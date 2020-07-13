A small, simple http server for mocking and asserting http calls.
npm install simple-fake-server --save-dev
or
yarn add simple-fake-server
import { FakeServer } from 'simple-fake-server');
describe('Test Example', () => {
let fakeServer;
before(() => {
fakeServer = new FakeServer(1234);
fakeServer.start(); //The FakeServer now listens on http://localhost:1234
});
it('Does something', async () => {
const route = fakeServer.get('/your/api').willReturn({ message: "hello world" });
const response = await fetch('http://localhost:1234/your/api', { method: 'GET' });
const body = await response.json();
expect(response.status).toEqual(200);
expect(body.message).toEqual("hello world");
expect(fakeServer.didReceive(route.call)).toEqual(true);
});
after(() => {
fakeServer.stop(); // stop listening
});
});
const route = fakeServer
.get(pathRegex) // Http Method and route (route may be a regex). See Supported HTTP Methods section.
.withBody(object) // Route Restriction (optional). The server will only respond to requests matching the restriction. See Route Restrictions section for more info.
.willSucceed(); // Route Response (mandatory). See Response Section for more info.
The following http methods are supported:
Response is mandatory and needs to be set on any defined route.
willSucceed() - a request to a route that was defined with willSucceed will return 200 as the status code and
{} as the response body.
willFail(errorStatusCode?: number) - a request to route that was defined with willFail will return
errorStatusCode as the status code (or default to 500 if none provided) and
{} as the response body.
willReturn(response: any, statusCode?: number) - a request to route that was defined with willReturn will return status code
statusCode (default is 200 if none provided) and
response as the response body.
Restrictions are optional and can be defined after calling
FakeHttpServer.{method}(path). Only one restriction can be set per route definition.
Chaining more than one restriction will result in an error.
withBody(body: object)
const withBodyRoute = fakeServer.post('/some/path').withBody({a: 1, b: 2}).willSucceed();
// Request to /some/path with body { a: 1, b: 2 } => Success, 200 status code.
// Request to /some/path with body { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 } => Fail, 400 status code.
withBodyThatMatches(regex: string)
Will match only requests with body that match the given regex.
i.e. route defined with
withBodyThatMatches('[a-zA-Z]+$') will accept request body
abc but will reject
123.
withBodyThatContains(partialObject: object)
Will match only requests with content-type header set to 'application/json' and body that is a superset of the given body. i.e. route defined with
withBodyThatContains({ a: 1, b: 2 }) will accept request body
{ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3} but will reject a request with
{ a: 1 } as the body.
withQueryParams(queryParams: object)
Will only match requests that match the query params set on
queryParams.
i.e. route defined with `withQueryParams({ someQuery: true })` will match requests to `some/path?someQuery=true` but will reject `some/path?someQuery=false` or `some/path?someQuery=true&other=something`.
NOTES:
didReceive (more on this on the next section).
Each route exposes a
RouteCallTester object that can be accessed using
route.call:
const route = fakeServer.get('/some/path').willSucceed();
const routeCallTester = route.call;
FakeServer instance exposes 3 methods that can be helpful for your tests assertions.
didReceive(routeCallTester: RouteCallTester)
const route = fakeServer.get('/your/api').willSucceed();
console.log(fakeServer.hasMade(route.call)); // false
await fetch('http://localhost:1234/your/api', {method: 'GET'});
console.log(fakeServer.hasMade(route.call)); // true
callsReceived(routeCallTester: RouteCallTester)
Returns an array of all calls received that match the provided route.
Each entry of the array is an object containing
method,
path,
headers and
body.
clearCallHistory()
After calling clearCallHistory hasMade will always return false and callsMade will always return an empty array until the next call is made.
It's possible to add a constrain to the routeCallTester. It's useful when the route was defined with a regex or a body restriction and you want to make sure exactly what was the route called with.
withPath(specificPath: string)
await fetch('/some/path/xyz', {method: 'GET'});
console.log(fakeServer.didReceive(route.call.withPath('/some/path/xyz'))); // true
console.log(fakeServer.didReceive(route.call.withPath('/some/path/abc'))); // false
withBodyText(text: string)
Useful when defining a route with
withBodyThatMatches using regex and you'd like to assert a specific body text.
withSpecificBody(body: object)
Useful when defining a route with
withBodyThatContains and you'd like to assert a specific body object.
You can check out our tests section to see a bunch of different usage examples.