Simple Command Bus

Simple Command Bus Implementation for NodeJS. It is majorly inspired by Tactician Command Bus for PHP https://tactician.thephpleague.com/

Requirements

This project requires nodejs 8 or higher.

Install

NPM

npm install simple-command-bus

Yarn

yarn add simple-command-bus

Basic Usage

const { Command, CommandBus, CommandHandlerMiddleware, ClassNameExtractor, InMemoryLocator, HandleInflector, LoggerMiddleware } = require ( 'simple-command-bus' ); class CreateAccountCommand extends Command { constructor (firstName, lastName) { super (); this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } } class CreateAccountHandler { handle(command) { } }; var commandHandlerMiddleware = new CommandHandlerMiddleware( new ClassNameExtractor(), new InMemoryLocator({ CreateAccountHandler : new CreateAccountHandler() }), new HandleInflector() ); var commandBus = new CommandBus([ new LoggerMiddleware( console ), commandHandlerMiddleware ]); const createAccountCommand = new CreateAccountCommand( 'John' , 'Doe' ); var result = commandBus.handle(createAccountCommand); console .log( 'Result:' , result);

Run tests

yarn run test

Run tests with coverage

yarn run test:coverage

