simple-datatables

by fiduswriter
3.2.0 (see all)

DataTables but in Vanilla ES2018 JS

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

717

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Simple-DataTables

A lightweight, extendable, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin. Similar to jQuery DataTables for use in modern browsers, but without the jQuery dependency. Note: If you want a version that works in very old browsers (IE, etc.), then head over to https://github.com/fiduswriter/Simple-DataTables-classic .

Based on Vanilla-DataTables, but written in ES2018.

See the demos here.

To use the CDN version of Simple-DataTables use either https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest or https://unpkg.com/simple-datatables. You also need to add the CSS styling, so the elements you'll add to html head element can for example be these:

<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest/dist/style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest" type="text/javascript"></script>

Features

  • Sortable columns
  • Pagination
  • Searchable
  • Customisable layout
  • Customisable labels
  • Customise column rendering
  • Export to common formats like csv, txt json, and sql
  • Import csv and json data
  • Control column visibility
  • Reorder or swap columns
  • dayjs integration for sorting columns with datetime strings
  • Extentable with custom plugins See the Simple-DataTables wiki

Simple-DataTables Documentation

Quick Start

Then just initialise the plugin by import DataTable and either passing a reference to the table or a CSS3 selector string as the first parameter:

import {DataTable} from "simple-datatables"

const myTable = document.querySelector("#myTable");
const dataTable = new DataTable(myTable);

// or

const dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable");

You can also pass the options object as the second parameter:

import {DataTable} from "simple-datatables"

const dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable", {
    searchable: false,
    fixedHeight: true,
    ...
})

If using the CDN:

const dataTable = new simpleDatatables.DataTable("#myTable", {
    searchable: false,
    fixedHeight: true,
    ...
})

