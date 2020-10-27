

A simple, no-nonsense CSS reset stylesheet to use as an NPM dependency.

Installation

$ npm install --save simple-css-reset

Usage

You need the ember-cli-node-assets package to be able to import the CSS file into your application. Then you need to add the reset file to the ember-cli build file.

$ npm install --save-dev ember-cli-node-assets

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { const app = new EmberApp(defaults, { nodeAssets : { 'simple-css-reset' : { import : [ 'reset.css' ] } } }); };

Webpack

Assuming you have properly installed and configured CSS loader, you can simply require the reset.css file within the entry point of your app.

$ npm install --save-dev css-loader

import 'simple-css-reset/reset.css' ;

Gatsby

Since simple-css-reset is meant to be used a global reset stylesheet, the best way to use it in Gatsby is including in gatsby-browser.js .

import 'simple-css-reset' ;

License

simple-css-reset is © 2014-2019 Mirego and may be freely distributed under the New BSD license. See the LICENSE.md file.

The reset logo is based on this lovely icon by Hali Gali Harun, from The Noun Project. Used under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license.

