A lightweight interface for running
git commands in any node.js application.
Use your favourite package manager:
Requires git to be installed and that it can be called using the command
git.
Include into your JavaScript app using:
// require the library, main export is a function
const simpleGit = require('simple-git');
const git = simpleGit();
Include in a TypeScript app using:
// Import `SimpleGit` types and the default function exported from `simple-git`
import simpleGit, {SimpleGit} from 'simple-git';
const git: SimpleGit = simpleGit();
// prior to v2.6.0 required importing from `simple-git/promise`
// this import is still available but is now deprecated
import gitP, {SimpleGit} from 'simple-git/promise';
const git: SimpleGit = gitP();
Configure each
simple-git instance with a properties object passed to the main
simpleGit function:
import simpleGit, { SimpleGit, SimpleGitOptions } from 'simple-git';
const options: Partial<SimpleGitOptions> = {
baseDir: process.cwd(),
binary: 'git',
maxConcurrentProcesses: 6,
};
// when setting all options in a single object
const git: SimpleGit = simpleGit(options);
// or split out the baseDir, supported for backward compatibility
const git: SimpleGit = simpleGit('/some/path', { binary: 'git' });
The first argument can be either a string (representing the working directory for
git commands to run in),
SimpleGitOptions object or
undefined, the second parameter is an optional
SimpleGitOptions object.
All configuration properties are optional, the default values are shown in the example above.
To prefix the commands run by
simple-git with custom configuration not saved in the git config (ie: using the
-c command) supply a
config option to the instance builder:
// configure the instance with a custom configuration property
const git: SimpleGit = simpleGit('/some/path', { config: ['http.proxy=someproxy'] });
// any command executed will be prefixed with this config
// runs: git -c http.proxy=someproxy pull
await git.pull();
Completion Detection
Customise how
simple-git detects the end of a
git process.
Error Detection
Customise the detection of errors from the underlying
git process.
Progress Events
Receive progress events as
git works through long-running processes.
Spawned Process Ownership
Configure the system
uid /
gid to use for spawned
git processes.
Timeout
Automatically kill the wrapped
git process after a rolling timeout.
Each task in the API returns the
simpleGit instance for chaining together multiple tasks, and each
step in the chain is also a
Promise that can be
await ed in an
async function or returned in a
Promise chain.
const simpleGit = require('simple-git');
const git = simpleGit();
// chain together tasks to await final result
await git.init().addRemote('origin', '...remote.git');
// or await each step individually
await git.init();
await git.addRemote('origin', '...remote.git')
To catch errors in async code, either wrap the whole chain in a try/catch:
const git = simpleGit()
try {
await git.init();
await git.addRemote(name, repoUrl);
}
catch (e) { /* handle all errors here */ }
or catch individual steps to permit the main chain to carry on executing rather than
jumping to the final
catch on the first error:
const git = simpleGit()
try {
await git.init().catch(ignoreError);
await git.addRemote(name, repoUrl);
}
catch (e) { /* handle all errors here */ }
function ignoreError () {}
In addition to returning promise method can be called with a trailing callback argument to handle the result of the task
const simpleGit = require('simple-git');
const git = simpleGit();
git.init(onInit).addRemote('origin', 'git@github.com:steveukx/git-js.git', onRemoteAdd);
function onInit (err, initResult) { }
function onRemoteAdd (err, addRemoteResult) { }
If any of the steps in the chain result in an error, all pending steps will be cancelled, see the parallel tasks section for more information on how to run tasks in parallel rather than in series .
Whether using a trailing callback or a Promise, tasks either return the raw
string or
Buffer response from the
git binary, or where possible a parsed interpretation of the response.
For type details of the response for each of the tasks, please see the TypeScript definitions.
|API
|What it does
.add([fileA, ...], handlerFn)
|adds one or more files to be under source control
.addAnnotatedTag(tagName, tagMessage, handlerFn)
|adds an annotated tag to the head of the current branch
.addTag(name, handlerFn)
|adds a lightweight tag to the head of the current branch
.catFile(options[, handlerFn])
|generate
cat-file detail,
options should be an array of strings as supported arguments to the cat-file command
.checkIgnore([filepath, ...], handlerFn)
|checks if filepath excluded by .gitignore rules
.clearQueue()
|immediately clears the queue of pending tasks (note: any command currently in progress will still call its completion callback)
.commit(message, handlerFn)
|commits changes in the current working directory with the supplied message where the message can be either a single string or array of strings to be passed as separate arguments (the
git command line interface converts these to be separated by double line breaks)
.commit(message, [fileA, ...], options, handlerFn)
|commits changes on the named files with the supplied message, when supplied, the optional options object can contain any other parameters to pass to the commit command, setting the value of the property to be a string will add
name=value to the command string, setting any other type of value will result in just the key from the object being passed (ie: just
name), an example of setting the author is below
.customBinary(gitPath)
|sets the command to use to reference git, allows for using a git binary not available on the path environment variable
.diff(options, handlerFn)
|get the diff of the current repo compared to the last commit with a set of options supplied as a string
.diff(handlerFn)
|get the diff for all file in the current repo compared to the last commit
.diffSummary(handlerFn)
|gets a summary of the diff for files in the repo, uses the
git diff --stat format to calculate changes. Handler is called with a nullable error object and an instance of the DiffSummary
.diffSummary(options, handlerFn)
|includes options in the call to
diff --stat options and returns a DiffSummary
.env(name, value)
|Set environment variables to be passed to the spawned child processes, see usage in detail below.
.exec(handlerFn)
|calls a simple function in the current step
.fetch([options, ] handlerFn)
|update the local working copy database with changes from the default remote repo and branch, when supplied the options argument can be a standard options object either an array of string commands as supported by the git fetch.
.fetch(remote, branch, handlerFn)
|update the local working copy database with changes from a remote repo
.fetch(handlerFn)
|update the local working copy database with changes from the default remote repo and branch
.outputHandler(handlerFn)
|attaches a handler that will be called with the name of the command being run and the
stdout and
stderr readable streams created by the child process running that command
.raw(args[, handlerFn])
|Execute any arbitrary array of commands supported by the underlying git binary. When the git process returns a non-zero signal on exit and it printed something to
stderr, the commmand will be treated as an error, otherwise treated as a success.
.rebase([options,] handlerFn)
|Rebases the repo,
options should be supplied as an array of string parameters supported by the git rebase command, or an object of options (see details below for option formats).
.revert(commit [, options [, handlerFn]])
|reverts one or more commits in the working copy. The commit can be any regular commit-ish value (hash, name or offset such as
HEAD~2) or a range of commits (eg:
master~5..master~2). When supplied the options argument contain any options accepted by git-revert.
.rm([fileA, ...], handlerFn)
|removes any number of files from source control
.rmKeepLocal([fileA, ...], handlerFn)
|removes files from source control but leaves them on disk
.stash([options, ][ handlerFn])
|Stash the working directory, optional first argument can be an array of string arguments or options object to pass to the git stash command.
.stashList([options, ][handlerFn])
|Retrieves the stash list, optional first argument can be an object specifying
options.splitter to override the default value of
;;;;, alternatively options can be a set of arguments as supported by the
git stash list command.
.tag(args[], handlerFn)
|Runs any supported git tag commands with arguments passed as an array of strings .
.tags([options, ] handlerFn)
|list all tags, use the optional options object to set any options allows by the git tag command. Tags will be sorted by semantic version number by default, for git versions 2.7 and above, use the
--sort option to set a custom sort.
.show([options], handlerFn)
|Show various types of objects, for example the file content at a certain commit.
options is the single value string or array of string commands you want to run
.applyPatch(patch, [options]) applies a single string patch (as generated by
git diff), optionally configured with the supplied options to set any arguments supported by the apply command. Returns the unmodified string response from
stdout of the
git binary.
.applyPatch(patches, [options]) applies an array of string patches (as generated by
git diff), optionally configured with the supplied options to set any arguments supported by the apply command. Returns the unmodified string response from
stdout of the
git binary.
.branch([options]) uses the supplied options to run any arguments supported by the branch command. Either returns a BranchSummaryResult instance when listing branches, or a BranchSingleDeleteResult type object when the options included
-d,
-D or
--delete which cause it to delete a named branch rather than list existing branches.
.branchLocal() gets a list of local branches as a BranchSummaryResult instance
.deleteLocalBranch(branchName) deletes a local branch - treats a failed attempt as an error
.deleteLocalBranch(branchName, forceDelete) deletes a local branch, optionally explicitly setting forceDelete to true - treats a failed attempt as an error
.deleteLocalBranches(branchNames) deletes multiple local branches
.deleteLocalBranches(branchNames, forceDelete) deletes multiple local branches, optionally explicitly setting forceDelete to true
.clean(mode) clean the working tree. Mode should be "n" - dry run or "f" - force
.clean(cleanSwitches [,options]) set
cleanSwitches to a string containing any number of the supported single character options, optionally with a standard options object
.checkout(checkoutWhat [, options]) - checks out the supplied tag, revision or branch when supplied as a string,
additional arguments supported by git checkout can be supplied as an
options object/array.
.checkout(options) - uses the checks out the supplied options object/array to check out.
.checkoutBranch(branchName, startPoint) - checks out a new branch from the supplied start point.
.checkoutLocalBranch(branchName) - checks out a new local branch
.clone(repoPath, [localPath, [options]]) clone a remote repo at
repoPath to a local directory at
localPath, optionally with a standard options object of additional arguments to include between
git clone and the trailing
repo local arguments
.clone(repoPath, [options]) clone a remote repo at
repoPath to a directory in the current working directory with the same name as the repo
mirror(repoPath, [localPath, [options]]) behaves the same as the
.clone interface with the
--mirror flag enabled.
.addConfig(key, value, append = false, scope = 'local') add a local configuration property, when
append is set to
true the configuration setting is appended to rather than overwritten in the local config. Use the
scope argument
to pick where to save the new configuration setting (use the exported
GitConfigScope enum, or equivalent string
values -
worktree | local | global | system).
.getConfig(key) get the value(s) for a named key as a ConfigGetResult
.getConfig(key, scope) get the value(s) for a named key as a ConfigGetResult but limit the
scope of the properties searched to a single specified scope (use the exported
GitConfigScope enum, or equivalent
string values -
worktree | local | global | system)
.listConfig() reads the current configuration and returns a ConfigListSummary
.listConfig(scope: GitConfigScope) as with
listConfig but returns only those items in a specified scope (note that configuration values are overlaid on top of each other to build the config
git will actually use - to resolve the configuration you are using use
(await listConfig()).all without the scope argument)
.grep(searchTerm) searches for a single search term across all files in the working tree, optionally passing a standard options object of additional arguments
.grep(grepQueryBuilder(...)) use the
grepQueryBuilder to create a complex query to search for, optionally passing a standard options object of additional arguments
.hashObject(filePath, write = false) computes the object ID value for the contents of the named file (which can be
outside of the work tree), optionally writing the resulting value to the object database.
.init(bare [, options]) initialize a repository using the boolean
bare parameter to intialise a bare repository.
Any number of other arguments supported by git init can be supplied as an
options object/array.
.init([options]) initialize a repository using any arguments supported by
git init supplied as an options object/array.
.log([options]) list commits between
options.from and
options.to tags or branch (if not specified will
show all history). Use the
options object to set any options supported by the
git log command or any of the following:
options.file - the path to a file in your repository to only consider this path.
options.format - custom log format object, keys are the property names used on the returned object, values are the format string from pretty formats
options.from - when supplied along with
options.to sets the range of commits to log
options.mailMap - defaults to true, enables the use of mail map in returned values for email and name from the default format
options.maxCount - equivalent to setting the
--max-count option
options.multiLine - enables multiline body values in the default format (disabled by default)
options.splitter - the character sequence to use as a delimiter between fields in the log, should be a value that doesn't appear in any log message (defaults to
ò)
options.strictDate - switches the authored date value from an ISO 8601-like format to be strict ISO 8601 format
options.symmetric - defaults to true, enables symmetric revision range rather than a two-dot range
options.to - when supplied along with
options.from sets the range of commits to log
.merge(options) runs a merge using any configuration options supported
by git merge.
Conflicts during the merge result in an error response, the response is an instance of
MergeSummary whether it was an error or success.
When successful, the MergeSummary has all detail from a the PullSummary
along with summary detail for the merge.
When the merge failed, the MergeSummary contains summary detail for why the merge failed and which files
prevented the merge.
.mergeFromTo(remote, branch [, options]) - merge from the specified branch into the currently checked out branch,
similar to
.merge but with the
remote and
branch supplied as strings separately to any additional
options.
.mv(from, to) rename or move a single file at
from to
to
.mv(from, to) move all files in the
from array to the
to directory
.pull([options]) pulls all updates from the default tracked remote, any arguments supported by
git pull can be supplied as an options object/array.
.pull(remote, branch[, options]) pulls all updates from the specified remote branch (eg 'origin'/'master') along
with any custom options object/array
.push([options]) pushes to a named remote/branch using any supported options
from the git push command. Note that
simple-git enforces the use of
--verbose --porcelain options in order to parse the response. You don't need to supply these options.
.push(remote, branch[, options]) pushes to a named remote/branch, supports additional
options from the git push command.
.pushTags(remote[, options]) pushes local tags to a named remote (equivalent to using
.push([remote, '--tags']))
.addRemote(name, repo, [options]) adds a new named remote to be tracked as
name at the path
repo, optionally with any supported options for the git add call.
.getRemotes([verbose]) gets a list of the named remotes, supply the optional
verbose option as
true to include the URLs and purpose of each ref
.listRemote([options]) lists remote repositories - there are so many optional arguments in the underlying
git ls-remote call, just supply any you want to use as the optional options eg:
git.listRemote(['--heads', '--tags'], console.log)
.remote([options]) runs a
git remote command with any number of options
.removeRemote(name) removes the named remote
.reset(resetMode, [resetOptions]) resets the repository, sets the reset mode to one of the supported types (use a constant from
the exported
ResetMode enum, or a string equivalent:
mixed,
soft,
hard,
merge,
keep). Any number of other arguments
supported by git reset can be supplied as an options object/array.
.reset(resetOptions) resets the repository with the supplied options
.reset() resets the repository in
soft mode.
.revparse([options]) sends the supplied options to git rev-parse and returns the string response from
git.
.checkIsRepo() gets whether the current working directory is a descendent of a git repository.
.checkIsRepo('bare') gets whether the current working directory is within a bare git repo (see either git clone --bare or git init --bare).
.checkIsRepo('root') gets whether the current working directory is the root directory for a repo (sub-directories will return false).
.status([options]) gets the status of the current repo, resulting in a StatusResult. Additional arguments
supported by git status can be supplied as an options object/array.
.subModule(options) Run a
git submodule command with on or more arguments passed in as an options array or object
.submoduleAdd(repo, path) Adds a new sub module
.submoduleInit([options] Initialises sub modules, the optional options argument can be used to pass extra options to the
git submodule init command.
.submoduleUpdate(subModuleName, [options]) Updates sub modules, can be called with a sub module name and options, just the options or with no arguments
.cwd(workingDirectory) Sets the working directory for all future commands - note, this will change the working for the root instance, any chain created from the root will also be changed.
.cwd({ path, root = false }) Sets the working directory for all future commands either in the current chain of commands (where
root is omitted or set to
false) or in the main instance (where
root is
true).
Where the task accepts custom options (eg:
pull or
commit), these can be supplied as an object, the keys of which
will all be merged as trailing arguments in the command string, or as a simple array of strings.
When the value of the property in the options object is a
string, that name value
pair will be included in the command string as
name=value. For example:
// results in 'git pull origin master --no-rebase'
git().pull('origin', 'master', {'--no-rebase': null})
// results in 'git pull origin master --rebase=true'
git().pull('origin', 'master', {'--rebase': 'true'})
Options can also be supplied as an array of strings to be merged into the task's commands in the same way as when an object is used:
//
git.pull('origin', 'master', ['--no-rebase'])
Major release 2.x changes the way the queue of tasks are handled to use promises internally and makes
available the
.then and
.catch methods for integrating with promise consumers or async await.
TypeScript is used by default for all new code, allowing for auto-generated type definitions and a phased re-write of the library rather than a big-bang.
For a per-release overview of changes, see the changelog.
When upgrading to release 2.x from 1.x, see the changelog for the release 2.0.0
2.25.0 depends on Node.js version 12 or above, for use in lower versions of node.js ensure you are also
importing the necessary polyfills from
this change has been reverted in 2.30.0 and will be postponed until version 3.x.
core-js, see Legacy Node Versions
2.13.0
.push now returns a PushResult parsed representation of the response.
2.11.0 treats tasks chained together as atomic, where any failure in the chain prevents later tasks from
executing and tasks called from the root
git instance as the origin of a new chain, and able to be
run in parallel without failures impacting one anther. Prior to this
version, tasks called on the root
git instance would be cancelled when another one failed.
2.7.0 deprecates use of
.silent() in favour of using the
debug library - see the
debug logging guide for further details.
2.6.0 introduced
.then and
.catch as a way to chain a promise onto the current step of the chain.
Importing from
simple-git/promise instead of just
simple-git is no longer required and is actively discouraged.
For the full history see the changelog;
When the methods of
simple-git are chained together, they create an execution chain that will run in series,
useful for when the tasks themselves are order-dependent, eg:
const git = simpleGit();
git.init().addRemote('origin', 'https://some-repo.git').fetch();
Each task requires that the one before it has been run successfully before it is called, any errors in a step of the chain should prevent later steps from being attempted.
When the methods of
simple-git are called on the root instance (ie:
git = simpleGit()) rather than chained
off another task, it starts a new chain and will not be affected failures in tasks already being run. Useful
for when the tasks are independent of each other, eg:
const git = simpleGit();
const results = await Promise.all([
git.raw('rev-parse', '--show-cdup').catch(swallow),
git.raw('rev-parse', '--show-prefix').catch(swallow),
]);
function swallow (err) { return null }
Each
simple-git instance limits the number of spawned child processes that can be run simultaneously and
manages the queue of pending tasks for you. Configure this value by passing an options object to the
simpleGit function, eg:
const git = simpleGit({ maxConcurrentProcesses: 10 });
Treating tasks called on the root instance as the start of separate chains is a change to the behaviour of
simple-git and was added in version
2.11.0.
When no suitable wrapper exists in the interface for creating a request, it is possible to run a command directly
using
git.raw([...], handler). The array of commands are passed directly to the
git binary:
const git = require('simple-git');
const path = '/path/to/repo';
const commands = [ 'config', '--global', 'advice.pushNonFastForward', 'false' ];
// using an array of commands
git(path).raw(commands, (err, result) => {
// err is null unless this command failed
// result is the raw output of this command
});
// using a var-args of strings and awaiting rather than using the callback
const result = await git(path).raw(...commands);
The easiest way to supply a username / password to the remote host is to include it in the URL, for example:
const USER = 'something';
const PASS = 'somewhere';
const REPO = 'github.com/username/private-repo';
const git = require('simple-git');
const remote = `https://${USER}:${PASS}@${REPO}`;
git().silent(true)
.clone(remote)
.then(() => console.log('finished'))
.catch((err) => console.error('failed: ', err));
Be sure to enable silent mode to prevent fatal errors from being logged to stdout.
Pass one or more environment variables to the child processes spawned by
simple-git with the
.env method which
supports passing either an object of name=value pairs or setting a single variable at a time:
const GIT_SSH_COMMAND = "ssh -o UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no";
const git = require('simple-git');
git()
.env('GIT_SSH_COMMAND', GIT_SSH_COMMAND)
.status((err, status) => { /* */ })
git().env({ ...process.env, GIT_SSH_COMMAND })
.status()
.then(status => { })
.catch(err => {});
Note - when passing environment variables into the child process, these will replace the standard
process.env
variables, the example above creates a new object based on
process.env but with the
GIT_SSH_COMMAND property
added.
To import with TypeScript:
import simpleGit, { SimpleGit, StatusResult } from 'simple-git';
const git: SimpleGit = simpleGit();
const status: StatusResult = await git.status();
For each task run, the return is the same
SimpleGit instance for ease of building
a series of tasks that all run sequentially and are treated as atomic (ie: if any
step fails, the later tasks are not attempted).
To work with promises (either directly or as part of async/await), simply call the function as before:
const simpleGit = require('simple-git');
const git = simpleGit();
// async / await
const status = await git.status();
// promise
git.status().then(result => {...});
When the
git process exits with a non-zero status (or in some cases like
merge the git
process exits with a successful zero code but there are conflicts in the merge) the task
will reject with a
GitError when there is no available parser to handle the error or a
GitResponseError for when there is.
See the
err property of the callback:
git.merge((err, mergeSummary) => {
if (err.git) {
mergeSummary = err.git; // the failed mergeSummary
}
})
Catch errors with try/catch in async code:
try {
const mergeSummary = await git.merge();
console.log(`Merged ${ mergeSummary.merges.length } files`);
}
catch (err) {
// err.message - the string summary of the error
// err.stack - some stack trace detail
// err.git - where a parser was able to run, this is the parsed content
console.error(`Merge resulted in ${ err.git.conflicts.length } conflicts`);
}
Catch errors with a
.catch on the promise:
const mergeSummary = await git.merge()
.catch(err => {
if (err.git) { return err.git; } // the unsuccessful mergeSummary
throw err; // some other error, so throw
});
if (mergeSummary.failed) {
console.error(`Merge resulted in ${ mergeSummary.conflicts.length } conflicts`);
}
With typed errors available in TypeScript
import simpleGit, { MergeSummary, GitResponseError } from 'simple-git';
try {
const mergeSummary = await simpleGit().merge();
console.log(`Merged ${ mergeSummary.merges.length } files`);
}
catch (err) {
// err.message - the string summary of the error
// err.stack - some stack trace detail
// err.git - where a parser was able to run, this is the parsed content
const mergeSummary: MergeSummary = (err as GitResponseError<MergeSummary>).git;
const conflicts = mergeSummary?.conflicts || [];
console.error(`Merge resulted in ${ conflicts.length } conflicts`);
}
See the debug logging guide for logging examples and how to make use of the debug library's programmatic interface in your application.
See the debug logging guide for the full list of verbose logging options to use with the debug library.
There are a few potential reasons:
git isn't available as a binary for the user running the main
node process, custom paths to the binary can be used
with the
.customBinary(...) api option.
the working directory passed in to the main
simple-git function isn't accessible, check it is read/write accessible
by the user running the
node process. This library uses
@kwsites/file-exists to validate the working directory exists,
to output its logs add
@kwsites/file-exists to your
DEBUG environment variable. eg:
DEBUG=@kwsites/file-exists,simple-git node ./your-app.js
The properties of
git log are fetched using the
--pretty=format argument which supports different tokens depending
on the version of
git - for example the
%D token used to show the refs was added in git
2.2.3, for any version
before that please ensure you are supplying your own format object with properties supported by the version of git you
are using.
For more details of the supported tokens, please see the
official
git log documentation
The properties of
git.log are fetched using the character sequence
ò as a delimiter. If your commit messages
use this sequence, supply a custom
splitter in the options, for example:
git.log({ splitter: '💻' })
DEBUG=simple-git:task:*,simple-git:output:*
simple-git:output:diff:1 [stdOut] 1 file changed, 1 insertion(+))
stdOut output is the same as you would expect to see when running the command directly in terminal
In some cases
git will show progress messages or additional detail on error states in the output for
stdErr that will help debug your issue, these messages are also included in the verbose log.
From
v3.x,
simple-git will drop support for
node.js version 10 or below, to use in a lower version of
node will result in errors such as:
Object.fromEntries is not a function
Object.entries is not a function
message.flatMap is not a function
To resolve these issues, either upgrade to a newer version of node.js or ensure you are using the necessary
polyfills from
core-js - see Legacy Node Versions.
If the
simple-git api doesn't explicitly limit the scope of the task being run (ie:
git.add() requires the files to
be added, but
git.status() will run against the entire repo), add a
pathspec to the command using trailing options:
const git = simpleGit();
const wholeRepoStatus = await git.status();
const subDirStatusUsingOptArray = await git.status(['--', 'sub-dir']);
const subDirStatusUsingOptObject = await git.status({'--': null, 'sub-dir': null});
async function status (workingDir) {
const git = require('simple-git');
let statusSummary = null;
try {
statusSummary = await git(workingDir).status();
}
catch (e) {
// handle the error
}
return statusSummary;
}
// using the async function
status(__dirname + '/some-repo').then(status => console.log(status));
const simpleGit = require('simple-git');
const git = simpleGit(__dirname);
git.checkIsRepo()
.then(isRepo => !isRepo && initialiseRepo(git))
.then(() => git.fetch());
function initialiseRepo (git) {
return git.init()
.then(() => git.addRemote('origin', 'https://some.git.repo'))
}
require('simple-git')(__dirname + '/some-repo')
.pull()
.tags((err, tags) => console.log("Latest available tag: %s", tags.latest));
// update repo and when there are changes, restart the app
require('simple-git')()
.pull((err, update) => {
if(update && update.summary.changes) {
require('child_process').exec('npm restart');
}
});
require('simple-git')()
.init()
.add('./*')
.commit("first commit!")
.addRemote('origin', 'https://github.com/user/repo.git')
.push('origin', 'master');
-u
require('simple-git')()
.add('./*')
.commit("first commit!")
.addRemote('origin', 'some-repo-url')
.push(['-u', 'origin', 'master'], () => console.log('done'));
require('simple-git')()
.outputHandler((bin, stdout, stderr, args) => {
stdout.pipe(process.stdout);
stderr.pipe(process.stderr);
// the name of the binary used, defaults to git, see customBinary for more info
assert.equal(bin, 'git');
// all other arguments passsed to the binary
assert.deepEqual(args, ['checkout', 'https://github.com/user/repo.git']);
})
.checkout('https://github.com/user/repo.git');
// when using a chain
require('simple-git')()
.exec(() => console.log('Starting pull...'))
.pull((err, update) => {
if(update && update.summary.changes) {
require('child_process').exec('npm restart');
}
})
.exec(() => console.log('pull done.'));
// when using async and optional chaining
const git = require('simple-git')()
console.log('Starting pull...')
if ((await git.pull())?.summary.changes) {
require('child_process').exec('npm restart');
}
console.log('pull done.');
require('simple-git')()
.log((err, log) => console.log(log))
.log('0.11.0', '0.12.0', (err, log) => console.log(log));
require('simple-git')()
.addConfig('user.name', 'Some One')
.addConfig('user.email', 'some@one.com')
.commit('committed as "Some One"', 'file-one')
.commit('committed as "Another Person"', 'file-two', { '--author': '"Another Person <another@person.com>"' });
require('simple-git')()
.listRemote(['--get-url'], (err, data) => {
if (!err) {
console.log('Remote url for repository at ' + __dirname + ':');
console.log(data);
}
});