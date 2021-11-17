A lightweight, extendable, dependency-free javascript HTML table plugin. Similar to jQuery DataTables for use in modern browsers, but without the jQuery dependency. Note: If you want a version that works in very old browsers (IE, etc.), then head over to https://github.com/fiduswriter/Simple-DataTables-classic .
Based on Vanilla-DataTables, but written in ES2018.
See the demos here.
To use the CDN version of Simple-DataTables use either https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest or https://unpkg.com/simple-datatables. You also need to add the CSS styling, so the elements you'll add to html head element can for example be these:
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest/dist/style.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/simple-datatables@latest" type="text/javascript"></script>
LGPL
csv,
txt
json, and
sql
csv and
json data
Simple-DataTables Documentation
npm install simple-datatables --save
yarn add simple-datatables
Then just initialise the plugin by import DataTable and either passing a reference to the table or a CSS3 selector string as the first parameter:
import {DataTable} from "simple-datatables"
const myTable = document.querySelector("#myTable");
const dataTable = new DataTable(myTable);
// or
const dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable");
You can also pass the options object as the second parameter:
import {DataTable} from "simple-datatables"
const dataTable = new DataTable("#myTable", {
searchable: false,
fixedHeight: true,
...
})
If using the CDN:
const dataTable = new simpleDatatables.DataTable("#myTable", {
searchable: false,
fixedHeight: true,
...
})