A lightweight, extendable, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin. Similar to jQuery DataTables for use in modern browsers, but without the jQuery dependency. Note: If you want a version that works in very old browsers (IE, etc.), then head over to https://github.com/fiduswriter/Simple-DataTables-classic .

Based on Vanilla-DataTables, but written in ES2018.

See the demos here.

CDN

To use the CDN version of Simple-DataTables use either https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest or https://unpkg.com/simple-datatables. You also need to add the CSS styling, so the elements you'll add to html head element can for example be these:

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest/dist/style.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

License

LGPL

Features

Sortable columns

Pagination

Searchable

Customisable layout

Customisable labels

Customise column rendering

Export to common formats like csv , txt json , and sql

, , and Import csv and json data

and data Control column visibility

Reorder or swap columns

dayjs integration for sorting columns with datetime strings

Extentable with custom plugins See the Simple-DataTables wiki

Simple-DataTables Documentation

Install

npm

npm install simple-datatables --save

Yarn

yarn add simple-datatables

Quick Start

Then just initialise the plugin by import DataTable and either passing a reference to the table or a CSS3 selector string as the first parameter:

import {DataTable} from "simple-datatables" const myTable = document .querySelector( "#myTable" ); const dataTable = new DataTable(myTable); const dataTable = new DataTable( "#myTable" );

You can also pass the options object as the second parameter:

import {DataTable} from "simple-datatables" const dataTable = new DataTable( "#myTable" , { searchable : false , fixedHeight : true , ... })

If using the CDN: