A simple drag-and-drop input using vanilla JavaScript.
The library supports supports selection of multiple files, ZIP decoding, and fallback to
<input type=file multiple> on older browsers.
npm install --save simple-dropzone
Create DOM elements for the dropzone and a file input (for compatibility with older browsers). Both may be styled in CSS however you choose.
<div id="dropzone"></div>
<input type="file" id="input">
Create a
SimpleDropzone controller. When files are added, by drag-and-drop or selection with the input, a
drop event is emitted. This event contains a map of filenames to HTML5 File objects. The file list is flat, although directory structure is shown in the filenames.
dropzone.on('drop', ({files}) => {
console.log(files);
});
Optionally, you may want to set additional attributes to configure the file input element, e.g. to allow selection of multiple files.
dropEl,
inputEl )
Constructor takes two DOM elements, for the dropzone and file input.
const dropEl = document.querySelector('#dropzone');
const inputEl = document.querySelector('#input');
const dropCtrl = new SimpleDropzone(dropEl, inputEl);
<div id="dropzone"></div>
<input type="file" id="input">
event,
callback ) :
this
Listens for
event and invokes the callback.
dropCtrl.on('drop', ({files}) => {
console.log(files);
});
Destroys the instance and unbinds all events.
|Event
|Properties
|Description
drop
files : Map<string, File>, archive?: File
|New files added, from either drag-and-drop or selection.
archive is provided if the files were extracted from a ZIP archive.
dropstart
|—
|Selection is in progress. Decompressing ZIP archives may take several seconds.
droperror
message : string
|Selection has failed.