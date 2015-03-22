Give it a Node.js Buffer and it'll give you a Node.js Readable Stream; that's all!
If you need anything fancier then use BufferStream, it does splitting and the whole kitchen sink!
A contrived example:
var sbuff = require('simple-bufferstream')
sbuff(myBuffer).pipe(fs.createWriteStream('myoutput.dat'))
Not that you'd want to do exactly that but sometimes you need a Buffer to behave as a Stream.
Simple BufferStream is Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.