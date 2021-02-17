openbase logo
scb

simple-command-bus

by Erick Torres
1.0.7 (see all)

Simple Command Bus implementation for Nodejs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Simple Command Bus

npm version Build Status codecov

Simple Command Bus Implementation for NodeJS. It is majorly inspired by Tactician Command Bus for PHP https://tactician.thephpleague.com/

Requirements

This project requires nodejs 8 or higher.

Install

NPM

npm install simple-command-bus

Yarn

yarn add simple-command-bus

Basic Usage

const {
    Command,
    CommandBus,
    CommandHandlerMiddleware,
    ClassNameExtractor,
    InMemoryLocator,
    HandleInflector,
    LoggerMiddleware 
} = require('simple-command-bus');

// CreateAccount Command
class CreateAccountCommand extends Command {
    constructor(firstName, lastName) {
        super();
        this.firstName = firstName;
        this.lastName = lastName;
    }
}

// CreateAccount Handler
class CreateAccountHandler {
    handle(command) {
        // Logic to create an account.
    }
};

// Handler middleware
var commandHandlerMiddleware = new CommandHandlerMiddleware(
    new ClassNameExtractor(),
    new InMemoryLocator({ CreateAccountHandler: new CreateAccountHandler() }),
    new HandleInflector()
);

// Command bus instance
var commandBus = new CommandBus([
    new LoggerMiddleware(console),
    commandHandlerMiddleware
]);

const createAccountCommand = new CreateAccountCommand('John', 'Doe');
var result = commandBus.handle(createAccountCommand);
console.log('Result:', result);

Run tests

yarn run test

Run tests with coverage

yarn run test:coverage

Check example

  • node examples/index.js

