husky.