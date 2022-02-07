Simple commit message wizard and validator; works with commitizen and pre-git
This module can:
type(scope): message
major: breaking change in API
minor: this is a new feature
fix: an example fix message
For convenience you can use synonyms:
You can optionally put a scope for the commit. For example if you added
a new feature to the
log feature of the module
feat(log): added colors!
Similarly, you can add scope to each type
major(scope): breaking change in API
minor(something): this is a new feature
fix(login): an example fix message
If you just want to commit code, but not publish a new version from CI, you have several choices.
chore(tests): writing more tests
WIP: work in progress, not ready yet
note if you have local commit message validation as a Git hook, for
example using pre-git
skip the message check using
git commit -n option.
The commit message can have lines that start with
# character. These
lines will be ignored.
npm install --save simple-commit-message
Then use the following methods
var simple = require('simple-commit-message')
simple.name // "simple"
// returns an object with parsed info
const result = simple.parse(message)
/*
{
firstLine, // first message line
type, // "major", "feat", "fix", "chore" or undefined
scope, // inside of round braces
subject // message after :
*/
// returns true / false, prints errors to given log function or console.error
simple.validate(message, log)
// message wizard built on top of inquirer
simple.prompter(inquirer, cb)
// returns true if the commit message is public ("feat", etc)
simple.isPublic(
simple.parse("feat(foo): add foo feature").type
) // true
See inquirer for details.
This module can function as analyzeCommits plugin for semantic-release. Just add to the configuration file
{
"analyzeCommits": "simple-commit-message"
}
1 ... 3.x compatible with
semantic-release v8
4 compatible with
semantic-release v11
This module comes with included "bin" script that runs the wizard and asks you the questions. To use, add a script to your package, for example name it "commit"
{
"scripts": {
"commit": "simple-commit-message"
}
}
Then instead of
git commit use the command
npm run commit and answer questions.
To see the commit processing logic locally, run
GH_TOKEN=aaa NPM_TOKEN=fff $(npm bin)/semantic-release pre || true && git checkout .npmrc
This will trigger local commit analysis without publishing.
To see debug log messages run this plugin with
DEBUG=simple environment
variable.
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
Copyright (c) 2015 Gleb Bahmutov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.