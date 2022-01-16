Function Plot is a powerful library built on top of D3.js whose purpose is to render functions with little configuration, think of it as a little clone of Google's plotting utility: y = x * x

The library currently supports interactive line charts and scatterplots, whenever the graph scale is modified the function is evaluated again with the new bounds, result: infinite graphs!

Thanks to @liuyao12 for the initial version of the Observable notebook, you can check his own version here https://beta.observablehq.com/@liuyao12/function-plot

Installation

npm install function -plot

Examples

API

import functionPlot from 'function-plot' functionPlot(options)

License

2015-2020 MIT © Mauricio Poppe