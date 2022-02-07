Simple commit message wizard and validator; works with commitizen and pre-git

Purpose

This module can:

parse simple commit message of the type type(scope): message

validate a given message if it fits the above simple format

guide the user with questions in order to form well formatted message

Valid commit messages

Simplest

major : breaking change in API minor : this is a new feature fix : an example fix message

Synonyms

For convenience you can use synonyms:

"break: ..." is synonym to "major: ..."

"feat: ..." is synonym to "minor: ..."

"patch: ..." is synonym to "fix: ..."

Scopes

You can optionally put a scope for the commit. For example if you added a new feature to the log feature of the module

feat (log) : added colors!

Similarly, you can add scope to each type

major (scope) : breaking change in API minor (something) : this is a new feature fix (login) : an example fix message

Skip release

If you just want to commit code, but not publish a new version from CI, you have several choices.

chore (tests) : writing more tests WIP: work in progress, not ready yet

note if you have local commit message validation as a Git hook, for example using pre-git skip the message check using git commit -n option.

The commit message can have lines that start with # character. These lines will be ignored.

Install and use

npm install --save simple-commit-message

Then use the following methods

var simple = require ( 'simple-commit-message' ) simple.name const result = simple.parse(message) simple.validate(message, log) simple.prompter(inquirer, cb) simple.isPublic( simple.parse( "feat(foo): add foo feature" ).type )

See inquirer for details.

As plugin for semantic-release

This module can function as analyzeCommits plugin for semantic-release. Just add to the configuration file

{ "analyzeCommits" : "simple-commit-message" }

Versions

1 ... 3.x compatible with semantic-release v8

compatible with v8 4 compatible with semantic-release v11

Wizard

This module comes with included "bin" script that runs the wizard and asks you the questions. To use, add a script to your package, for example name it "commit"

{ "scripts" : { "commit" : "simple-commit-message" } }

Then instead of git commit use the command npm run commit and answer questions.

Debugging

To see the commit processing logic locally, run

GH_TOKEN=aaa NPM_TOKEN=fff $(npm bin)/semantic-release pre || true && git checkout .npmrc

This will trigger local commit analysis without publishing.

To see debug log messages run this plugin with DEBUG=simple environment variable.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Gleb Bahmutov

