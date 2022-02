Observes resizing of an element using a hidden iframe.

JSFiddle Demo

Installation

npm i -S simple-element-resize-detector

Usage

import observeResize from 'simple-element-resize-detector' ; let element = document .createElement( 'div' ); observeResize(element, () => { console .log( 'new size: ' , { width : element.clientWidth, height : element.clientHeight }); });

To stop observing resize events, simply remove the returned detector frame:

let detector = observeResize(el, () => {}); detector.remove();

Notes

element passed to observeResize() must have position: relative style to be correctly observed, otherwise nearest relative ancestor will be observed instead.

passed to must have style to be correctly observed, otherwise nearest relative ancestor will be observed instead. This library uses <iframe> s to detect when an element resizes. <iframe> s are heavy objects are usually take good amount of memory. Be careful and don't abuse it.

License

MIT