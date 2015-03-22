openbase logo
simple-bufferstream

by Rod Vagg
1.0.0

Turn a Node.js Buffer into a ReadableStream

3.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
no longer maintained

Readme

Simple BufferStream Build Status

Give it a Node.js Buffer and it'll give you a Node.js Readable Stream; that's all!

If you need anything fancier then use BufferStream, it does splitting and the whole kitchen sink!

A contrived example:

var sbuff = require('simple-bufferstream')

sbuff(myBuffer).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('myoutput.dat'))

Not that you'd want to do exactly that but sometimes you need a Buffer to behave as a Stream.

Licence

Simple BufferStream is Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.

