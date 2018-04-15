Calculates the delay values for various backoff mechanisms. Like backoff, except it doesn't wrap everything up in an arbitrary API. Like backo/backo2, except it provides three choices of algorithm.
var LinearBackoff = require('simple-backoff').LinearBackoff;
var backoff = new LinearBackoff({
min: 10,
step: 50
});
console.log(backoff.next());
console.log(backoff.next());
backoff.reset();
console.log(backoff.next());
Outputs:
10
60
10
Four constructors are exported:
LinearBackoff,
ExponentialBackoff,
FibonacciBackoff, and
FixedBackoff. They each have slightly different options, but the first three accept a basic set of core options, passed as an options bag:
new LinearBackoff({
min: 10,
max: 10000,
step: 50,
jitter: 0
});
new ExponentialBackoff({
min: 10,
max: 10000,
factor: 2,
jitter: 0
});
new FibonacciBackoff({
min: 10,
max: 10000,
jitter: 0
});
The values shown above are the defaults.
FixedBackoff is a bit different, and accepts an array of integers >= 0.
min and
max are invalid since the sequence is explicit. Jitter is accepted, however.
new FixedBackoff({
sequence: [100, 300, 5000, ...],
jitter: 0
});
Returns the next value in the sequence, with jitter applied (if any). Will not exceed the value of
max, except by some amount of jitter.
backoff.next() will always return an integer
>= 0.
Resets the sequence to its initial state.
Specifies the starting/minimum value of the sequence.
Specifies the maximum value of the sequence. Calls to
next will not increase the sequence above this value.
Used only for
LinearBackoff. This value is added to the previous value to arrive at the next value in the sequence.
Used only for
ExponentialBackoff. This value is multiplied by the previous value to arrive at the next value in the sequence.
Used only for
FixedBackoff. Must be an array of one or more integers >= 0. It need not be monotonically increasing. Specifies the values to produce in sequence.
A number between 0 and 1, inclusive. The
jitter value specifies a percentage of the difference between the current and next values, centered on the current value. Jitter is cumulative.
Example:
In a linear sequence, if the current value is
100, the step is
50, and the jitter is
0.5, the result of
backoff.next() will be a random value between
87.5 and
112.5:
100 and
150 is
50
50 multiplied by the jitter value is
25
25 centered around
100 is
87.5-
112.5
The range of values used for jitter varies slightly depending on the backoff strategy:
The point of the
jitter option is to vary values such as reconnect times from clients when a server restarts to avoid everything trying to reconnect at the same time.