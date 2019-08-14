Introduction

a lightweight flowchart editor for Vue.js, code with vanillaJS,

Note

This repository is not being actively maintained due to lack of time and interest.

My sincerest apologies to the open source community for allowing this project to stagnate. I hope it was useful for some of you as a jumping-off point.

Demo

https://jeffreyrn.github.io/vue-simple-flowchart/demo/

Feature

drag to connent two node, click to delete link

support add, delete, save node

reactive flowchart data

Usage

install via npm/yarn

yarn add vue-simple-flowchart

import in script

import SimpleFlowchart from 'vue-simple-flowchart' ; import 'vue-simple-flowchart/dist/vue-flowchart.css' ;

register the component, and add below to html:

< simple-flowchart :scene.sync = "data" > </ simple-flowchart >

then set data for flowchart component, for example:

data() { return { data : { centerX : 1024 , centerY : 140 , scale : 1 , nodes : [ { id : 2 , x : -700 , y : -69 , type : 'Action' , label : 'test1' , }, { id : 4 , x : -357 , y : 80 , type : 'Script' , label : 'test2' , }, { id : 6 , x : -557 , y : 80 , type : 'Rule' , label : 'test3' , } ], links : [ { id : 3 , from : 2 , to : 4 , } ] }, }; }

Component

Attributes

height, type: Number, default: 400

Events

nodeClick, emit when node click, event = nodeID

nodeDelete: emit when node deleted, event = nodeID

linkBreak: emit when the selected link deleted, event = {id, from, to} (deleted link Object)

linkAdded: emit when new link added, event = {id, from, to} (new link Object)

canvasClick: emit when canvas click, event = { (Event Object) }

Project setup

yarn install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

yarn run serve

Compiles and minifies for production

yarn run build

Lints and fixes files

yarn run lint

TODO