sfp

simple-function-plot

by Mauricio Poppe
0.3.3

A 2d function plotter powered by d3 and interval arithmetic

33

696

1mo ago

11

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Deprecated!
Package renamed to function-plot

Readme

image

NPM Build Status js-standard-style storybook

Function Plot is a powerful library built on top of D3.js whose purpose is to render functions with little configuration, think of it as a little clone of Google's plotting utility: y = x * x

The library currently supports interactive line charts and scatterplots, whenever the graph scale is modified the function is evaluated again with the new bounds, result: infinite graphs!

Edit function-plot

image,

Thanks to @liuyao12 for the initial version of the Observable notebook, you can check his own version here https://beta.observablehq.com/@liuyao12/function-plot

Installation

npm install function-plot

Examples

Examples in the homepage

API

import functionPlot from 'function-plot'
functionPlot(options)

All the available options are described in the docs

License

2015-2020 MIT © Mauricio Poppe

FOSSA Status

