A simple drag-and-drop input using vanilla JavaScript.

The library supports supports selection of multiple files, ZIP decoding, and fallback to <input type=file multiple> on older browsers.

Installation

npm install --save simple-dropzone

Usage

Create DOM elements for the dropzone and a file input (for compatibility with older browsers). Both may be styled in CSS however you choose.

< div id = "dropzone" > </ div > < input type = "file" id = "input" >

Create a SimpleDropzone controller. When files are added, by drag-and-drop or selection with the input, a drop event is emitted. This event contains a map of filenames to HTML5 File objects. The file list is flat, although directory structure is shown in the filenames.

dropzone.on( 'drop' , ({files}) => { console .log(files); });

Optionally, you may want to set additional attributes to configure the file input element, e.g. to allow selection of multiple files.

API

SimpleDropzone( dropEl , inputEl )

Constructor takes two DOM elements, for the dropzone and file input.

const dropEl = document .querySelector( '#dropzone' ); const inputEl = document .querySelector( '#input' ); const dropCtrl = new SimpleDropzone(dropEl, inputEl);

.on( event , callback ) : this

Listens for event and invokes the callback.

dropCtrl.on( 'drop' , ({files}) => { console .log(files); });

Destroys the instance and unbinds all events.

Events